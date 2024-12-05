What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of December 9 - 15, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Each zodiac sign's tarot card reading for the week of December 9 - 15, 2024, is here! But first, here are the general tarot messages for everyone.

We have the Five of Pentacles as the collective tarot card this week. It reminds us to feed our spirit with good thoughts and positive thinking to stay optimistic. Believe in yourself and that you deserve good things. Remind yourself that you do.

It will break down any conditioned beliefs that might hold you back and be the positive force you need to push forward and make the most of everything. Take time to stoke your inner fire. Grit will help you soar higher with every challenge you conquer and every new level you unlock.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for December 9 - 15, 2024:

Aries: Two of Pentacles

Aries, you got the Two of Pentacles as your tarot card for the week. It reminds you that while juggling multiple things simultaneously, try to stay centered and anchor yourself through grounding rituals.

This will allow you to exert yourself in multiple directions and challenge yourself as you grow without losing sight of any goals you wish to secure. If you're a student, working with tiger's eye and clear quartz is also indicated this week as a way to harness your inner power.

Taurus: The Hierophant

Taurus, you have The Hierophant as your tarot card for the week. As a major arcana card that resonates with the number 5, this card urges you to deepen your knowledge about what you are dedicated to education, spirituality, a sport, or a business. It also encourages you to find mentors to help you walk further on your life path.

You may even discover a mentor on social media since the number five resonates with the Hierophant's energy. Working with Amethyst is indicated for you this week to help you do the same.

Gemini: Four of Pentacles

Gemini, this week, you have the Four of Pentacles as your tarot card. It reminds you of all your resources to help you move forward and maximize what life offers you. This also includes your relationship with the people in your social network.

Don't prioritize one resource over another or consider it more important, as the Four of Pentacles highlights equal importance that will only become obvious with time. Working with pink-colored crystals is indicated for you this week for the same reasons: rose quartz, rhodonite, or pink rhodochrosite.

Cancer: Five of Wands

Cancer, the Five of Wands reminds you that oppression and competition are part of life in our current reality. But that doesn't mean there's no space for kindness, gentleness, or softer things. Yet, the path to that is through the competitive plane. So let your goals of the softer kind — be it a desire for a house by the sea, dedicating more time to a hobby that uplifts you, or even nurturing your children — be tied to the harsher elements you engage with.

That will give you the inner power to soldier through and defeat them all! Working with sandstone is indicated for you this week for the same reasons.

Leo: Strength

Leo, the Strength tarot card is an excellent card because it is associated with your zodiac sign! You can look forward to hearing good news this week when the results of hard work and perseverance are known. You will benefit from unexpected good luck, but only after a period of patience.

If you face issues within a relationship, Strength encourages you to sort out the differences through honest conversation, an openness of spirit, and the desire to understand. Conversations must not be one-sided, though! Working with clear quartz is indicated here for you this week to support healing and honest dialogue.

Virgo: Six of Wands

Virgo, you got the Six of Wands as your tarot card this week. That's a power card, if there ever was one! So look forward to good times, great victories, and the sudden clearing away of obstacles from your path. If you set your sights on anything, it will be yours. Your popularity will also experience a boost under this energy, so watch out for envious behavior in some corners.

The Six of Wands is followed by the Seven of Wands, which talks about defending your position. Working with purple crystals is indicated for you this week for your crown chakra.

Libra: Three of Wands

Libra, you have the Three of Wands as your tarot card for the week. It reminds you that stepping out of the comfort zone does not look the same for every person. For some people, it may be the stereotype of socializing more. Still, for others, this may be engaging with people not from the same background as you or even volunteering for charitable activities that make you uncomfortable about certain realities but bring a lot of wisdom and perspective.

So, do at least one thing this week that pushes and helps you grow. Working with amethyst And rhodochrosite is indicated for you for the same reasons.

Scorpio: The Empress

Scorpio, you got The Empress as your tarot card this week. This powerful major arcana card reminds you of all the power within you and your ability to attract whatever you want. You must keep your thoughts more focused on abundance to do so, though, as the opposite will manifest what you don't want.

The Empress also tells you to be yourself and not worry about appealing or impressing others. When you do this, you will become the trendsetter without realizing it. Working with clear quartz is indicated for you this week for the same reasons.

Sagittarius: Two of Swords

Sagittarius, you have the Two of Swords as your tarot card for the week. It reminds you that it's okay to be confused in life occasionally. Everybody experiences that. But don't become comfortable in that space of confusion. Instead, introspect, and you will discover the answers beneath your nose.

The Two of Swords also highlights powerful intuition as your key to success. Some of you are ready to embark on a new, challenging phase in your life and level up that way. Working with lapis lazuli and blue crystals are indicated for you this week for the same reasons.

Capricorn: Queen of Pentacles

Capricorn, this week, you got the Queen of Pentacles as your tarot card. It reminds you that power can manifest in various forms, both tangibly and intangibly, but the Queen of Pentacles is all about tangible resources and tangible power. So, what are the areas in your life where you have this?

Identify them so you can utilize them to the best of your abilities and also discover opportunities along the way. For some of you, this card also highlights that a soulmate you will eventually marry will soon enter your life. Working with clear quartz and smoky quartz is indicated for you this week for the same reasons.

Aquarius: Five of Wands

Aquarius, this week, you got the Five of Wands as your tarot card. It reminds you that competitors don't always reveal themselves until the very end because it may benefit them more to work beneath the radar and undermine you. So trust your instincts when you observe red flags. That will protect you from false friends who may be competitors in disguise.

This also urges you not to back away from competition because you have everything inside of you to put up a good fight. The outcome may or may not be in your favor, depending on various factors, but the strength of your effort will always be a feather in your cap. Working with lapis lazuli is indicated for you this week for the same reasons.

Pisces: The Emperor

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Pisces, you got The Emperor as your tarot card this week. It's a powerful major arcana card that reminds you of your inner power and strength. You are only as small as you believe yourself and only as weak as you believe yourself to be. So let go of conditioned beliefs and embrace The Emperor within you. It will push you into your era of power and social camaraderie.

However, where you choose to focus, and the goals that matter the most to you will be unique for each Pisces. You are not meant to copy anyone, but you can be the authentic Emperor you are. Working with clear quartz is indicated for you this week for the same reasons.

