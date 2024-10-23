3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Financial Success In November 2024

November 2024 will be the make-or-break moment for three Chinese zodiac signs primed to attract financial success throughout the month.

The I Ching hexagram of success for November is Thunder over Water (#40). It's an excellent hexagram to receive because it can literally mean “liberation from danger or hardship.” This can be interpreted in a few ways, but the two interpretations standing out the most are the need for safe spaces and the driving need to take care of one's survival needs.

The cosmic forces are aligning so that your inner red-flag alert will be highly sensitive. This will let you know where you can go to grow and where to stay away from so you are not mistreated. Both are necessary to encourage success, so trust those inner cues!

If you feel called to, do a daily I-ching pull (or rune pull) to guide you through this time of great changes and transformation. Purchasing an oracle deck of messages written directly on the individual cards can be beneficial too.

Now let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success in November 2024.

1. Horse

Horse, your hard work is paying off and the signs are visible everywhere. Continue to make an effort while being vigilant about metaphorical weeds and invaders and you shall be golden!

Specific areas of financial success for Rat:

If you work in the food industry, whether as a chef, server, delivery partner, greengrocer, etc., you will have tremendous financial success. Teachers and professors will experience this in November as well. For others, the way you dress will have an impact on your finances. So dress to the nines and make sure it sparks joy within you!

Remedies for financial blocks:

Those of you who cook your own food will find it easier to bring good fortune to your doorstep if you practice holistic cooking where you are mindful of the energies you consume. Organic and cruelty-free are not just keywords here but an essential source for keeping your spiritual, physical, mental, and emotional bodies clean and healthy. This, in turn, will remove financial blocks from your path and life.

Power color to attract money:

Your power color for the month of November is indigo. If you consider yourself an indigo child, this may be more potent for you.

2. Dragon

Dragon, your financial success in November will be one for the ages and the stars! So prepare yourself for the paparazzi (whether metaphorically or literally). Your social popularity is going to go up alongside this financial glow-up too.

Specific areas of financial success for Rat:

Those of you who are tradespeople, whether electricians, plumbers, construction crew, etc. will have great success in November and into December. Those in the food industry will also shine. Others will experience a boost in their finances through well-tailored clothes. So if you've wanted to step away from fast fashion slowly, here's the sign you were waiting for.

Remedies for financial blocks:

Most of you are not blocked financially at this time. If you believe you are, there might be a mismatch of expectation vs. reality. For example, a tree that takes twenty years to grow will not spurt in ten. So don't cut corners in this regard as that might be a self-imposed financial block. Artificial growth will lead to even more blocks in the future.

Power color to attract money:

Red is your power color for the month, especially if you incorporate it in your clothes and shoes as often as possible!

3. Rooster

Rooster, you will be extremely successful in the arena of finances in the month of November! But you are cautioned against crowing about it from the rooftops, which may attract energy vampires.

Specific areas of financial success for Rat:

Those in the educational industry will thrive a lot this month, especially book publishers (whether that's non-fiction, fiction, or textbooks). Professionals who work with heavy appliances or are on the marketing team of such companies will also experience a boost in their fortune. Others will find financial success through side hustles, even if it's just a lemonade stand on a hot day or a garage sale to clear out old junk in the attic.

Remedies for financial blocks:

From an astrological perspective, you don't have any financial blocks right now. But you are urged to be mindful of the people you engage with. Ignoring red flags can lead to blocks in the future or allow an enemy into spaces they must not be allowed.

Power color to attract money:

Violet is your power color for the month of November. The flower named Violet will be powerful for you too, especially if you choose to work with its symbolic meaning – modesty, faithfulness, and mystical awareness.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.