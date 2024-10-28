The Life Lesson Each Zodiac Sign Will Learn From Now To November 3, According To An Astrologer

Throughout the week of October 28 - November 3, 2024, each zodiac sign has a great opportunity to learn a life lesson. The week begins with the Mercurial Moon in Virgo, helping us find some good methods to be more proactive with our responsibilities. On the 29th, the Moon in Libra will show us the value of preserving relationships.

Halloween is on the 31st, and Moon will be in Scorpio, making this day feel enchanted. The New Moon on the 1st is a potent period that helps us work on accepting our past.

This is a time to incorporate forgiveness and reconciliation to welcome and successfully start a new life chapter. Mercury and the Moon in Sagittarius will excite the weekend, adding fiery planets to the sky and a burst of much-needed optimism to November.

The life lesson each zodiac sign will learn from now to November 3rd, according to an astrologer:

Aries

A focus on your evolving relationships comes to light now that Pluto is ready to enter Aquarius in the next several weeks. You are asked to abandon the relationships that no longer work with the Moon in Libra early in the week.

The lessons continue to intensify, with the Scorpio Moon focusing on release. Things begin to cool off when Mercury enters Sagittarius on Saturday, giving you the tools to evolve your communication and strengthen those connections.

Taurus

Pluto is ready to rock your world, allowing you to traverse new territory and giving you much insight into navigating these changes. You are growing wiser, and the lessons you learned through Juiter’s stay in your sign may aid you during this period.

As the Moon in Libra opens things up this week, the challenging aspect from the Moon to Pluto midweek can make you consider what changes you need to make in your day-to-day routines. The Moon in Scorpio will also be a pivotal transit, teaching you what devotion means in relationships

Gemini

The Moon in Virgo earlier this week will be a moment where you will learn to give yourself breaks when needed. With the Saturn square to your sign, make sure not to become your worst critic this week.

As the Moon in Libra makes a square to Pluto, it will also be a moment for you to work within and to stop holding onto grudges before Pluto officially moves into Aquarius.

Consider the changes you need and what memories you need to let go of before stepping into your power. This can also allow you to show yourself more self-love.

Cancer

Since Mars continues to be in your sign, it is the moment to be prepared to make compromises with the Moon in Virgo earlier in the week, pushing you to find structure, make plans, and ask for help from others.

The message will be carried with the Moon in Libra, opposing Pluto, causing friction with those in your immediate environment. It is a good moment to prioritize your needs while focusing on balancing them. Sagittarius Energy closes the week with Mercury in Sagittarius, helping you proactively find solutions.

Leo

Building on more structure can work in your favor this week as Mars continues to transform your 12th house. The Moon in Virgo early in the week adds grounding and helps you face obstacles. Once the Moon in Libra makes a square to Pluto, it can be a time to see how those teachings can be incorporated into your social life.

Be patient with others; when it's hard to compromise, you know you can take control and create magic on your own. The Moon in Scorpio helps you to establish a point of centering and rebuilding your root system.

Virgo

Going with the Saturnian lesson plan, the Moon in your sign might deflate your ego, but the Moon in Libra allows you to find the confidence needed to get something going. The transit adds a breath of fresh air, especially with Saturn still looking at your sign.

Once the Moon enters Scorpio, you may feel the support from Saturn, showing you to take things one day at a time. Mercury in Sagittarius energy creates tension later in the week. However, it can be a supportive time with Venus in the same sign.

Libra

You are learning not to give up on your dreams, with Pluto at the lowest point in your chart. This makes it challenging to strengthen your foundation as you make your way to the top.

While you continue to build on your plan, the Moon in Virgo can make it a very progressive period, but the Moon in your sign adds more tension throughout the week. Understanding how to be open to changing your expectations can also contribute to your metamorphosis. If at first you don’t succeed, try again.

Scorpio

The Moon in Virgo earlier in the week makes you more caring and understanding when focusing on what your heart and mind need. It will teach you how to make yourself a priority.

As the Libra Moon takes the spotlight towards the middle of the week, it will make a square to Pluto, reminding you to put self-care first to thrive.

Reenergize and recalibrate before you add more responsibilities to your plate. Communicating with others or writing can offer healing as the week closes with the Mercury transit in Sagittarius.

Sagittarius

Finding your voice can be part of this week’s transits. You are discovering the recipes that allow you to move forward with grace. The Moon in Virgo sets the stage with how you need to handle your work and career this week.

Your vocational goals are essential during this time, making it much easier for you to work hard and achieve a good outcome. Pluto and Saturn teach you about patience, and your efforts may be rewarded after these transits.

Capricorn

Uncovering your abilities and understanding what you have to offer is something you will learn more about this week. Having Mars and Pluto potentially battling things out this week brings a lot of attention to your career and the relationships you have made with the Moon in Libra, expanding on the friction and challenging energy ahead.

Patience is a virtue for a reason, and you will be tested to do things right away and not take shortcuts. Explore your diplomatic side and make sure to listen to everyone. Be a wise leader, and don’t think less of yourself.

Aquarius

You are in a potent cycle where your next metamorphosis is on the horizon. The week begins with the Moon in Libra, showing you the importance of having faith in your thinking process and philosophy. Once the Moon moves into Scorpio, it can feel like a challenge early on with the Moon in a square to Pluto.

However, you can find small victories through research and asking mentors for their opinions. The energy shifts when the Moon enters Scorpio, giving you insight on how to expand your network.

Pisces

The week begins with a challenging horoscope from Saturn and the Moon in Virgo, reminding you that you must work to make your relationships flourish. Part of doing the work begins with self-awareness and the ability to compromise.

Once the Moon enters Libra, more of this energy will magnify with the potential square from Pluto. Although it can feel restrictive, it is best to put in the effort to expand your communication since Saturn in your sign will strengthen you after these transits.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.