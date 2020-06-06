The Best Cheat Meal Or Snack For Your Zodiac Sign

Your stomach didn’t make you do it, astrology did.

Let’s get one thing straight: there’s no such thing as guilty pleasures. All food is to be enjoyed wherever and whenever you like!

The term cheat meal just helps us separate our daily eating from those moments of pure indulgence. There's nothing to feel bad about because we all do it.

In fact, every zodiac sign has a food weakness that they just can’t resist.

Astrology gives us a deeper understanding of our personalities, which has a lot to do with the choices we make, including our food choices and the best cheat meals of our preference.

So, if you’re getting a craving for some decadent snack but don’t know what you want, look no further than the stars for some culinary inspiration.

(You could also use this list to whip up a favorite meal for someone you love based on their sign!)

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This impatient sign doesn’t care for decadent meals.

Aries wants something they can throw together and not have to worry about the outcome. That's why they can’t go wrong with a big cheesy plate of nachos.

As a fire sign, they love loading up on hot salsas and fiery chilies. They want something that’s just as spicy and irresistible and they are.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is patient and knows that good things take time and effort.

This earth sign loves to stay home a whip up some delicious baked goods. When it comes to cheat day, nothing says home comfort like a batch of yummy brownies.

Brownies are a favorite of Taureans, and everyone they know is dying to get their hands on the recipe.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis love opposites. That’s why sweet and salty popcorn is the perfect delicious treat for them.

They love getting to use their hands for painting, sewing, and even snacking. Munching on a bag of this popcorn feeds both their sweet side and their more bitter side.

Popping a few in your mouth when you’re feeling peckish will satisfy you from the inside out, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers are hugely empathetic and feel things deeply. So, they need a cheat meal that’s indulgent and comforting.

A spoon and a big tub of cookie dough ice cream is their favorite way to ditch the diet. The whole tub might be gone in one sitting, but it’s worth it for that creamy, decadent dessert.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

As another summer sign, Leos love nothing more than a cool, icy dessert. But an ordinary scoop would not satisfy this over-the-top sign.

They need drama and all eyes on them — or, in this case, on their dessert. Ice cream sundaes with whipped cream, chocolate sauce and a cherry on top are the perfect flashy cheat meal for Leos.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sushi is Virgo’s favorite meal to gorge on. It’s not exactly a cheat meal, but that’s because this earth sign prefers to lean on the healthier side of life.

They’re analytical and practical, so they know that every calorie counts and it’s possible to enjoy food without overindulging.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras are all about balance. They know how to eat good and bad foods in equal measure, even sometimes in the one meal.

Filling up on some chocolate covered almonds is their perfect snack. They get the sugar hit of some milky chocolate as well as the health benefits of nuts. It’s a win-win!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

In their relationships, Scorpios are intense and go all in. The same can be said for their cheat meals.

So, a big plate of hot wings is the perfect way to satisfy them. They aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty and love a sauce on wings that’s as fiery as they are.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This fire sign loves warmth and comfort, but also lives for adventure. They know how to enjoy life and food is a big part of that.

On a cheat day, they’ll most likely chow down on a 5-cheese lasagna or creamy pasta. This will allow them to sample tons of different flavors all in one delicious meal.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

As an earth sign, Capricorns love food that's grown from the ground up. They’re ambitious but practical, so they know the value of making a traditional meal but making it well.

Apple pie is the perfect comforting dish for them to try their hand at. Capricorns put hard work into everything, so make sure to be nearby when they step into the kitchen.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius is the most social sign of the zodiac, so they understand the role of a good meal in bringing everyone together.

They love setting up a delicious cheese board to be enjoyed by not only themselves, but all their friends and family as well. A selection of cheeses, crackers, jellies, and a good conversation is an Aquarius’ favorite way to enjoy food and friends.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Pisces are delicate and need a treat to match. A vanilla cream puff pastry shows off their sensitive side.

They’re one of the most romantic signs of the zodiac, so they love this dreamy, French dessert so they can escape into their imagination while they eat.

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment, and trending topics.