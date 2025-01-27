5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Luck & Good Fortune All Week, Starting January 27

We have good fortune all week and that means a little extra luck is in store for animal signs between January 27 - February 2, 2025! Of course, five specific Chinese zodiac signs will be the luckiest in their horoscopes — Horse, Ox, Goat, Pig, and Rabbit. Here's what the astrology reveals for everyone.

This week's I Ching hexagram is Mountain over Wind (#18), changing to Wind over Thunder (#42). This fortunate I Ching prediction indicates the need for temperance when making big moves or doing something that improves or changes your life's direction. When you apply mindfulness to action, you know when luck is close by, and you can act on those nudges accordingly.

Advertisement

Since this hexagram also evokes the imagery of “decay,” the luck here can remove something poisonous or distressing from your life. For example, you suddenly realize you had a bad medical prescription and need a second opinion. Your luck will lead you to where you need to go and what will benefit you the most.

Five Chinese zodiac signs attracting luck and good fortune the week of January 27 - February 2, 2025:

1. Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Horse, you will feel at the top of the universe this week and realize that anything is possible for you as long as you wish. Make the most of this cosmic confluence to fulfill your deepest needs. Manifestation is indicated here since the beautiful New Moon on January 29 will start the Lunar New Year of the Snake!

If you feel called to, set your intentions on paper and write them with emotion. A little candle magic won't hurt either, as in light, one with positive intentions should do this exercise. The colors green and gold will be lucky for you this week.

2. Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Ox, your luck this week is deeply tied to the Lunar New Year, starting from January 29. So prepare yourself and open new spaces in your life for this beautiful energy to flow in.

Cleaning your home, getting a new haircut or hairstyle, updating your wardrobe and throwing out what's unnecessarily taking up space, organizing your closets and refrigerator, watering your plants etc., are some things you can do to invite this energy.

You can create a decorative feature outside your home with rocks and pebbles. It's truly up to you here! The colors red, green, and gold will be lucky for you this week.

Advertisement

3. Goat

Design: YourTango

Goat, you will find your luck in the unlikeliest places this week — deep in the family recipe book. The book doesn't have to exist, but the recipes do. So ask your elders, cousins, and aunts, and try to learn how to make some of the classics yourself.

This immersion in tradition will bring goodwill your way even as the Lunar New Year arrives. You can make an offering to the deities or ancestors, too. If you choose to do the latter, arrange some incense and oranges too on the altar. Cloves will bring you magic this week. The color green will be lucky for you.

Advertisement

4. Pig

Design: YourTango

Pig, your luck this week is related to food and fine dining, especially if you are a food blogger, restaurant critic, magazine writer, or in any related profession that deals with food on the regular. Some of you will discover a new spot that blows your mind and touches your heart.

Advertisement

Others will realize you can ring in the Lunar New Year by adding magic to the foods you eat and share. Fish is going to be popular in this regard. Dumplings will too. Let a sense of adventure rule you, and it will guide you straight to your luck! The colors green and gold will be lucky for you this week.

5. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rabbit, it can sound strange when your luck is said to be “effervescent” or even “fizzy,” but that's exactly how you will feel when it rolls into your life — ecstatic, bubbly, and euphoric! Let your inner child come out and play now. Dressing up is recommended, too, especially if you love fantasy cosplay.

If you feel like it, read up about divination with clouds (a.k.a aeromancy/cloud scrying) and then try your hand at it. Your intuition is strong this week and will guide you to the right answers and luck. The colors red and gold will be lucky for you this week.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.