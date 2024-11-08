The weekly horoscopes for every Chinese zodiac sign from November 11 - 17, 2024 are influenced by the I Ching hexagram Earth over Fire (#36) changing to Wind over Lake (#61). It reminds us that after periods of rest and darkness, one must rise again.

The balance between the two energies is where something extraordinary and sustainable occurs. It also reveals that when one feels they are being eclipsed, they must pause and look at every situation contributing to that feeling. Needs cannot be met and necessities cannot be fulfilled if you don't do so. How else will you know where the blocks and obstacles are, who your friends and enemies are, what you can do individually, and where you need to rely on the world for change?

If you feel called to, journal your thoughts on this. Deep insights await you here.

Weekly horoscope for each Chinese zodiac sign from November 11 - 17, 2024:

Rat

Rat, your horoscope this week has a patient quality to it. The more mindful you are, the easier it will be for you to go where you need to go with your inner drive.

Your love life is highlighted as an area of sweetness for you. So, even if nothing of extraordinary significance happens here, it will bring peace and calm to your soul and be a balm for the everyday.

Your social life is heating up at this point! You are ready to take everything to the next level, make new friends, and create fresh opportunities. Don't rest on this area.

As for your career, things are looking great here, especially because of all the hard work you put in over the last few weeks or months. Harvest season is here at last!

Ox

Ox, your horoscope this week urges you to be more patient with those younger than you, especially siblings, cousins, or juniors. Your path is that of the mentor at this point.

In love, you are encouraged to be your true self and not apologize for what you need in a relationship. Your true soulmate will never shame you for boundaries or requests.

Now's also a great time to introduce your romantic partner to your family (and vice versa) as your social life is looking up at this time. Look forward to some great times.

In your career, you are encouraged to plan more carefully, taking into account all the changes and trends. The final decision will come later but for now, map the path!

Tiger

Tiger, your horoscope this week is deeply entwined with music, which will play a huge role in how you experience the next few days.

In love, you are encouraged to let yourself be emotional and not think it's strange. After all, love is an emotion as well as an action. Those unwilling to experience all the emotions that love brings may not be ready to pursue it just yet.

As for your career, you are encouraged to choose the path that resonates with you strongly and focus there instead of diluting yourself in multiple directions. That is the path of strength and victory for you.

Rabbit

Rabbit, your horoscope this week has a nimble quality to it. Your intuition is extremely heightened, enabling you to take swift action when needed.

In love, you are encouraged to be yourself and not hide the best parts of you. As long as you pay attention to the red flags, you will know who is right for you versus who is not. You may benefit more from focusing on self-care this week and allowing your soul to rest, relax, and rejuvenate.

Your career will strongly impact your family life this week, especially if you have children. If you can juggle both areas with strength and patience, you will be golden!

Dragon

Dragon, your horoscope this week is potent. Whatever you say will come true and what you focus on will manifest, so be extra careful of the energy that you put out into the cosmos.

In love, you are encouraged not to hide yourself. Allow others to see you for who you are so they can feel confident and comfortable doing the same. This makes space for both of you to grow closer.

Be careful about the friends in your circle, especially if you're questioning the strength of your friendship. This energy can block good things from coming to you.

Your career is really strong right now. Anything you set your mind to can be accomplished. Let your manifestation powers take over!

Snake

Snake, your horoscope this week calls you to focus on your relationships, both platonic and romantic. You will find the strength, support, and inspiration you are looking for.

In your love life, you are encouraged to put effort into being a better listener this week. If you feel called to, now is also the right time to get couples' items like half bracelets or matching hoodies!

In your career, you are encouraged not to accept what you believe is unacceptable. This is an astrologically great period to look for a change if you are facing toxicity or weird advances.

Horse

Horse, your horoscope this week is golden just like you! You're encouraged to step out of your comfort zone and focus on your life path. Opportunities and friendships will flow in.

In love, you are encouraged to strike the right balance between self-care and making time for your relationships. That's the key to love and longevity for you.

Your social life is really strong too, especially if you have a party to attend this week or any other social gathering of note. Expect only the unexpected in the very best way possible!

Your career is really strong right now. Most of you will benefit from being more individualistic at this time rather than allowing other people and peer pressure to dilute your perspective or path.

Goat

Goat, your horoscope this week is sweet! Some important news will come your way this week that will uplift your soul and spirit and put a big smile on your face.

In love, you are encouraged to share your positivity so your relationship can benefit from it, too. Now's also a great time to book a vacation or short weekend trip!

Your social life is also highlighted as strong right now. New opportunities can come to you through the grapevine.

In your career, you are encouraged to know your heart and follow your spirit. The right path for you may not resemble someone else's and that's perfectly okay.

Monkey

Monkey, your horoscope this week urges you not to be silent about any atrocities you observe around you. This is an astrological rite of passage where the right actions will make you stronger. Something is changing astrologically for you, so you will benefit from unburdening yourself of any baggage to make way for the new.

Lean into your relationship with your loved ones for support. As long as you know what you want and how to get it, you will manifest exactly what you want as the week progresses.

Rooster

Rooster, be confident and you will win them all this week.

In love, you are encouraged not to ignore red flags. Things that appear small may grow into something larger over time. Your best friends will come through for you, no matter what. Send some gratitude into the ether for this and treasure these relationships.

In your career, you are encouraged to be more creative and also ground yourself at this time so something truly extraordinary can emerge from within you. Meditation practices can help too.

Dog

Dog, your horoscope this week is highly potent. You may even come across a karmic partner who gives you a sense of deja vu.

In love, you are encouraged to speak your mind. The right person will embrace you for everything you are. Love always stems from acceptance. Prioritize self-care if you can as this will have a strong impact on your life.

In your career, you are encouraged to be positive and creative. New ideas and inspiration will come to you when you do!

Pig

Pig, your horoscope this week is truly beautiful. It encourages you to find common ground with the people you conversate with. New learning and inner growth await you here.

If you're confident you've found your soulmate, Send some gratitude into the ether. If you're still waiting for confirmation that your soulmate is in your life, pay attention to the signs and synchronicities — they're closer than you think.

This week, you're encouraged to do things that are meaningful to you and bring you joy. If you feel called to, lean hard into nostalgia this week.

The energy around your career is strong and steady at this time. Journal your ideas for the future and you can make your present even better. New inspiration will come to you on this path too!

