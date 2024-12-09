As we enter the second week of December, there's a lesson each zodiac sign can learn. Starting December 9, the Moon in Aries greets us with fire and passion to dive into things we feel inspired by. We will then see things shift with the Venusian energy of the Taurus Moon, adding more stability and encouraging energy to the week as it serves as a prelude to the Full Moon in Gemini on December 15, 2024.

Luna, in this Mercurial sign, will make a square to Neptune on December 15, 2024, the same day Mercury stations direct. Neptune will add complexity and depth to this transit, allowing us to question our boundaries. The Full Moon will not only have us questioning the world around us, but it will force us to build something stronger for ourselves while Jupiter is also in this sign.

The life lesson each zodiac sign will learn the week of December 9 - 15, 2024:

Aries

Acquiring the inspiration you need during this time can feel quite demanding as you continue to learn how to balance your available time.

The Full Moon in Gemini helps you to restructure your mindset, and with Mercury making a trine to your sign, this can be a moment when being more optimistic works in your favor.

Go with the flow and take your time. Mercury is also direct, enabling you to consider changing projects, making edits, and going in a new direction.

Taurus

While love can be on your mind this week, there can be an energy of nostalgia linked to the Full Moon in Gemini. With the square to Neptune, you will be more cognizant of past relationships and how they have evolved who you are.

Luna also influences how your social connections have grown and expanded during this period. Friends have emboldened you and helped you keep your dreams in action.

Gemini

A dynamic and potent transit with the Full Moon in your sign reminds you that this is your moment to move on and close those chapters because you are entering a new phase that will be more prominent in 2025 once the Nodes move into new territory.

Focus on and show yourself patience now that Mercury has been stationed direct. Learn to reconcile, listen to friends and partners, and believe in your progress thus far with Jupiter still in your sign.

Cancer

As we all prepare for the year to close, this is a Full Moon that connects you with your purpose as you see how the value of your work and efforts have shaped where you are.

You may be receiving plenty of support, guidance, and praise from others, and you are learning that you can be a very supportive leader to whom others can look up and respect. Focus on your new role before Mars enters your sign again next year.

Leo

One of the positive things about this transit is the Full Moon, which makes a sextile to your sign, making this a good period for you to tap into your creative energy.

Mercury is also now direct and still making a trine to your sign, pushing you to explore new friendships. If you are single, it can be a moment where you feel more encouraged to receive and give love, especially with Mars still in your sign, making you more radiant.

Virgo

The Full Moon in Gemini feel intense, bringing new meaning to your work. At this time, you can see how you feel more connected with others, making the changes needed to grow and feel more in love with who you are.

Trusting yourself is imperative as you move on to your next chapter with academia or your career. The journey gets more thrilling since you may feel compelled to explore and learn new skills now with Mercury direct.

Libra

While love can bring beauty, the Full Moon’s square to Neptune can add uncertainty. The transit brings a potent recipe for your heart as the Full Moon in Gemini will teach you the beauty and value of those things that fill your world with wonder, romance and confidence.

You are taking on new roles and analyzing your story as you see the direction you want to go in with the South Node, preparing to leave your sign.

Scorpio

A period to dive and explore your emotions as Luna in Gemini illuminates one of the darker parts of your chart, reminding you of what you let go and how you can learn from those experiences.

With Mars in Leo sparking more courage and enabling you to be a tactician for the next several weeks, developing your inner power can result from this transit as you continue to acquire the wisdom and knowledge that can help you get to where you want.

Sagittarius

Since the energy this week can feel potent with the Full Moon in Gemini in your relationship house creating friction with Neptune’s square, you may feel some insecurity protecting your boundaries.

Nevertheless, the potential collaborations during this time can reflect what you want to build and create in the next several months. With Mercury also stationing direct in your sign, connecting with your imaginative side comes a lot easier.

Capricorn

There have been a lot of changes now with Mercury direct in Sagittarius. Still, the Full Moon in Gemini makes this a valuable period where you will be more concerned with reviewing the work you do so you are not repeating the same mistakes.

At this time, to combat the obstacles, it will be in your best interest to work well with colleagues, classmates, or friends. You will win a lot more friends with compassion and patience.

Aquarius

With the Full Moon in Gemini making a trine to your sign, it can feel like an enchanting experience, bringing you closer to your muses.

As you prepare to receive the gifts of this transit, Mars in Leo continues to oppose your sign, generating many ideas, inspiration, and new connections. Be mindful of your boundaries during this period, and if you seek love, be diligent in your search and protect your heart.

Pisces

The Mercurial Full Moon in Gemini is a challenging transit, with it making a square to your sign. But there are valuable lessons here that you are already incorporating through the Saturn transit in your sign.

Creating a balance between work and home brings you a lot of good opportunities to climb the social ladder if needed. Those around you also support you. Mercury is now direct, enabling us all to communicate more effectively. Getting closer to the people you cherish is easier at this time.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.