Weekly Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign From November 25 - December 1, 2024

Weekly horoscopes for November 25 - December 1, 2024, begin with Mercury in Sagittarius stationing retrograde. While there are definite benefits to each Mercury retrograde phase, since Mercury is in detriment in this sign, it might feel like you're starting the week off on the wrong foot. However, the Moon in Libra adds some love, understanding, and compassion.

When the Moon enters Scorpio on November 27, it's a chance to gain new perspectives and collaborate with others to brainstorm new ideas.

Closing the week is the Moon in Sagittarius on November 30 enabling us to communicate more effectively and feel more courageous in developing our plans. The Moon conjuncts Mercury retrograde, making the weekend a period of reflection, analysis, and awakening our imagination.

Weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign from November 25 - December 1, 2024:

Aries

This week is a moment for you to get more comfortable with your creative energy. Things feel smoother with the Moon in Libra allowing you to nurture your goals and dreams.

Moon in Scorpio beginning on the 27th is a period of contemplation, but you gain momentum as you construct the essential plans for victory.

The week closes with the Moon in Sagittarius on November 30 enhancing Mercury retrograde's message to continue learning and making space for the things you love doing.

Taurus

The Moon in a fellow Venus sign at the start of the week brings a lot of clarity to the status of your relationships. Martian energy fuels your relationship house with the Moon in Scorpio on the 27th, bringing you good moments to speak to your partner and create new, exciting memories.

The Moon in Sagittarius on the 30th sparks a light within, reminding you to keep your eyes on the prize during these transits.

Gemini

Venusian energy captivates you with the Moon in Libra encouraging you to learn to forgive and show yourself more compassion. Getting back on track is exciting with the Moon in Scorpio on the 27th revitalizing and empowering you.

The weekend brings the thrilling Moon in Sagittarius on the 30th making a trine to Mars in Leo, allowing you to tend to the needs of those you love. Expect to see your love life feel the spark of energy during this period.

Cancer

Solidifying your plans comes easier with the Moon in Libra permitting you to see love in a new light, make deeper connections, and look to past relationships to navigate the present ones.

Water energy from the Moon in Scorpio on November 27 is enchanting, helping you create a blueprint that will push your career further, while Moon in Sagittarius on the 30th brings a period of calm and self-love.

Leo

Moon in Libra ignites inspiration, helping you find a muse within your social circles and uncover your path. It's a great time to plan and reorganize with added help from Moon in Scorpio on the 27th providing grounding and nurturing, letting you connect with those you love. The potent energy of the Sagittarius Moon on the 30th helps you to work hard on what you want to create.

Virgo

Balancing your responsibilities with the Moon in Libra can help you take charge and value yourself, especially when it comes to choosing new projects. Don’t settle for less.

The Moon in Scorpio on the 27th reminds you that it is OK to rest and take time for yourself. Home becomes a place for relaxation with the Moon in Sagittarius on the 30th bringing to your attention the things you love and care for.

Libra

The Moon in your sign fuels your ambition, helping you make plans for the goals you set your sights on long ago, especially now with Mercury retrograde helping you continue building on your foundation.

Your passions take flight with the Moon in Scorpio on the 27th bringing love and courage, a good period for socializing. On the 30th, the Moon in Sagittarius adds an element of surprise and understanding within your relationships.

Scorpio

Moon in Libra links you to the dreamscape, providing a moment to reflect on your goals and honor your ambitions. Having the Moon in Scorpio on the 27th helps encourage you and take on a leadership role, especially with the Mars in Leo transit energizing your career house.

The Moon enters Sagittarius on the 30th, guiding you to achieve order in your daily life as you focus on the details to make your tasks more efficient.

Sagittarius

The Moon in Libra fuels optimism, bringing structure but also allowing you to collaborate more efficiently with others.

The Moon in Scorpio on the 27th is a reminder to take care of yourself, especially if you are going full speed ahead. Once the Moon is in your sign on the 30th, it can feel restorative, with Mercury retrograde allowing you to take charge, revise, review, and learn from your mistakes.

Capricorn

With the Moon in Libra at the highest point in your chart, learning to be disciplined and seek help if needed will be essential. Don’t stress yourself — pace yourself if your responsibilities feel overwhelming.

The Moon in Scorpio on the 27th brings a lot of excitement to your social life, making this a good period to meet up with friends. The Moon in Sagittarius closes the week on November 30, making this a period to treat yourself and catch up on rest if needed.

Aquarius

Libra energy feels potent this week as the Moon makes a trine to Pluto in your sign early in the week. This is a good period to express yourself and not dim your light.

The Moon in Scorpio on the 27th can feel conflicting with the Moon squaring off with Pluto. Nevertheless, it can help you gain a lot of success in your career sector. On the 30th the Moon in Sagittarius helps you connect with your creative energy as the Moon makes a trine to Mars in Leo.

Pisces

As a water sign, the air sign energy early in the week can feel challenging, but it is the perfect way to become more aligned with your objectives. Moon in Libra allows you to find passion in the work you do. Hobbies and creative projects feel manageable with the Moon in Scorpio beginning on the 27th making a trine to your sign, while the Moon in Sagittarius on the 30th prepares you to build a blueprint for your plans.

