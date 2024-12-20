3 Zodiac Signs Experience An Incredibly Lucky Capricorn Season From December 21 - January 19

Capricorn season from December 21, 2024 to January 19, 2025, is all about discipline, diligence, and never giving up on goals. This cardinal earth sign's zodiac month bestows powerhouse energy on us for the next few weeks, with three zodiac signs experiencing an especially lucky Capricorn season.

Three zodiac signs experience an incredibly lucky Capricorn season from December 21, 2024 to January 19, 2025:

1. Cancer

Despite being Capricorn's opposite sign, those with Sun, Mars, or Venus in Cancer are hands down the luckiest during Capricorn season.

If you have Sun or Mars in Cancer, prepare for a wonderful zodiac month of rest, relaxation, and social camaraderie. Your wishes will manifest faster than usual, and people will be more compassionate towards you too.

Once Chiron retrograde ends on December 29, the energy opens up for Mars in Cancer to confirm their soulmate, so make quality time with your partner a personal priority!

For Venus in Cancer, obstacles will fall away from your path even before you realize they were there. But this can give you a false impression that life is smooth sailing because you did not observe what was done for you behind the scenes. Maintain a gratitude journal if you can. That will help you identify your luck and intuitively pick up the clues.

2. Aries

You will feel at the top of the world during Capricorn season, especially if you have Moon in Aries. Anything you wish will manifest far quicker than you can imagine, so manifest with confidence. You will benefit from writing out these wishes as succinctly as possible and then affirming them back to yourself aloud in front of a mirror.

Those with Sun and/or Mars in Aries will experience unending joy throughout Capricorn season. Exciting adventures and intriguing new people will find you. Those who want to engage in casual romances will also discover interesting connections who are on the same page as you. Just always remain open about your intentions as any relationships progress.

If you have Jupiter in Aries in your birth chart, you will experience extraordinary healing during Capricorn season. Deep wounds and deeper insights will surface from your subconscious. Write these down in a journal so you can understand yourself better and unlock your potential by clearing any internal blocks or wounds.

3. Pisces

Pisces, your personal power and self-esteem are heightened during Capricorn season, especially those with Sun and Mars in Pisces. Meanwhile, supernatural or subconscious happenings hint at good luck brewing behind the scenes for Moon in Pisces.

Sun in Pisces will discover their true power during this period. People come out of the woodwork to help you with your goals, whether they are colleagues, acquaintances, or mentors. Even your love life will thrive under this energy.

Mars in Pisces will find their luck when they focus on their personal projects and priorities. This can cut into your year-end relaxation or urge to unwind, but astrological windows don't always follow the human calendar and its festivities!

Working with clear quartz, Larimar, and agate will help you tremendously during Capricorn season, especially if you are trying hard to improve your self-esteem, confidence, communication skills, and ability to focus.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.