Weekly Horoscope For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign From December 9 - 15, 2024

Something beautiful is in store for the collective this week, between December 9 - 15, 2024. But before we get to the weekly horoscopes for every Chinese zodiac sign, here are the general messages of the week for everyone.

The I Ching hexagram of the week is Mountain over Wind (#18), changing to Wind over Water (#59). It reminds us that change is the very substance of growth and transformation. So look at all the areas of life where you have grown and then list all the ways you have changed that display that growth. It can be an external manifestation or something more hidden and personal. But this knowledge will have a powerful impact on you.

For those who wish to be mentors, this is a powerful sign that you are aligned with an inner knowing of your strength and how you can benefit the world. This path shall create change within you, too.

Each Chinese zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for December 9 - 15, 2024:

Rat

General Overview:

Rat, your horoscope this week points at a need to introspect and think about where you wish to be when the New Year is upon you. It may seem you still have two weeks left, but it's not too far away for you to plan, starting now.

Lucky Day in Love for Rat: December 11

In love, you are encouraged to meet your partner halfway and build your bond through compassion, creativity, and the desire to make the connection fun! When you do this, something truly extraordinary will occur.

Other Areas of Significance for Rat:

This week, you will have a really good time in the arena of food, nutrition, and healthcare. So, I look forward to some great gastronomic experiences and improved stats if you are into fitness, running, rowing, and more.

Ox

General Overview:

Ox, your horoscope this week encourages you to think about the one historical site in the world that has always resonated deeply with you for some mysterious reason. Be it the Great Wall of China, Stonehenge, or even Machu Pichu, learn more about it and you may just uncover something surprising about your life and lineage.

Lucky Day in Love for Ox: December 13

In love, you are encouraged to prioritize self-care and set strong boundaries. This will allow you to recharge your batteries and fully connect with your significant other in the best way possible!

Other Areas of Significance for Ox:

This week you will have a great time whenever you engage in anything creative. Whether it's in a professional capacity, a side hobby, or even coloring pages with your kids at home, expect the unexpected in this area!

Tiger

General Overview:

Tiger, your horoscope this week encourages you to lean into nostalgia and let it open your heart and bring peace to your soul. As we move closer to the end of the year, this will help you engage with the transitional nature of the current energies and move into the New Year with enhanced strength and power.

Lucky Day in Love for Tiger: December 12

Your love life may not be very significant this week, but it's on you if you want to gain wisdom here. If you do, seek it by watching videos, reading books, and maybe even attending couples therapy. That can help in truly astonishing ways.

Other Areas of Significance for Tiger:

This week, you will be especially powerful in the arena of foresight. So journal all the inspiration and ideas you may randomly get through the week, as some of them will be premonitions and pure gold.

Rabbit

General Overview:

Rabbit, your horoscope this week encourages you to know your mind and stick to your convictions. Peer pressure can have an undue influence on you at this time, but setting strong boundaries will protect you and your life path from diversions or obstacles.

Lucky Day in Love for Rabbit: December 9

In love, you are encouraged to use food to show your love to your partner. You can do this by booking a fine dining experience, cooking a meal, and setting up a date at home. Dazzle them with that beautiful energy of yours!

Other Areas of Significance for Rabbit:

Reading is highlighted for you as an area that will bring you great energy this week. This doesn't have to be reading as a hobby, although it can be that too. Reading course material that you are excited to learn about also counts!

Dragon

General Overview:

Dragon, your horoscope this week is really beautiful. It encourages you to trust your heart and move forward with pride. You will find what you want when you do so.

Lucky Day in Love for Dragon: December 9

Your love life will be powerful this week, especially if you are looking to propose to someone or confess your feelings to them. Something magical will occur when you choose confidence and step out of your comfort zone.

Other Areas of Significance for Dragon:

This week, make sure to prioritize your family and don't leave only the crumbs of your time for them. This may be a fine balance to strike, especially if you have a hectic work life and other social responsibilities, but this is a way to show your love to the ones who mean a lot to you. This will also introduce a powerful energy into your relationships that will ripple effect as the weeks unfold.

Snake

General Overview:

Snake, your horoscope this week has a mellow feel to it. Choose to do what you wish and not what others want. That's where you will discover gold. Setting boundaries is a big deal in this respect.

Lucky Day in Love for Snake: December 9

Your love life is also highlighted as an area where you need to bring the same energy so you and your partner can meet halfway and show up for each other in ways that make you feel safe, seen, and respected. This is especially true for those of you who have people-pleasing tendencies. You need to learn to prioritize yourself, too.

Other Areas of Significance for Snake:

This week, you are encouraged to make time for peaceful activities that don't require effort and may allow you to relax and unwind while blanking your mind. This will have a powerful impact on those of you who suffer from anxiety as well.

Horse

General Overview:

Horse, your horoscope this week is all about fun, frolic, and whatever brings your personality to the forefront. So express yourself fully, and don't hold back. Something is growing behind the scenes for you, and this level of confidence will only enable it to come forward and bless your life most beautifully.

Lucky Day in Love for Horse: December 10

In love, you are encouraged to know your mind, speak from your heart, and be a good listener. This will create a safe space for you and your significant other, allowing you to deepen your bond and develop ideas to make your relationship more fun, engaging, and meaningful.

Other Areas of Significance for Horse:

This week, try not to overwhelm yourself with too much on your plate. Instead, do as much as you need and set a steady pace. You will recognize why this is important in the coming weeks.

Goat

General Overview:

Goat, your horoscope this week is powerful! It encourages you to draw out your hidden talents and let the world see you for who you truly are. Don't dim your shine because certain people feel threatened by you. You can reach a higher stratosphere if you only seize opportunities.

Lucky Day in Love for Goat: December 11

In love, trust yourself, and don't ignore red flags. True love can push you to the highest level possible, while false love will only hold you back and crush your spirit. This message will protect you as you find your soulmate.

Other Areas of Significance for Goat:

This week, you are also encouraged to prioritize food in your life, especially food grown on earth without hard chemicals. Eating greens will also have a powerful impact on you at this time.

Monkey

General Overview:

Monkey, this week's horoscope is all about friends and family, so prioritize these relationships and allow them to bring you joy and blessings in the most unexpected ways! If you have a baby shower planned for this week, cheers to you! This is the perfect time for the same from an astrological perspective.

Lucky Day in Love for Monkey: December 15

Your love life is not highlighted as much this week. So if you are in a long-term relationship, now's a good time to introduce your partner to your family and friends.

Other Areas of Significance for Monkey:

This week, you are also encouraged to carve out time for peaceful activities that don't have any purpose. This will free your mind and heart and allow you to truly recharge as the year ends.

Rooster

General Overview:

Rooster, your horoscope this week is powerful! It encourages you to allow the spirit of entertainment to guide you to the best experiences possible so you can gain inspiration and wisdom from every source possible.

Lucky Day in Love for Rooster: December 14

In love, try to do something sweet for your partner this week. You could cook them a meal or give them an early Christmas present. This will build your bond and introduce fun into your relationship so you can grow and thrive through the tides of life.

Other Areas of Significance for Rooster:

This week, you will also derive much value when you honor those strange impulses that strike you at odd times. It can be the urge to phone a friend you have not spoken to in a long time or doodle in your notebook. You will only know why the impulse struck you when you honor it.

Dog

General Overview:

Dog, your horoscope this week has a blank slate quality to it. It encourages you to choose your adventure and know you are a cosmic child and loved. This will free your spirit to do as you wish and happily recharge your batteries as best as possible.

Lucky Day in Love for Dog: December 14

In love, you are encouraged to find common ground with your partner or date and then do that activity with full devotion and care. That will build your bond and help both of you meet halfway in the best way possible.

Other Areas of Significance for Dog:

This week, you are encouraged to find joy in the smallest spaces and inconsequential details. Only then will you realize that nothing is truly inconsequential and that wisdom is all around you for the taking!

Pig

General Overview:

Pig, your horoscope this week is all about fun, frolic, and knowing in your mind that when you choose to do something, nothing will be able to stop you from living the best life possible, especially if you have children and are hoping to give them the best life too.

Lucky Day in Love for Pig: December 13

In love, try to meet your partner halfway and communicate more effectively by listening and speaking equally. That will lead you to the next stage in your romantic relationship and life.

Other Areas of Significance for Pig:

This week, you are also encouraged to make time for arts and crafts, whether you do it yourself or by engaging with others who do it. You can attend a craft fair or even purchase something handmade — perhaps a portrait made with beads or yarn to commemorate 2024 and prepare for the New Year 2025!

