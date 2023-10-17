How You Envision Marriage, According To Astrology

The zodiac ruler, or Lord, of the houses in your birth chart can reveal a lot about you. And when it comes to the seventh house in astrology, it can tell you about the nature of your soulmate or spouse and what an ideal married life will look like for you. The zodiac sign of the seventh house is also great for figuring this out. And if your seventh house is occupied by two signs, you can bet your married life will be rich.

Here's what the zodiac ruler of your seventh house says about your ideal married life.

Sun as ruler of the 7th house

When you have Leo in your seventh house, the Sun is the lord of your house of marriage and partnerships. Your ideal married life is one where marriage improves your status in the world or in your community in some way. The need to socialize and be seen by others is also strong here, so you won't be happy unless you attend a lot of parties and gatherings with your spouse while dressed to the nines. Dancing, singing, and expressing yourself creatively in the marriage will be important to both you and your life partner. And the sex will need to be mindblowing too for continued happiness.

Moon as ruler of the 7th house

When you have Cancer in your seventh house, the Moon is the lord of your house of marriage and partnerships. Your ideal married life will feel incomplete if you are not with a soulmate, someone who makes you feel at home right from the start when you are strangers. You and your partner are very different privately compared to how you come across in public. You are gentler with each other at home and sensitive to each other's feelings. Fate and coincidence are blurry in your relationship and marriage.

Mercury as ruler of the 7th house

When you have Gemini or Virgo in your seventh house, Mercury is the lord of your house of marriage and partnerships. Your ideal married life requires constant intellectual stimulation and conversations. Your partner may even be a bigger chatterbox than you since the seventh house also represents our spouse. The two of you will love to zip off on road trips and short adventures wherever you live. And, for some of you, you may be introduced to each other by your siblings.

Venus as ruler of the 7th house

When you have Taurus or Libra in your seventh house, Venus is the lord of your house of marriage and partnerships. As the natural ruler of the seventh house, this is a very fortunate position and predicts a happy married life with one's partner. You and your significant other may even start a business together or be significantly involved in each other's careers in some way. Beauty, good sense, charming conversations, and lots of social connections are essential for your marriage. An ideal marriage to you is one that looks good to the world and feels good at home too.

Mars as ruler of the 7th house

When you have Aries or Scorpio in your seventh house, Mars is the lord of your house of marriage and partnerships. Your ideal marriage is one where you and your partner are always forthcoming with each other and action-oriented in life. There may be conflicts because of your passionate natures, but tempers tend to calm down quickly. The sexual chemistry between you and your partner is also extremely strong and your emotions are an open book for the world to see.

Jupiter as ruler of the 7th house

When you have Sagittarius or Pisces in your seventh house, Jupiter is the lord of your house of marriage and partnerships. The ideal marriage for you is one where both partners respect each other and bring an element of benevolence to the relationship. Your partner may be wealthier than you and more established in society. Generosity, curiosity to learn more, and living life largely are essential for happiness in your relationship. In case you have Pisces in your seventh house, you should also read the section on Neptune since it's the joint ruler of Pisces alongside Jupiter.

Saturn as ruler of the 7th house

When you have Capricorn or Aquarius in your seventh house, Saturn is the lord of your house of marriage and partnerships. The ideal marriage for you respects time and tradition and follows established gender roles. Your partner may be significantly older than you or worldly-wise in some way. You don't care so much for physical intimacies and sexual chemistry as much as the rest of the world, but you do care about your reputation, standing in your community, and being respectable. A happy marriage for you is one that lasts a lifetime and reveals commitment on both sides. In case you have Aquarius in your seventh house, you should also read the section on Uranus since it's the joint ruler of Aquarius alongside Saturn.

Uranus as ruler of the 7th house

When you have Aquarius in your seventh house, Uranus is the lord of your house of marriage and partnerships. An ideal marriage for you is one that broadens your mind, expands your horizons, and feels separate from convention in some way. Whether that's because of your sexual orientation, your views on surrogacy, or raising your children in the wild while living a camper life depends on the nature and interests of you and your significant other. You love it when people call you an eccentric couple because you wouldn't have it any other way. Your taste in music, movies, and other genres of entertainment may be very “out there” too. You should also read the section on Saturn since Aquarius is co-ruled by Uranus and Saturn.

Neptune as ruler of the 7th house

When you have Pisces in your seventh house, Neptune is the lord of your house of marriage and partnerships. An ideal marriage for you is a coming together of soulmates in a relationship that feels like it was conspired by the heavens. But unlike people who have Moon as the zodiac ruler of the seventh house, you are okay with meeting some new who you have no connection with from past lives and who isn't a soulmate... as long as the romance is otherworldly and the relationship feels like it was conspired-by-fate. You and your partner are not always good at seeing each other's faults and flaws, though. You should also read the section on Jupiter since Pisces is co-ruled by Neptune and Jupiter.

Pluto as ruler of the 7th house

When you have Scorpio in your seventh house, Pluto is the lord of your house of marriage and partnerships. An ideal marriage for you is one where it feels as if you and your partner are two halves of a soul finally coming together to merge into one. Magnetic attraction, animal passion, deep secrets, and extraordinary intensity are not just desired but required for lasting happiness. You and your partner may be open to trying new things too, which many people are scared of trying, including experiences in the bedroom. In some situations, your relationship may have an element of taboo attached to it, which is either desired by you and your partner or not considered a taboo from your perspective. You should also read the section on Mars since Scorpio is co-ruled by Pluto and Mars.

