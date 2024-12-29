Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For December 30, 2024

We have a New Moon influencing each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope on December 30, 2024. Representative of new beginnings, an entirely new lunar phase will start when the Sun and Moon come together.

What does this new lunar phase mean for your zodiac sign, according to the tarot? Read on to find out.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope has in store for you on December 30, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Be careful with your words as they could hurt someone you don't mean to treat poorly.

Today's tarot card comes with a smart warning about the power of language. Your message creates an impact on the lives of others and yourself. Use your platform wisely, whether it be person-to-person or online.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Mental health is so important. Are you doing too much and not taking time to rest? Put yourself first at some point in the day.

Rest when you can. Delegate where you are able to, and if you have someone who loves to help, ask for their assistance.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Roll up your sleeves, Gemini. It's time to get to work. You know when you need to put in a little more effort.

You're no stranger to hard work; this is when your ethics reveal themselves strongest. Whether you are investing time in your personal development or a team project, don't be afraid to prioritize whatever needs to be done first.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Some people throw off negative energy, even when unaware of doing so. You may be around a person who is going through a tough time, and they are keeping it to themselves.

When you sense something is off, ask if you can do anything to improve their day. You may be surprised by how a small gesture creates incredible goodwill and turns a difficult energy into a positive bonding experience.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

A little compassion goes a long way, Leo. Can you dive deeper into that big heart of yours? Today's courage requires incredible understanding and empathy.

You may find it necessary to think outside of yourself. Walk a mile in a friend's shoes. See things from their point of view. Don't be afraid to allow vulnerability to take hold today.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

You can see the signs a mile ahead, and if you can sense trouble before it happens it allows you an opportunity to do something to avoid it.

Trust your instincts, and if you feel like you need to place some guardrails in your relationship or work, do so. It could prevent problems that do happen from getting worse, or avert a situation altogether.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

Don't judge slow movement. Important tasks require a little more time than you may have anticipated. It might not happen exactly as you planned or hoped.

Today, be flexible and keep an open schedule. If you need to do some tweaks or change a deadline around, consider it seriously.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Effective communication takes two. You can send a message or say something a million different ways, but your message can fall flat if a person does not understand what you're trying to say.

Actively listen. Ask questions. Do check-ins to verify that everyone is on the same page.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Do you know where you're headed in life? When you have hit all your goals and checked every item off your bucket list, it may not be easy to answer your life goal question.

A lack of direction can be startling initially, but it's also a blank canvas that allows you to write whatever you want in your next chapter.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Your mind is what you feed it and is a collection of your experiences. Today, you can retrain your mindset by feeding yourself good ideas, happy thoughts and positive insights.

Protect your personal space and balance negative experiences by purposefully adding positive ones.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Do you give too much? You may think you're doing more than your share of work or making an effort. However, today can be one of those days where you stop and wait to see what someone else does.

Do they reach out if you don't? Does a friend ask questions if you stop talking? It may feel strange to test your relationships, but you could learn a lot about the condition of your partnership this way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Are you typically a risk taker or avoiding problems by focusing on other things? You may find it hard to resist doing things you ordinarily would not do, but now you want to try them.

What do you hope to gain by doing something that seems out of your comfort zone? How might this outlier help enhance your life long term?

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.