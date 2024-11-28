December 2024 Monthly Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs

Each zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for December 2024 is here, and we begin the month with Mercury and Mars retrograde until December 15th, when Mercury turns direct again in Sagittarius.

Mercury and Mars are the main players of the month

Mercury rules speech, communication, and thinking, as well as travel. Equipment breaks down, things are delayed, and you may find out information that was previously unknown but needed to proceed forward.

Mars will retrograde for two months

Mars turns retrograde on December 5 at 6 degrees of Leo and doesn’t turn direct again until February 24, 2025. Mars rules our actions, which may be thwarted during its retrograde. Since Mars can rule both, people get tired and angrier and are more prone to sickness and accidents.

This is also a time when rash actions can come into play and should be avoided. Since Leo rules the 5th house of romance and fun, this may be delayed, or we could suffer a lack in this area. The stationary retrograde and direct periods are the most challenging times with Mercury or Mars retrograde.

Mercury’s direct station is December 15 - 18, and Mars's retrograde station is from December 6-12.

Both planets are powerful now, and situations you thought were settled can change again. From December 14 on, Saturn clashes with Jupiter.

This time period can be financially restrictive and indicate a period of tension and conflict, as well as re-evaluating our circumstances or pulling long-term projects together with a lot of effort.

December 2024 monthly horoscopes for each zodiac sign:

Aries

Mercury retrogrades through your ninth house of travel, education, legal matters, and any type of publishing, so matters may be delayed or involve problems. Mars retrogrades in your fifth house of love, children, and friends, so these areas may be affected.

Venus’s transit through your house of groups and friends makes you sparkle to all those around this month. December 19-21 may be some of the most exciting days of the month as Venus and Jupiter dance together, creating sparks and excitement as the holidays approach.

The Full Moon in Gemini looks favorable and it can be a great time for getting together with friends, family members, or co-workers. As we end the year, Saturn clashes with Jupiter and this is especially powerful from December 17 on. You could feel a little financially restricted, so take care of your holiday shopping early!

Taurus

Retrograde Mercury travels through your eighth house of joint resources, intimacy, and transformation until it turns direct on the 15, so pay close attention to these areas. Mars turns retrograde on December 6 in your fourth house, ruling home and family, so you may consider adjustments here.

Venus, the Goddess of love, money, and values, shines this month in your 10th house of career, giving you a boost here. On December 19-21, you could receive some type of honor, success, or recognition at work.

The Full Moon on December 15 falls in your house of income and money, and depending on what it is aspecting, could prove lucrative. Jupiter, the planet of luck, remains here until mid 2025, giving you a further boost.

In the latter two weeks of December, you could feel some tension that could concern money or friends, but all in all, the year ends well.

Gemini

Mercury continues its retrograde through your seventh house of partners. Could you hear from someone from the past possibly or could you change your mind about a relationship? Mars retrogrades through your third house, which rules your thinking, travel, and immediate family, placing a focus here until late February.

Venus enhances your house of travel, education, publishing, and legal matters this month, and you could benefit in some way from December 19-21.

The Full moon on December 15 is all about you, your plans, hopes, and wishes, and you will be in the spotlight. It falls on lucky Jupiter, enhancing the next 2 weeks.

The last several weeks of the month indicate a great deal of unfinished work, or you may be working overtime to wrap something up by year’s end.

Cancer

Mercury retrogrades through your sixth house of work, health, and pets, so watch these areas through the 15. Mars retrogrades in your second house of income and finances, and you could experience a slowdown or reconsider your budget.

Venus, the Goddess of Love, travels through your eighth house of other people’s money and enhances your prospects of an intimate union this month. You may find that others are very attracted to you December 19-21 and there could be a secret about it.

The Full moon falls in your 12th house this month, so you may desire to spend some time alone. If this is the case, it will be beneficial since the Moon aspects Jupiter, the planet of expansion.

The last two weeks of the month may have you reconsidering all of your options and possibly opinions on the world. You may consider travel or advancing your education either formally or some other way.

Leo

This month, Mercury continues its retrograde in your fifth house of love, children, and friends, where you can experience some challenges but nothing you can’t overcome. Mars begins its retrograde in your first house and will remain through the first week of January. This will affect you personally, so be aware and be careful.

You have a chance of meeting a new partner this month or things could light up with an old one December 19-21. either way, you should sparkle this month.

The full moon falls in your 11th house of friends and groups, so it looks like one of the best full moons of the year, especially since it hooks up with Jupiter, the planet of expansion.

During the last two weeks of the month, you may be focused on considering whether or not a certain relationship suits your style. You will be planning and re-considering many aspects of your life as we end 2024.

Virgo

Mercury continues its retrograde through your fourth house of home and family this month until the 15. You may have to put out some fires, but you will do this with relative ease since you always do.

Mars retrogrades through your 12th house, which rules your unconscious mind, so you may be triggered from time to time, and reconsidering many things which you will keep to yourself. You may also spend time alone, but if so, it could be of benefit.

Venus travels through your sixth house of health and work, benefiting you in these areas. December 19-21 looks significant and very positive.

The full moon on December 15 places a focus on work and career, and this could be a significant period for you as you may wrap something up.

In the second half of the month, you may reflect on a partner; this could be a personal, marriage, or business partner, and you are weighing the pros and cons of the relationship and what they bring to the table. Whatever choice you make, if you do, will be the right one.

Libra

Mercury continues its retrograde through your third house. You need to consider and read all documents carefully and remember that retrograde Mercury rules the mind and thinking most of all. It could also affect interactions with immediate family.

Mars begins retrograde in your 11th house, which rules groups you belong to and friends, so changes could occur in these areas.

Beautiful Venus will benefit you this month regarding friends, love, and possibly children. You could even meet someone new if you are looking. December 19-21 stand out as fabulous days for any kind of entertainment, socializing, or love.

The full moon falls in your ninth house this month. This could mean travel or could involve publishing or education in some way whichever you will benefit as the moon is enhanced by Jupiter.

The second half of the month will have you considering your job and potential education of some sort that doesn’t have to be formal. Are you where you want to be? If not, what will you do in the New Year to change things?

Scorpio

Mercury retrogrades in your second house of income possibly causing delays and glitches when it comes to money. Mars turns retrograde in your 10th house of career. Is there something you need to go back and reconsider? Are you happy in the position that you are currently in? If not, what changes will you aim for in 2025?

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, transits through your fourth house of home and family. This month is a great time to get togethers with those you are closest to in the home. From December 19-21, you could plan a holiday party or go somewhere else at this time.

The final full moon of the year falls in your eighth house of other people’s money and romantic excitement. Since it falls on Jupiter, you could receive money, or your love life could take an unexpected amorous turn.

Mid-month on, you may be reconsidering finances, how you spend your money, friendships, and relationships. Are you giving and receiving equally, or is there a relationship that seems lopsided? If so, you will consider making changes.

Sagittarius

Mercury is retrograde in your first house, which is you! Mercury in this house can affect you on a personal basis as well as your communication with others. Mars retrogrades this month in your ninth house of travel, education, legal matters, and world views, so you may see changes or delays in these areas.

Venus, the planet of love, money, and values, travels through your third house of communication, learning, short trips, and immediate family, so you should get a nice boost in this area for the next month. December 19-21, you could have some nice encounters with partners or those closest to you that should go quite well.

This month’s full moon falls in your seventh house of partners, so you will be focused on others now. Whatever the case, it should go well since this moon falls on Jupiter, the planet of expansion.

There could be changes in the home over the next month that could concern partners or this could relate to business partners or those in your life on a day-to-day basis. If something isn’t working out, this will become clear, and you can reconsider your options.

Capricorn

Mercury retrogrades in your 12th house may stir up those things that lie deep in your subconscious. Secret and hidden things may be revealed, or you could visit someone in isolation, such as a hospital or prison. Mars retrogrades in your eighth house, which rules intimacy, inheritance, partner’s money, debt, loans, and death. You could see slowdowns in these areas.

Venus, the planet of love, values, and money, is transiting your second house of income, which can only help. December 19-21 looks favorable for income related to work or even a new opportunity.

The full moon on December 15 falls in your sixth house of work. With its conjunction with Jupiter, this should be quite favorable for you. Or perhaps you will socialize at an office party. Either way, it looks good.

From mid-December, you will deeply reflect on your job and career. You need to wrap up something; now is a good time to do this. If you decide change is needed in work, you will have planetary help with Jupiter transiting your house of work, especially in the New Year.

Aquarius

Mercury retrogrades through your 11th house of friends and groups, including the company you work for or any other group. Mars will retrograde through your seventh house of partners through most of February, which may test some of your relationships. Bear in mind this can include personal relationships as well as business.

Lovely Venus transits your first house every month, adding sparkle to your interactions and approaches to others. This occurs once a year and is said to be the time of year when you are most attractive to the opposite gender. December 19-21 look especially interesting, and your social life should be boosted.

The full moon this month, on December 15, also looks expansive in terms of love and your social life, so in this respect, it looks like a great month to expand your contacts, get together with friends, and boost your love life.

From mid-month on, you will reconsider your financial situation, and anyone in your personal life who isn’t benefitting you will be reconsidered.

Pisces

Mercury continues its year-end retrograde through your career house until the 15. If you are looking for a job, this could slow things down, or you may have to overcome obstacles at your current job.

Mars turns retrograde in Leo or your sixth house of health and work. Now is the time to pay attention to your health and use care. If you have any concerns, see a doctor. Since this house rules work as well, you could experience slowdowns and potential obstacles you may have to overcome. The sixth house also rules pets, so keep an eye on your furry friends.

Venus transits your 12th house this month. This house is associated with your subconscious mind, and you may want to spend some time alone this month, and if so, you will benefit from it. You may need to recharge before the New Year. From December 19-21, however, you may reconsider this because it looks like a great time with friends or someone special.

The full moon on December 15 falls in your fourth house, which rules home and family, or you could go to or host some get-together, which should go well.

Mid-month on, you may reconsider your home situation. This could include people in your home, family issues, or you may even consider a move.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide.