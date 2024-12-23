Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign December 23 - 29, 2025

We have one more week in the year, and there's a lucky day for each zodiac sign from December 23 - 29, 2024. Although 2024 is coming to a close, it doesn’t mean there aren’t still opportunities to progress in your life — even if you’re looking forward to a little break from the hard work you’ve been investing into your dream.

When you are at peace, you can tap into greater optimism and luck and seize pivotal opportunities for healing that can help transform your life and cultivate an abundant new beginning. Rather than feeling pressured to make a decision or even continuing to feel like you’re not doing enough, this week will help you focus more on yourself and the joy that surrounds you in your life. You will have more clarity on what certain choices or dreams didn’t work out in the past, and you can finally see what it will take to bring them to fruition.

Advertisement

Give yourself plenty of time to self-reflect and head back to the drawing board, as you may receive answers this week that will finally give you greater direction for your life. Let this new understanding be cultivated in peace, knowing there is no rush on this current path and that it’s better to take your time — than be left with regret because you acted too impulsively.

Luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign during December 23 - 29, 2025:

Aries

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Sunday, December 29

Give yourself plenty of downtime to rest and reset, Aries, as Chiron stations direct in your zodiac sign on Sunday, December 29. This may feel like it floods you with new perspectives and awareness about the challenges you’ve had in life and how so many of them are the root of wounds you didn’t even know you had.

While this is intense energy, it is the path forward into the life you dream of, so reflecting, and journaling are all favored around this time. You may have felt restricted from moving forward recently, or as if nothing worked out the way you had hoped, but as Chiron stations direct, you will experience greater progress and should feel like you’re finally receiving confirmation you are on the right path.

Advertisement

Taurus

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Tuesday, December 24

An essential part of being able to make life changes, Taurus, is knowing that you really can make your dreams a reality. But to do that, you first need to know what it is you want and dream of. Rather than solely focusing on the logic, the energy in the week ahead as the North Node in Aries aligns with retrograde Mars in Leo on Tuesday, December 24 will allow you to listen more to your intuition.

Advertisement

The energy of the North Node and retrograde Mars may even help to clear up any lingering questions regarding your personal life but will also bring about healing as you will feel empowered to embrace what it is you want — rather than continuing to do what everyone else wants you to.

Gemini

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Monday, December 23

Choose peace above all else, Gemini. But this also involves you being able to honor what it is you need during this busy season of your life. With everything you’ve had going on, you’ve been neglecting yourself, and because of that are likely feeling rather depleted. As the Last Quarter Moon in Libra arises you won’t only be guided to choose peace, setting aside recent challenges — but you will also be called to focus more on yourself.

Take this chance to rest, as much as you, focusing on what you have to do versus what you think you have to do. To keep up your current pace, you must learn that you aren’t expected to do everything. Let yourself take a break from working so hard, and instead reflect on how it feels to accomplish all that you already have.

Advertisement

Cancer

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Sunday, December 29

No matter how slow it seems to be going, Cancer, you are still making progress. Much of the work you’ve been doing has been in the background, slowly planting the seeds for what you hope will grow in the future. But as Chiron stations direct in Aries, activating your house of career, you should start to see the progress you’ve been hoping for. Chiron has been teaching you that it’s okay to want to succeed, even your divine independence.

Advertisement

This has helped you change your life and even refocus more on the priorities most important to you. Be mindful of opportunities for growth in the week ahead, as you may receive an offer that you will have to take a chance on — but as long as you’re clear about what you deserve, you should be able to finally receive what you’ve always wanted.

Leo

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Sunday, December 29

Let your life become bigger than you’ve ever dreamed of, dear Leo. You have been on a track to remove the internal limitations that have kept you from aligning with your soul’s purpose and living the life meant for you. While it seemed like these limitations were more based on external factors at one point, you’ve learned that no matter how situations appear, that’s not the case.

You can make significant strides in your life as Chiron stations direct in Aries by feeling more empowered. This should let you embrace a new beginning and feel like you are finally in control of your destiny.

Advertisement

Virgo

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Monday, December 23

Take a moment to reflect on what you value most, Virgo. Not just material items in your life but the feelings and even relationships you enjoy as you head into an era of greater fulfillment.

Advertisement

The Last Quarter Moon rises in Libra on Monday, December 23. You may also want to reflect on those issues you’ve been experiencing in your personal life and whether they are worth continuing to fight about.

Engaging in these moments only takes you away from how you want to feel and what you want to enjoy. You always have a choice, and though the Last Quarter Moon in Libra brings the opportunity for fulfillment, you must be willing to choose it.

Libra

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Monday, December 23

You don’t need to have everything figured out to embrace this beautiful time in your life, Libra, but you do need to ensure you’re not sacrificing yourself. The Last Quarter Moon in Libra will rise in your sign, allowing you to focus more on yourself and what goes into you, cultivating an inner sense of peace.

This will likely involve setting aside lingering questions about your romantic life and career. However, it doesn’t mean that you’re not making progress. By focusing on yourself and how you want to feel, you may finally receive the answers necessary to gain clarity. Try to give your energy to what feels reciprocal, and honor yourself in every choice you make.

Advertisement

Scorpio

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Sunday, December 29

There should be a feeling of relief, dear Scorpio, as Chiron stations direct in Aries, lighting up your house of healing. Aries energy governs the aspect of your life that represents healing, boundaries, and feeling like your best self. With Chiron retrograde here since July 26, you’ve been guided to do some deep work to understand past patterns and how you have the power to heal.

Advertisement

As Chiron stations direct, you may find your tolerance for anything less than you deserve has diminished. Your ability to put up with what you did in the past will be gone, all so you can finally start making the decisions necessary to support your higher self. Allow these healing lessons to settle into your soul so you can truly feel like the healthy, empowered version of yourself you’ve always desired.

Sagittarius

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Tuesday, December 24

Joy finally returns to your life, Sagittarius, as the North Node in Aries aligns with retrograde Mars in Leo on Tuesday, December 24. You have been going through a more challenging period of your life recently that has had you seeking more solitude as you’ve reflected on your choices in the past. However, you may receive a sign that a path you thought was no longer an option — suddenly is.

This may be more in terms of your personal life than professional, but there is a strong tie to the dreams that you’ve had for what you’re meant to accomplish. The most important part of all of this is to make sure that you know you are worthy to experience joy. You have been a little too hard on yourself recently, so you need to open up and remember that no matter what the past has entailed, it doesn’t mean you don’t deserve happiness or even love.

Advertisement

Capricorn

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Monday, December 23

You have to be the curator of your own time, Capricorn. For you, it is important to be successful. Still, you can often lack boundaries regarding your career or professional aspirations, which can take a toll on your health and even personal life. As the Last Quarter Moon rises in Libra on Monday, December 23, take a moment and reflect on the boundaries that you want to have in your life.

Advertisement

This should concern the time you have set aside for work matters, as well as yourself and those most meaningful relationships to you. Although this has been a more challenging theme for you to deal with in the past, the Last Quarter Moon in Libra makes it easier as you will be more apt to choose what gives you peace — and fills your life with love.

Aquarius

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Monday, December 23

Believe in your dreams, sweet Aquarius, especially as the Last Quarter Moon in Libra rises on Monday, December 23. Libra energy rules over your ability to dream, manifest, and create a life of true abundance — but to fully take advantage of this energy, you can let fear control your decisions. The Last Quarter Moon in Libra allows you to set aside your fear and any hyper-independence that has made you feel like you must do everything on your own.

You will embrace more dynamic partnership energy, making the most of beneficial connections in your life, and realize that you often need a little help manifesting your dreams. This will also be a time of increased progress as you can move past obstacles and genuinely feel like your life is finally one of divine purpose.

Advertisement

Pisces

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Sunday, December 29

Everything can teach you something if you’re willing to listen, dear Pisces. Since Chiron stations retrograde on July 26, you’ve likely had more financial stress than you’ve been used to. But this may also have felt like a restriction in having enough time to do all that brings you joy and fulfillment.

Advertisement

However, this phase in your life was meant to help you heal your wounds involving self-worth, money, and responsibility. Believe that you are worthy of abundance, Pisces and that as long as you invest your energy in what matters most, you will always be supported by the universe.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.