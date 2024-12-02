The New Moon in Sagittarius starts the week, showing us how to rebuild and feel more confident about the journey ahead now that we are approaching 2025. On December 2, the Moon enters Capricorn, where it will meet with Venus in Capricorn right before it enters Aquarius on December 4.

Mars will retrograde on December 6, creating tension for fixed and cardinal signs for the next several months. Venus enters an air sign on December 7, bringing us vibrant connections and helping us tap into our potential during this Sagittarius season. Also on December 7, the Moon enters Pisces and Neptune stations direct.

The life lesson each zodiac sign will learn the week of December 2 - 8, 2024:

Aries

After the New Moon in Sagittarius, you may feel quite optimistic about your path as the trine forms energy to your sign that can show you that anything is possible. There may be moments where you may prefer to do things on your own.

Mars has you working within during retrograde, but you may see how important it is to have a support system. You are seeing how incredible it feels when you acquire confidence through these transits

Taurus

Finding an emotional balance can be challenging with Mars in Leo stationing retrograde. As the fiery planet makes a square to your sign, you will adopt a more mature mindset for the next several months when dealing with those closest to you. Learning to be more vulnerable and hold fewer grudges can help fortify your existing relationships.

Gemini

Working towards your dreams can be a surefire way to reach the top. As Saturn continues to shape who you are, the Mars retrograde might also fuel some insecurities.

Be present with yourself, be patient, and learn to see mistakes as valuable assets that can catapult your growth. Now that Pluto is in Aquarius, the trine to your sign can feel welcoming as you flow and accept the potency of this energy. You know that you have the drive and commitment to keep going stronger.

Cancer

Mars is stationing retrograde this week; it will eventually return to your ascendant, making this a critical period for you to analyze your successes and failures. It is a moment when others see your light and can even see you as an inspiration.

Now that Pluto has moved away from your relationship house, that passion is brighter and fiercer. You will see how Pluto in Capricorn has transformed you and helped you see your strength and worth.

Leo

A momentous transit with Mars stationing retrograde in your sign. This energy will stir up some conflicts in your relationship house as Mars and Pluto in Aquarius continue in their dance of power and control.

The opposition adds an element of intense connection and a ferocious atmosphere that can make you see your partner in a new light. While things can feel overwhelming, Pluto is also helping you shed the old you to welcome the dynamic version of you.

Virgo

The Mars in Leo transit is making its way to your house of secrets. You are elevating and showing others what you are made of. While we all teeter through these massive changes, you also feel the pressure of perfection.

But Mars retrograde will have you release these notions and welcome a new dynamic that can help you become more connected with who you were meant to be, with Pluto mirroring it. During this period, learn to pour more love onto yourself.

Libra

One of the potent transits this week is Mars stationing retrograde in Leo. Buckle up for the ride, as Mars has you decide who uplifts you and has caused you stress.

But with all of these changes, you are presented with plenty of opportunities to meet new people and even fall in love or strengthen your current romantic relationship. Mars is a malefic, but at its core, it fuels, gives you confidence, and allows you to blossom from within.

Scorpio

With Mars stationing retrograde, fighting for your dreams will become a lot more exciting. Although the transit will make things much more interesting for fixed signs, you will learn how to still be in control, even in situations where you lack confidence.

Mars is teaching you how to be your hero and not to lose sight of your goals. The New Moon also brings you a chance to learn from your past to strengthen your armor in the present.

Sagittarius

Quite a memorable week with the New Moon in your sign and Mars stationing retrograde in Leo. The lessons from the North Node in Aries are in effect as you consider taking on the spotlight and returning to your optimistic and joyful self.

A part of this New Moon is discovering how to move forward without limiting yourself. Although Mars retrograde can seem daunting, you are entering a new chapter where you are learning to hone and embrace your power.

Capricorn

As you adapt to the changes this week, the New Moon in Sagittarius and Mars retrograde will show how you need to channel your energy moving forward. You may be inspired to go full speed ahead, but the New Moon helps to slow you down, and Mars adds caution to the mix.

Be prepared to go back and make the changes needed to take on the world. You have the wisdom and essentials needed to continue climbing to the top.

Aquarius

Part of maturing means being able to listen and learn to be there more for others. As Mars retrogrades in your house of partnerships this week, it can also be a moment to learn much about yourself through this process.

Mars may help you take on new roles, which means that the next several months can be challenging as you adapt to new and existing obstacles. However, through this transit, you will see how good of a leader you can be because you are compassionate and understanding.

Pisces

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

One of this week's events is Mars stationing retrograde for the next several months. During this period of self-analysis, it can feel very rewarding to be honest with your growth and be open to making any changes.

Mars retrograde can feel frustrating, especially in an environment where collaboration is essential. Slow down and be more open to discussion and problem-solving when tensions are ready to escalate.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.