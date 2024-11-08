2 Zodiac Signs Receive Unexpected Help With Their Finances By The End Of November 2024

In an era when many people are struggling to get by, we welcome every glimmer of hope that things will get better. Thankfully, in the month of November, astrology suggests two zodiac signs will receive unexpected guidance from the universe bringing them the clarity that help with their finances is on the way.

Two zodiac signs receive unexpected help with their finances by the end of November 2024

In a TikTok video, astrologer Carol Starr claimed two zodiac signs are in for a "big financial surprise" in November 2024.

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

With Pluto, the planet of transformation, entering Aquarius on November 19, this zodiac sign is certainly in for some surprises. According to a tarot reader named Skye, this may lead to Aquarius having to content with some major life decisions.

“In my mind, I’m flashed a whole bunch of questions. Should I continue, should I keep going? Is this my person? is this my job?” Skye explained in a TikTok video.

However, by the middle of the month, all will be revealed as Aquarius finally comes to terms with the right decision for them and their aspirations. Aquarius can use unexpected advice or information to progress their career, boosting their finances in the process.

“You know the direction in which you’re pursuing because that’s what the knight is," Skye said of Aquarius' November tarot card. “Action to achieve your goals."

According to Skye, November brings victory for Aquarius.

"You have achieved what you set out to do,” she said.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

While Cancers have been going through it lately with volatile Mars in their sign, now that Mars has (briefly) moved into Leo, relief is here. In a TikTok video, tarot reader Emma Burgoyne pulled The Tower card for Cancer, suggesting that change is imminent.

November will offer unexpected help as you’re finally able to see the options in front of you and make necessary changes, in large part thanks to the New Moon in Scorpio on November 1, which happened in Cancer's fifth house of pleasure. According to an astrologer named Lindsay, this points to positive change that stems from your creativity.

"You could put this idea out into the world and really create a whole new revenue stream for yourself," Lindsay explained in a TikTok video.

Burgoyne explained that though things may feel like they're ending, The Tower coming down urges Cancer to move forward and look at the positive aspects of change and transformation. With Mercury now in your sixth house of daily routines and responsibilities, this is your focus for the month.

"Maybe you're looking at ways you can become more efficient, more effective, more productive," Lindsay said.

Burgoyne sees this as resulting in a promotion or stabilizing of your career as your reap the financial gains.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.