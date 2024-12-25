How To Be One Of The 9% Of People Whose New Year’s Resolutions Are Actually Successful, Using Astrology

Each year, millions of people set ambitious New Year’s resolutions, determined to make the coming year their best yet. Yet, studies show that 80% of resolutions fail by February, with many of us abandoning our goals after just a few weeks and only 9% of people keeping their resolutions throughout the year. Why? Often, the problem lies in timing, unrealistic expectations, or a lack of strategy. But what if the stars could guide you to success?

Astrology offers a unique perspective on when and how to set intentions for the new year, and 2025 presents a celestial landscape that can make or break your resolutions. Let’s dive into how you can align your goals with the cosmos and finally stick to your resolutions.

How to use astrology to be one of the 9% of people whose New Year's resolutions are successful

2025 kicks off with Mars retrograde, a cosmic “Enter at Your Own Risk!” caution sign urging you to proceed with care. Actions taken during this period may encounter swift and sometimes harsh repercussions.

However, this doesn’t mean you can’t set or pursue resolutions. The key is to align your goals with the cosmic energy and work on objectives you’ve previously attempted but didn’t complete.

To further support your resolution journey, astrologically auspicious dates are listed below to help you start at the right time. Pair these dates with a proven methodology, like the SMART framework (Specific, Measurable, Assignable, Realistic, Time-related), to increase your chances of success.

Auspicious dates to start New Year's resolutions for success

Design: YourTango

December 30, 2024: New Moon in Capricorn

Start early! This New Moon is perfect for resolutions focused on career, professional life, overcoming fears, and cultivating discipline. Use this time to map out long-term goals for 2025.

January 4, 2025: Venus conjunct Moon in Pisces

The growing Moon aligns with Venus in her most powerful sign. This day is ideal for resolutions related to love, finances, art, and relationships. Let your heart lead the way.

January 9, 2025: Moon Conjunct Uranus, trine Sun & Minerva

E-commerce, technology, friendships, and family-oriented goals thrive under this alignment. It’s also great for initiating projects in real estate or community building.

January 13, 2025: Full Moon in Cancer

The Moon in her home sign offers energy for resolutions around letting go, detoxing, and healing ancestral wounds. This is a powerful time for emotional and physical cleansing.

January 29, 2025: New Moon in Aquarius & Chinese New Year

With billions worldwide celebrating, this is a fantastic time to set any resolution. Aquarius’ energy, bolstered by a trine from Jupiter, favors innovation, community, and visionary goals.

February 1, 2025: Cluster of planets in Pisces

Perfect for resolutions centered on creativity, imagination, meditation, yoga, and other spiritual pursuits. Tap into your intuition and artistic side.

March 20, 2025: Equinox & Astrological New Year

Many cultures celebrate this as the true New Year. Use this day to refresh your resolutions or tackle projects you’ve revisited from the past. Note that Venus and Mercury retrogrades encourage working on pre-existing goals.

How to stick to your resolutions

Astrology provides the timing, but you’ll need a solid strategy to ensure success. Here are some tips:

Use the wish-maker tool

This complimentary tool is designed to help you manifest your desires using Kabbalistic principles.

Plan around retrogrades

Avoid launching brand-new initiatives during retrogrades, unless it's something you tried in the past and failed to accomplish.

Set SMART goals

Break your resolution into specific, actionable steps that align with your values and are realistically achievable.

Track your progress

Regular check-ins can help you stay motivated and adjust your approach as needed.

2025 is not just another year; it’s a cosmic playground filled with opportunities for growth and transformation. By aligning your resolutions with the stars and starting at the right time, you can maximize your chances of success. Whether it’s career, relationships, or personal growth, the universe has your back — if you’re willing to work with its energy.

This year, let your New Year’s resolution be more than a fleeting promise. Make it a cosmic commitment to yourself and your journey. What will you manifest in 2025?

Gahl E. Sasson is an acclaimed astrologer and speaker. His book on Kabbalah earned the endorsement of HH, the 14th Dalai Lama. He is the author of nine astrology books with translations in multiple languages, including Shedding Shadows: Astrology of 2025.