3 Zodiac Signs Overcome A Specific Obstacle From November 4 - 10, 2024

Mars is in its opposition to Pluto the week of November 4, presenting challenges three zodiac signs are tasked to overcome. These can be two of the most difficult planets, especially in opposition, leading to arguments, volatility, and in some cases, endings.

This aspect will be in full swing until at least mid-November and will continue humming in the background until year’s end. Due to Mars retrograde in December, this transit will repeat itself one more time the first week of January 2025. It’s best not to approach contentious issues and topics at this time because things could end up out of control or differently than you thought.

Advertisement

On November 9, the confusing energy of Venus square Neptune leads to tiredness and lack of clarity. At worst, this transit represents lies, especially in terms of money and love. On the other hand, it can be pleasant and seem very romantic — keep your feet on the ground and you will be OK.

Advertisement

Some zodiac signs will experience a more difficult week than others, including the Cancer, Capricorn, and Libra who are all challenged to over come their obstacles.

Three zodiac signs overcome a specific obstacle between now and November 10, 2024

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

It’s a busy time with Mars in your first house, an energy you've felt since September. This week may bring more irritation than normal. You have questions about a partner, whether that's a romantic partner, business partner, or someone in your life on a day-to-day basis, and an argument that has the potential to end things crops up.

Advertisement

First, make sure that you aren’t just in a bad mood or getting worked up due to being overwhelmed. With Mars transiting your first house, this is possible. The planetary energy is quite difficult right now, and everyone is dealing with some kind of problem, real or imagined. The New Moon on November 1 fell in Scorpio, the planet of regeneration. With Pluto transits, many things may end, but we do have some powerful potential to transform our lives as well.

If the relationship has been toxic for some time, you will have an opportunity to rethink its future. If this is the case, know that endings bring new beginnings and more suitable situations. If this is not the case and the relationship is normally fairly stable, you can transform the relationship with some hard work.

Don’t rush in to clean up the mess, especially if you didn’t create it in the first place. Chances are there are some valid grievances on your end that need to be addressed first. You are a caring and giving person, but sometimes you need to create more boundaries.

Spend some time thinking about what is causing the problem. If this is something the other person has done (or continues to do) that is hard to deal with, you simply need to state this. Don’t let your fear of losing this relationship stop you from honest communication, or communicating how you feel. If this relationship can be fixed, it is through open and honest conversation while showing empathy (which is your nature) and emotional support.

Advertisement

This needs to take place in an environment that feels secure to you. Approaching the issue with patience and understanding and seeking compromise rather than escalating emotional tensions can mend fences and get you back on track.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Capricorn, you have been through it with Pluto transiting your first house over the past several years, and you have undergone many changes — and still may be in the process. Pluto in Capricorn is taking its last gasp now, but before it leaves, you have one more tough period to get through: this week.

A partner is causing problems. This could be a personal or business relationship, and in all likelihood, you may not have total clarity right now about how to fix it, but clarity will come. Sometimes, a Mars-Pluto opposition can mean the end of something, but if it is worth saving, it could be transformed and made stronger as a result.

The first question to address is whether or not your partner has a real grievance. You must answer this question honestly and look within yourself while putting yourself in their position. Assuming they have a valid point, the problem could involve several scenarios such as creating more balance in your work/private life since you are typically a workaholic, being more emotionally open and vulnerable (which isn’t always easy for a Capricorn), a tendency to pacify your partner in the moment without making real change, or always feeling like you have to be in control.

If any of this sounds familiar, now is the time to take real action. Face the problem with honest communication.

Advertisement

Dedication, loyalty, ambition, and creating security are your superpowers, and who can argue with this? You don’t always have to hide behind a façade of being cool because those worthwhile will love you as you are, so let them into what can often be your messy reality. If you can communicate and be opento hearing the answers, you can solve this problem to regenerate your relationship if it is worth saving.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Libra, you have also been pummeled by Pluto, and you have one more rough period before it leaves Capricorn on November 19 in the areas of work and home. The Mars-Pluto opposition can bring up themes of mortality, whether yours or someone else’s. This does not mean an end is eminent, but you may be facing the expiration of something that is no longer working, whether it is a home, job, or relationship. This aspect relates to a crisis at home or work that will be a priority this week.

You will get through this crisis, but you need to focus on inner resourcefulness and avoid reactivity and impulsive actions. Get in touch with the power you hold within yourself and decide how to focus it on the problem rather than letting it run rampant in your life. Have a healthy respect for powers bigger than yourself and realize this transit can create themes of power and disempowerment. Other people can appear to disempower you, but you can only disimpower yourself in the long run. Avoid those who are confrontational if you can.

There may be a fated sense that something you are dealing with in these areas has come to a point where it must transition to something different. If this is the case, it is also fated that you will deal with this issue using your inner resources of intelligence, diplomacy, and tact to overcome.

Advertisement

Libra doesn’t like harshness, ugliness, or struggle — but you must face things head-on and deal with them now. The sooner you respond with intelligence and compassion, the sooner you will move on from these harsh energies and be back to your normal self.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide..