December 2024 Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign

December 2024 monthly love horoscopes kick off with a New Moon in Sagittarius on December 1, giving each zodiac sign a blank slate to manifest our desires in love.

The second week of December is also significant with Venus and Ceres entering Aquarius on December 7. This potent energy will influence our love life by reminding us that love is supposed to be fun even when it's sprinkled with seriousness every once in a while. So make time for fun with your partner, check off things on your bucket list, and nurture your relationship in the unique manner that makes sense to you.

Advertisement

Mercury Retrograde will come to an end on December 15, so any miscommunications that happen in romance will now have a chance to settle themselves and end. Since this day also coincides with the Full Moon in Gemini, now's a great time to do a love ritual that allows you to speak your wishes to life!

December 2024 monthly love horoscopes for each zodiac sign

Aries

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Advertisement

Best days for Aries to go on a date: December 15, 18, 21

Aries, the month of December for you in love will be all about placing your bets on the right person, so trust your gut and let it lead you true. You will experience this even more powerfully once Chiron retrograde ends and Chiron goes direct in your sign.

Make time for small moments of pleasure with your partner this month. It can be a routine of having screen-free coffee together or sending funny memes to each other in the morning to help you start the day on a good note. Be creative with this and let your imagination guide you.

Advertisement

Taurus

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best days for Taurus to go on a date: December 2, 22

Taurus, the month of December in love will be all about gathering resources that bring you true love, whether that's maintaining a healthy lifestyle, surrounding yourself with good friends, or engaging in hobbies that put you in touch with more like-minded people. After all, good resources are not always tangible. The energy this month is really good for taking your relationship to the next level and committing fully to your partner.

Advertisement

Gemini

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best days for Gemini to go on a date: December 12, 20

Gemini, December calls on you to step out of your comfort zone and seek what's out there in the world. You may not know what you will find, but as long as you hold on to your true desires, you will manifest true love.

Advertisement

Now's a great time to clean up your diet to align yourself from within. The seven chakras of your body will also benefit from this exercise. For some of you, this path will directly lead you to your soulmate as you may discover them through a workshop or meet-up of like-minded people.

Cancer

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Advertisement

Best days for Cancer to go on a date: December 1, 12, 15, 19

Cancer, take a step back and set healthy boundaries. This may sound counter-intuitive to nurturing love, but you will soon realize that giving yourself space and prioritizing self-love actually enables you to nurture a romantic relationship with your partner in a much better way. This is also true for those of you who are single and believe you have stumbled upon a good partner.

If you feel called to, now's a great time to update your wardrobe and step into the world with full confidence!

Advertisement

Leo

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best days for Leo to go on a date: December 18, 19

Leo, December may not be as significant in the arena of love as you may want it to be. This will be especially true for those who are single. Even if you put yourself in situations where you can socialize with potential partners, something will block you from going further.

Advertisement

This outer-planetary energy is not standing out as negative though! It's an opportunity to practice self-love and lean into divine timing through stillness and patience. Journaling about your experience in love and what you wish can help you manifest it when the time is right.

Virgo

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Advertisement

Best days for Virgo to go on a date: December 21, 22, 25

Single Virgos benefit from prioritizing themselves and focusing on self-love this month. Allow the end of the year to fill your soul with peace, joy, and excitement for the new year!

If you are in a relationship, now's a great time to take everything to the next level and commit even deeper to each other. How you choose to do it depends on you and the dynamic with your partner. As long as you do what rings true, you will be golden!

Libra

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Advertisement

Best days for Libra to go on a date: December 23, 29

Libra, December will bring to your attention all the small details that make a relationship loving and beautiful. Whether it's watching the sunset with your partner, preparing a meal together, strolling the neighborhood and discussing your day, or making plans for the new year, focus on the small things and how they feel in your heart!

Now's also a great time to plan for future vacations, especially one that checks off a point from your relationship bucket list.

Scorpio

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Advertisement

Best days for Scorpio to go on a date: December 22, 25

Scorpio, December urges you to go after what you want in love. Fear will be your bane while confidence will be your boon. As long as you trust the inner nudges, you will manifest true love for yourself.

If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged to speak openly about how you wish to be loved. This is not just about love languages, though — this goes deeper than that. Let your heart lead you in this.

Sagittarius

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Advertisement

Best days for Sagittarius to go on a date: December 23, 24

Sagittarius, December speaks of an entwined path between love and family for you. Now's the perfect time to introduce your partner to your parents and friends (and vice versa). Something beautiful will grow out of this space. If you are unsure about your future together, now's a good time to think deeply about that so you can walk into the new year with greater confidence, both in yourself and your love.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best days for Capricorn to go on a date: December 25, 27

Capricorn, December is all about family and how you can bring your love life into it. You can of course introduce your new partner to your family and friends, but if both of you have been together for a long time, now's also the time to allow the bonds of your relationship to deepen so you can be a family together, too. This also means making an effort with your family to make the other person feel welcome.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best days for Aquarius to go on a date: December 13, 15, 18

Aquarius, December is all about leaning into your eccentric nature and unconventional ways and knowing that true love will meet you where you are. You are also urged to step out of your comfort zone into a brighter future, which will help you differentiate between a soulmate and a karmic partner. Now's also a great time to think about how you want your love life to unfold as the old year slowly ends and the new one is about to begin.

Advertisement

Pisces

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best days for Aquarius to go on a date: December 19, 20, 21

Pisces, December urges you to know that you are exactly as you need to be, all your gifts and talents included. If that makes you divergent from the regular crowd and different from others in a specific way, it does not mean there's something wrong with you. It's just that loving you will not be a conventional experience. Just remain aware of your good qualities versus any bad habits potentially holding you back from love.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.