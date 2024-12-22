Each Zodiac Sign's Daily Tarot Horoscope For December 23, 2024

On December 23, 2024, the daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign brings an air of optimism into our world. We have a beautiful balance between the Sun in Capricorn and the Moon in Libra. The Sun in an earth sign helps us to remain grounded in an unpredictable world — and get work done. The Moon in an air sign invokes thoughtful and receptive energy that ignites positive conversations.

Our collective tarot card of the day is the Page of Pentacles. Aim to be a supportive partner and be eager to learn something new about the one you love. What else should you know about the day? Read your tarot card to find out.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, December 23, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Sun

Are you genuinely happy? The funny thing about joy is that it can come in waves, and sometimes you may wonder why you feel down and out when your life is perfectly in order.

Today, focus on gratitude to fill the void when your mood drops. See the good in your life and let it become the power boost you need to return to your happy place.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Feminine energy provides nurturing energy; today, that's what you need in the form of a hug or a hand to hold. Connect with this energy within yourself; be open to sharing and experiencing gentle moments that reveal sweet, tender love via patience, support and kindness.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Oh no! Did you forget something you wanted to do this week? Hit the rest button, Gemini. Life can be unpredictable, but that doesn't mean your plans are ruined. You can start over again. How can you work this missed item back into your schedule? What would happen if you skipped it altogether?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Have you been hard on yourself, Cancer? Did you want everything to be perfect by this time next year? Today, try not to be super tough on yourself when you review your current status in life. It's OK to go at your own pace. Self-acceptance is essential to your future success. Be at peace with yourself as soon as you can.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

How often do you review your financial situation? Today, set a cadence for the frequency of your money management style.

Do you need to do a mini-check each day? Is it better to look at your bills and overall spending on payday week? Set a plan and put it into action.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Do you typically fight or embrace change? One beautiful thing about doing something unfamiliar and awkward is that it opens the door to self-discovery.

Do you want to learn something new about yourself? Consider trying one thing that pushes you past a fear and into a life you dream of. Be brave, Virgo.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

What a lucky day, Libra. Your mental capacity is wide open to learn and receive messages from the universe — and anyone else you need to communicate with.

Today's perfect for diving into an online course or earning CEUs you need for work. Want to do some professional development via YouTube? This is the time to do it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

It's time to say goodbye to something (or someone) that's been slightly more unpleasant than you'd like. Even when a situation is not what you want, goodbye is tough.

Give yourself time to grieve, but also remember to replace the space with something you do love — you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Why is being patient such a trying task? You may struggle with waiting and letting time take its course.

The waiting game teaches you resilience, and you are so resourceful you'll soon find something else to occupy your time. When busy, time flies. So, have fun.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

What does the past offer you beyond comfort that you know what to expect? You may be holding on to the familiar because you don't want to expend the energy needed to make a change.

It's normal to experience growing pains, Capricorn. Once you get used to the tension of adapting to a new life or routine, it will feel like second-nature. Grow.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Death

Today, you don't have to do much to find closure. You may receive a message, word or hear a statement demonstrating that this journey has finished.

The door will open on the other side, and you'll be on a new venture. It's a bittersweet time, but don't linger around longer than necessary. Instead, hurry. The next adventure is waiting for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Do you recognize anger or frustration when you see it? A friend's intensity could be anger-masked.

You may know that there's a problem you can't put your finger on, but if you pay close attention. Red flags aren't tough to spot when you're looking for them. Maybe say something to bring it up for a gentle resolution.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.