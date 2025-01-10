Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For January 11, 2025

What ought your zodiac sign know about January 11, 2025, according to a card reader and your daily tarot horoscope? Many changes are taking place today that affect us for about a year and a half. The Nodes of Fate will change signs, and the Moon enters Cancer this evening.

When pulling cards for each zodiac sign's reading, the World reverse popped out of the deck, reminding us that sometimes we have a little delay or lapse of luck. But, really, it's a divine appointment teaching us to wait and be patient. It's best to remain still and let things settle when changes happen.

Advertisement

There's a time for everything, and this is a season to trust, have faith and know that no matter what happens, everything works itself out for our highest good. Now, on to our daily tarot card reading!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope has in store for you on Saturday, January 11, 2025:

Advertisement

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

What do you want to accomplish this week? You are a take-charge type of person, and this day brings you an abundance of golden opportunities.

See this day as a blank page before you, Aries, and you can write whatever you want on the lines.

Are you ready to pursue a goal or a big dream? What do you need to make it happen? Ask yourself, "What's holding you back from living your best life now?"

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

What's your game plan, Taurus? When you are ready to get things moving forward, nothing can stop you except maybe a stubborn streak or a bad temper.

How well do you respond to external circumstances beyond your control? Today's objective is to remain calm and cool under pressure.

Life may give you a reason to practice patience. Be ready for it, and you'll pass the test with flying colors.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Schedule the day, Gemini. You like to think problems through all the way down to their elemental aspects. Today can bring quite a few situations that demand your time and attention.

Do you feel ready to tackle the day? Are you focused or slightly distracted by circumstances, problems or other things? When you have to get a lot done quickly, does it make sense to address areas that grab your attention first?

You may want to get organized and clear your mind first so you can apply your energy with laser focus.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Pat yourself on the back, Cancer. You adore good feedback from others, and you often give more of it than you receive. Today brings a plot twist that will fill your sappy heart with joy.

Life issues are rewards for hard work and effort. Money or verbal recognition may seem a rarity sometimes; however, today can be the day you get noticed for what you do and how.

Dress for success. Be present, and practice how you like to say thank you for positive feedback.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Tower

Aim for safety, Leo. You are not one of those types who leaps before looking. You like to assess situations before you take a risk and wait when you see one.

If you see a roadblock, don't go around the obstacle. Some situations don't work out how you want them to, and the problems are significantly hard to overcome. You may find it difficult to do what you had planned today.

Pivot. Try to see how the universe protects people, and maybe this situation isn't meant to work out for you because something better is around the corner.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Do you know what you want, Virgo? You take pretty good care of yourself, don't you? You tend to have a list of things that are good for you and follow them to the T.

When you see your future, what does it look like? Sometimes, procrastinating or pushing something off until later is a sign that your vision and actions do not align with one another.

When your inner voice seems to push you not to try or to give up, ask yourself, "Why?"

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Empress

Are you ready for a fresh start? You can be balanced and poised, and sometimes this desire for perfection stops you from getting into the messiness of a fresh start.

You don't have to wait for the next Monday, new year, or birthday to decide that you can hit the reset button. This moment is just as precious as the next.

If you need to begin again, just commit to that choice. Then choose what you desire. It's truly that simple.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Who's in your corner? You can be pretty secretive, so when you plan to do something, you may not let people know what's going on until it's already started or done. Not that this is a bad thing. You've learned to be protective and it's kept you safe.

Today, however, the universe invites you to open your trust circle and let someone in. Forming quality relationships is essential to feeling loved and happy. Plus, you may find that the more people you know the more resourceful and prepared you feel about the work you need to do.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Cups

What next? You are an out-of-the-box thinker, Sagittarius, so it's a big issue when you feel stuck in a rut. You may need something grand and greater than life to inspire your creative energy today.

What do you think may stimulate your imagination? Do you have something fun and exciting that you've not done in a long time? Plan for it.

Start from square one to get your groove back. Some days, you must take a few steps back to leap forward.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

What goal did you set for the new year? Have you started it yet? You like to have a game plan, and when your schedule gets derailed, it can be tough to feel motivated to restart.

Today, it's time to do what you do best, Capricorn: decide. Decide that you will not let mishaps or problems get ahead of what you said you'd do.

You dislike a broken promise in any form, so don't break the one you made to yourself.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

You're a smart one, Aquarius, so you understand that there is a reaction for every action. You hold firm to the laws of the universe and know that you aren't immune to what you decide to do and when.

So, if you have made a few mistakes this year, the path in an improved direction is to make corrections.

What can you do today to navigate yourself in a better direction? What choices must you review to stop the trajectory before it takes you further down?

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

Ask for help, Pisces. Sometimes, you don't like to ask people to do things for you because you prefer not to be a burden on others. However, what if your friends and family long to help you? The only way you'll find out is by asking.

What a relief it will be for you to realize you have a support system in place. You may not realize how far-reaching your influence is in the lives of others that they would adore seeing you succeed.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.