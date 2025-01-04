Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For January 6 - 12, 2025

Beautiful days are ahead for every Chinese zodiac sign in the week of January 6 - 12, 2025. But before we get to the weekly horoscopes, here are the general messages for everyone.

The I Ching hexagram of the week is Fire over Water (#64) changing to Water over Mountain (#39). It reminds us that certain periods in life will demand greater strength from within you and the ability to hone your abilities like sharpened steel. If you never doubt yourself, you will succeed.

Advertisement

As the days of the Year of the Dragon slowly wind down and the Year of the Snake peeks at the horizon, now's the time to hone yourself so you can walk into the Lunar New Year with greater purpose and distinction of spirit.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for January 6 - 12, 2025

Rat

Vectortradition | Canva

Advertisement

Rat, your horoscope this week is all about the food, decorations, and celebrations leading up to Lunar New Year 2025. Lean hard into this and you'll pave the way for something truly spectacular!

In love, now's the time to confess your heart and be open about your feelings. Miscommunication is the key. But you are also encouraged to be patient as your relationship grows.

The best areas for you this week are love, finances, and general hooliganism with your best mates. Let fun and adventures be the theme and you'll soar higher than ever before.

Ox

Vectortradition | Canva

Advertisement

Ox, your horoscope this week encourages you to know what you want, write down those intentions, and then manifest them to life!

In love, you will discover the one who awes your heart. Take it easy and slow at first. Let the relationship grow. That's how things will unfold to something sweet and true.

Some of you are about to make a breakthrough in a personal endeavor, whether at the gym, a hobby, or even a challenge you set yourself earlier. Now's the time to exceed all expectations you may have had about yourself and your potential!

Advertisement

Tiger

Vectortradition | Canva

Tiger, your horoscope this week encourages you to think more about art, architecture, and the finer things in life that are designed with beauty and precision. All of it will inspire you and bring something valuable to your future.

In love, you can choose to take a step back and focus on self-care. Don't feel pressured to always be “on” if you feel the need for a little introspection or private time.

Advertisement

Some of you are about the hit the ball out of the park in a creative endeavor. Let it remind you of your potential so you can go, go, go as 2025 continues to unfold.

Rabbit

Vectortradition | Canva

Advertisement

Rabbit, the energy this week for you is all about nurturing your heart and letting any inner wounds heal. When you prioritize this, something truly beautiful will emerge.

In love, you may benefit from being more of a listener this week than a speaker. It will bring you all the info you need to make solid decisions for your romantic future.

Some of you are ready to take the next step in life and love. Prepare to win hearts and you will win them! If you are an athlete, the energy is great for any competitions this week.

Dragon

Vectortradition | Canva

Advertisement

Dragon, your horoscope this week encourages you to remember that it's not always necessary to know all aspects of a goal before you embark on a journey. Sometimes you learn as you go. So don't procrastinate or hold yourself back. You've got this!

Your love life may not be as significant ... unless you are thinking of marrying your long-term partner. Now's the time to root your relationship in something true.

Some of you are ready to take the next step in your overall life, whether that's relocating to a different city, meeting investors for a business idea, purchasing a house, and so on.

Snake

Vectortradition | Canva

Advertisement

Snake, your horoscope this week has a burgeoning quality to it — the energy will grow steadily behind the scenes in a non-obtrusive way until everything comes together beautifully by the time Year of the Snake 2025 is here.

In love, you may experience a glow-up this week. Allow yourself to bask in this and let love come to you. You can do an intention-setting exercise for love.

If you've been thinking of changing your bank or financial services, now's a good time for the same. You will also thrive in your exercise and athletic goals this week.

Horse

Vectortradition | Canva

Advertisement

Horse, put yourself first and set healthy boundaries while making time for your best friends. It's the balance that will make things bloom.

In love, you are ready to commit to the love of your life. But if you are single, be more careful when you date. This soul readiness may trick you into going too deep with someone you shouldn't.

Those of you who are interested in learning new languages or acquiring more knowledge will thrive this week. New friends will come to you through these endeavors.

Goat

Vectortradition | Canva

Advertisement

Goat, focus on your family and how all members must show up for each other for the healthy dynamic to be sustained. Journaling can bring clarity in case something is missing or something positive has occurred.

In love, introspection will once again be the saving grace, whether to realize your boundaries and what you are comfortable with or decide if you'd like to confess deeper feelings and take everything to the next level.

Some of you are about to knock everything out of the park in the arena of food and cooking. If you have a bake sale coming up or own a restaurant, look forward to some great energy.

Advertisement

Monkey

Vectortradition | Canva

Monkey, recognize what you love and do more of it. The happier you are in the first few weeks of January, the easier it will be for you to embrace the Year of the Snake 2025 and continue to have great times and moments. In love, you are your wise counsel this week. So let your heart speak and note down what it says. It will guide you true.

If you love playing board games, now's the time to explore the market and see what else is out there that may catch your fancy. It can be a detective game sent to you over the mail or even an ancient game from some other part of the world.

Advertisement

Rooster

Vectortradition | Canva

Rooster, you will rejuvenate your soul beautifully! In love, do what makes you happy while bringing fun and newness to your romantic life. Even in the middle of winter, you will feel like you are living summer days. Take your life endeavors to the next level and truly shine in whatever you love to do! Don't second-guess yourself. It's now or never.

Advertisement

Dog

Vectortradition | Canva

Dog, embrace the beauty of the world and let gratitude fill your heart. In love, work on confidence. Do you struggle with jealousy? Realize that you are exactly where you need to be and will continue to grow no matter what. True love will choose to grow with you. Take an important exam or send in an application for a government job or position. Be confident, and you'll do the very best you can!

Advertisement

Pig

Vectortradition | Canva

Pig, recognize who your true friends are and who may secretly want you to crash and burn. You will make new friends this Lunar New Year 2025. False friends will only hold you back, so be discerning. In love, choose yourself and choose self-love.

Advertisement

If you are looking to buy a house or have been scoping for appropriate properties, this week will help you find real estate and options to consider. You may discover a loan with a good interest rate or a tip that leads you to your dream home!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot, and spirituality.