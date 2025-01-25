Weekly Horoscope For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign From January 27 - February 2, 2025

The Chinese zodiac weekly horoscope for January 27 - February 2, 2025, has a lot of intriguing things in store, including the start of the Lunar New Year of the Snake on January 29.

This week's I Ching hexagram is Fire over Mountain (#56). It depicts fire traveling down a mountain: seeking, searching, learning, and illuminating. This hexagram is a reminder that the right action in one situation may not be so in another.

This week, don't look for one-stop solutions to the complex realities of life. Engage with every moment mindfully to determine how to approach it, grow, and thrive.

Each Chinese zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for January 27 - February 2, 2025:

Rat

Rat, trust your heart above all else and prioritize the loving relationships in your life, both platonic and romantic. As the Lunar New Year arrives, it's time to celebrate with the ones who mean the most to you.

Those contemplating marriage should ask their significant other “the question” this week. It's good to start the next part of your journey under such prosperous circumstances!

You will be financially very stable, so now's the time to make good investments and decisions for your future. It's also a good time to buy a house.

Ox

Ox, speak from the heart but hold back any secrets you aren't comfortable sharing. Setting the right boundaries does not mean you don't love or care for someone. If you feel manipulations are a theme in your romance, now's the time to be honest and end any toxic connections. True love nurtures, it doesn't tear down.

You will do well this week if you partake in a spiritual ritual such as prayer, meditation, or breathwork for the well-being of yourself, your family, your home, and other important areas of life.

Tiger

Tiger, dig into your creativity this week and reflect on where your talents spring from. Intriguing insights await on this path.

Your love life will bring you inspiration and joy this week. Be open and create a safe space to deepen your connection in the most beautiful ways. Communication is key.

Anything that creates stress will also create energetic blocks right now. Try to avoid them and steer to more peaceful connections, conversations, and more.

Rabbit

Rabbit, try your hand at a hobby or sport that fascinates you. Don't second-guess yourself before you try! You will surprise yourself.

Those in love will continue to experience harmony with their partner, especially during the Lunar New Year celebrations. Go out and have fun! Those who are single will thrive better if they focus on platonic love for now.

Deep meditation is indicated for Rabbit as a way to bring out deep insights and answers from your psyche. A peaceful environment is necessary for this.

Dragon

Dragon, you may feel like a fire-breathing dragon this week as hidden powers and gifts come to light in the days leading up to the Lunar New Year on January 29. Then, like a starburst, your blessings will flow freely once the Year of the Wood Snake is here.

Focus on self-care and self-love for now. It will pave the way for true love soon.

If you have an idea that's refusing to fade away, now's the time to take action and do something substantial with it. Watch as the hidden genius comes to light.

Snake

Snake, there's no understating the importance of having the right friends around you. You want to avoid harboring false admirers in your inner circle. Going solo is better than getting piled on or held back by frenemies.

This is an important consideration in your love life, too. So if you have found a true treasure, lock in and take it to the next level now that the Year of the Snake is here!

Poetry, music, art, and fine living are all highlighted for you this week. Treat yourself because it's your zodiac year!

Horse

Horse, your horoscope this week is all about love, magic, and a sprinkle of wisdom. Be adventurous and you will find it all. Playing it safe in your comfort zone is not your path this week.

In love, be bold and unapologetically yourself. True love will meet you halfway and be inspired to do the same. Lifting each other up is the theme for you this week.

If you are spiritual (whether conventional or unconventional), do a ritual this week to celebrate the Lunar New Year and manifest with the New Moon on January 29.

Goat

Goat, you can always rewrite your history and take the right steps to change bad habits, negative patterns, or toxic connections (or exes).

Your love life will bring you joy and heartfelt pleasure but you must not allow fear to hold you back. Breathe, pause, and then fly.

Your creative processes will be super strong this week, so take advantage of it in all areas of life. Personal creative projects will thrive.

Monkey

Monkey, delegate tasks equally to ensure that teamwork makes your dream work.

Your love life is about partnership this week, especially if you are introducing your S.O. to your parents and family over the Lunar New Year weekend.

Try to be kind where you can and listen more than speak to encourage intriguing ideas, information, and wisdom.

Rooster

Rooster, trust the cosmic flow of energies as the Lunar New Year shines bright. You are one of the luckiest Chinese zodiacs this year, so start strong and lean into your manifestation abilities. Your creative processes are heightened under this energy, suggesting a lunar year of increased creative output. Where will you channel this innovative energy?

In love, let go of what does not serve you and may be holding you back. True love embraces, it does not cut down.

Dog

Dog, your horoscope this week is all about love, light, and the beauty of the in-between spaces. Don't be afraid of transitional periods. Let the flow guide you somewhere stronger and more fulfilling.

Be more mindful of bad habits in your love life and relationships this week. Self-love and socializing with friends is the way to shine!

Pig

Pig, this week, recognize the gold that's already in your life. Treasure and honor it. Polish your gemstones, so to speak, and nurture the best relationships in your life.

Explore your hobbies this week — just make sure to not blow all your cash on fun! While it can be tempting to treat yourself, focus on making wise decisions for the Lunar New Year 2025.

