Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From November 4 - 10, 2024

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week beginning on November 4 is a reminder to lean into your happiness, as joy will help you find the luck you’ve been seeking.

The week of November 4 begins with an alignment between the Scorpio Sun and retrograde Saturn in Pisces presenting positive rewards for past efforts. You may have to take a risk or be willing to receive what is meant for you, but this energy can help you receive confirmation of all that you have been working to achieve.

Advertisement

As the North Node, ruler of your fate, in Aries connects with Mercury in Sagittarius on Tuesday, November 5, divine signs and synchronicities are plentiful as you receive an offer, opportunity, or significant communication that can help you align yourself with the life that is meant for you. You receive the encouragement you need to trust in this offer once the Scorpio Sun aligns with the Moon in Capricorn on Thursday, November 6 so that you can feel grounded and take the steps necessary to set yourself up for success.

All of this energy prepares you for the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius on Saturday, November 9 which will be a call to take action towards manifesting your intentions. While you may receive divine signs and new opportunities this week, remember that your fate is in your hands. Build your future on how you want to feel, not necessarily what you hope to acquire. Fate isn’t only about abundance or love, but more so the pure unrivaled joy that comes from knowing in your heart that you are exactly where you are meant to be.

Advertisement

Follow your happiness so you can receive the luck, opportunities, and abundance that has always been destined for you.

Luckiest day horoscopes for each zodiac sign the week of November 4 - 10, 2024

Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Tuesday, November 5

Dearest Aries, you are entering an incredible time in your life when you finally manifest your long-held dreams. On Tuesday, November 5, the North Node in Aries will align with Mercury in Sagittarius, helping you take steps toward new beginnings and the realization that you aren’t who you used to be.

While your journey over the past year has involved changes to your relationship and your home, all of it has been about you transforming into a new version of yourself. This has helped you heal in new ways and understand yourself more deeply. But now as the North Node and Mercury align, you will receive abundant offers and take action to make your life yours.

Be incredibly mindful of signs or synchronicities, remembering that nothing is random but rather occurs to help you choose the path of your fate.

Advertisement

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Saturday, November 9

Don’t leave anything to chance, Taurus. Focus on what needs to be done now so that you can reap the success you dream of later.

Advertisement

You can see life and the opportunities that the universe presents in a unique way that allows you to feel greater confidence in the path you choose. But as the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius rises on Saturday, November 9, you are urged to take your natural talents and focus on your professional path.

Whether this is about college, an internship, or that new role you’ve been interested in, you are being guided to take action. This means it’s time to update your resume, fill out applications, and do anything else connected to achieving your professional dreams.

You will receive divine guidance from the universe on which path to take. Don't allow yourself to hesitate or talk yourself out of this incredible opportunity.

Advertisement

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Saturday, November 9

You are entering a time of beautiful new beginnings that bring you a greater sense of abundance. Take a moment and consider what abundance means to you, making sure to think about it in terms of joy, peace, and contentment for what adds value to your life, rather than solely financial matters. Reflecting on this will help you prepare for the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius on Saturday, November 9 which will be all about taking action to manifest abundance, purpose, and new beginnings in your life.

Advertisement

You may have to break away from something that you’ve previously committed to or listen to your inner voice more radically, but this chance is something that you are meant to take. With the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius, a free-spirited energy will help you trust your inner self and take a chance on a new beginning.

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Monday, November 4

When you can understand what genuinely brings you happiness, dear Cancer, you can finally have clarity in what direction to take your life. With so much this past year revolving around clearing out what you no longer need, it may have been hard to start dreaming of a new future. But the ability to dream a new dream is also a part of your healing so that you can move forward.

Part of this process is learning that what brought you happiness in the past has likely shifted, so you have had to re-learn what happiness now represents to you and your life. On Monday, November 4, the Scorpio Sun will align with retrograde Saturn in Pisces, helping you take what you have or are still learning about your happiness and begin to understand what it means for the choices you must make to achieve it.

Prioritize your joy and don’t be afraid to take a risk. Regardless of how it works out, it is an experience you are meant to embrace.

Advertisement

Leo

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Tuesday, November 5

It’s not always easy to listen to your soul, Leo, especially when life offers constant distractions and challenges. But your soul represents true north, so as long as you listen to that part of yourself, you will never be led astray.

Advertisement

Your soul's voice will be especially strong as the North Node in Aries aligns with Mercury in Sagittarius on Tuesday, November 5, urging you to try something new and perhaps take your life in a new direction. While you will receive signs from the universe, they will come through in your intuition guiding you to a new place.

Your intuition won’t always make sense, so hold space for the process of discovery so that you can finally step into the lucky fate that has always been meant for you.

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Saturday, November 9

There is an old saying that health is wealth, Virgo. How you care for yourself also determines the luck you encounter in this life. As the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius rises on Saturday, November 9, you are being urged to reflect on how you care for yourself and if you’ve been devoting enough time to what you need to feel your best.

Try to take a step back from social obligations and plan a day or evening in. Whether you have a spa day or simply lounge around catching up on your favorite series, reflect on what you need during this time. Feeling depleted can create challenges in other areas of your life, like your relationship, so taking this time to focus on yourself, rest, and tend to your own needs can provide the dramatic turnaround you’ve been hoping for.

Advertisement

Libra

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Thursday, November 6

Sweet Libra, before you go off trying to merge your dreams with another, you must ensure you have made a home within yourself. This doesn’t only mean caring for yourself in the ways you need but also represents an inner sense of security and safety. With so much of the recent energy focusing on new beginnings, risks, and relationship changes, paying attention to the home you’ve built or are still building within can ensure that you are embodying your growth and moving forward on your soul path.

Advertisement

You may need more alone time during this process, but try to understand that so much can become clear once you’re no longer seeking from others what you first need to give yourself. The more you can focus on yourself during this time, the more luck and opportunities you will be able to seize.

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Tuesday, November 5

It’s one thing to know your worth, Scorpio, but another to embody it. Knowing your worth does not mean that you are infallible or that you don’t get triggered, but it does help you hold space for yourself and the process of manifesting the life that you dream of.

On Tuesday, November 5, the North Node in Aries will align with Mercury in Sagittarius, bringing you positive rewards for embodying your worth and exercising healthy boundaries. This aspect of boundaries may be especially important with those you live with or spend a great deal of time with.

Try to reflect on how your feeling of worthiness has recently shifted and you have improved your boundaries. Protect not just your space, but your dreams as well. By doing so, you will receive an opportunity that will help confirm that you were never asking for too much.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Saturday, November 9

You are getting a glimpse of what the next chapter of your life will be about, Sagittarius, and it will change everything. The First Quarter Moon arrives in Aquarius on Saturday, November 9, in your house of communication, which is also what Pluto will activate once the planet shifts into this air sign in about ten days, where it will spend the next twenty years.

Advertisement

The First Quarter Moon in Aquarius is all about taking action on what you want to manifest, but in your house of communication, it comes down to the choices you make for yourself. Focus your energy on being more transparent, listening to yourself, and rebelling against the status quo.

When you can clearly articulate to the universe what you desire for yourself, you will be amazed by how quickly you can attract it into your life. Your words are magic this week, so be sure that you are only speaking on what you want and remembering that you truly deserve the best of everything.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Saturday, November 9

Prepare yourself for a new financial opportunity or reward, Capricorn, as the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius rises on Saturday, November 9. This lunar event will highlight your house of finances, so you could receive a bonus, rewards for past efforts, or an opportunity that will lead to greater wealth.

Advertisement

You often overthink amazing opportunities because you always seem to believe there must be a catch. But to receive the luck that can help you transform your life, you must open your mind to it. Just because an opportunity seems sudden doesn’t mean that it’s unwarranted, especially with all the work you’ve put into achieving your dreams. Being able to receive what you dream of is an important part of manifesting, as you need to celebrate the moments when you are co-creating with the universe.

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Monday, November 4

Let yourself embrace the positive changes arising in your career, dear Aquarius. Your career is a part of your life that you need to feel there is greater meaning within, and because of that, evolve through different roles or opportunities.

On Monday, November 4, as the Scorpio Sun aligns with retrograde Saturn in Pisces, positive developments and likely a significant raise are on the table. This aspect of a financial gift will be tied to your previous works and efforts, and though you will feel a greater sense of abundance, it also bringa about greater recognition and achievement in your career.

You may have felt that you’ve been trying to settle in or become more established or comfortable in this role. With this current boost of energy, you should feel that you are finally being seen for your true talents and receiving the compensation you desire.

Advertisement

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Tuesday, November 5

It's easy to dream (especially for you, Pisces) and exciting when that dream comes to fruition, but it’s often what you do in between that matters most. Starting a new project or life path and enjoying when your efforts have reached fruition is part trust and faith but also dedication and continued work. For some time now, you’ve been engaged in this middle phase of knowing that you’re not just beginning, but also wondering when that moment of fruition would occur — but all of this changes as the North Node in Aries aligns with Mercury in Sagittarius on Tuesday, November 5.

Advertisement

The North Node in Aries is helping you achieve the financial wealth that is part of your destiny. As it aligns with Mercury in Sagittarius, you will receive a new offer that helps you feel you’ve finally reached that moment of fruition. While you still may have work to do, let yourself see this as confirmation of all your efforts and the choices you’ve made in your life.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.