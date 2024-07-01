If You Have These 7 Specific Personality Traits, You're 100% Leadership Material

Leadership isn't about the position you hold or the authority you command. It doesn't matter if you're a manager, a CEO, or the president — it's about leadership qualities and skills you can develop in any role you take on.

An effective leader is not defined by their words, but rather by their leadership style. It's someone who understands how much impact they have and they accept the challenge earnestly.

Advertisement

If you aren't sure if you have what it takes to be a leader, there are certain traits to look for in yourself.

If you have 7 very specific personality traits, you're leadership material

1. You're a visionary

fauxels / Pexels

Some people are able to envision the future and paint such a compelling picture for others that they want to go along for the ride. It's leadership that's purpose-driven, focused, and inspiring.

If you're able to create a life for yourself and think far into the future about where you will be, you're definitely leadership material.

Advertisement

2. You're authentic

Alexander Suhorucov / Pexels

Authentic leaders deal in truth. Their words and actions are congruent, and this goes a long way in creating dependability and trust.

Besides that, being genuine makes them very likable, and someone people want to follow. Think of the way in which you carry yourself, especially around others. Do you lead with sincerity?

Advertisement

3. You're curious

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

A wise leader has an open mind and collects facts before coming to conclusions. They listen more than they speak and seek to understand. They take the time to learn and grow more knowledgeable.

This allows leaders to respond instead of reacting, netting the best solution while making people feel heard. Because a true leader cares about how others feel.

Advertisement

4. You show compassion

RDNE Stock project / Pexels

Effective leaders know that being connected with people on an emotional level is the only way to gain their commitment and engage them. To do that, they have to be able to put themselves in someone else's shoes.

This compassion goes well beyond empathy — it's the willingness to act on their behalf to make their circumstances better. Simply put, kindness matters.

Look inside yourself and think about how you treat others. Do you do so with understanding? If so, you are a leader.

5. You're conscientious

Christina Morillo / Pexels

Conscientiousness is the most valuable trait to have. But it's more than doing careful, thorough, and good work. It's about taking personal responsibility and living by an inner sense of right and wrong.

Leaders will never win by cutting corners, blaming others, or dismissing morality. In fact, studies show that conscientiousness is even a bigger predictor of success than intelligence.

Advertisement

6. You show courage

Sora Shimazaki / Pexels

When a leader demonstrates courageousness, they are showing that they are optimistic in the face of obstacles. They want others to understand that facing challenges head-on will bring positive results.

There's an element of risk-taking, but not recklessness. Leaders don't stop when things get tough; rather, they rally the troops and summon the brave.

If you find that you're courageous in the face of any problems that arise, whether big or small, consider yourself a true leader.

7. You're humble

MART PRODUCTION / Pexels

Of all of these leadership traits, humility is the most essential and rare.

Leaders who embody it get vulnerable with their people, admit their mistakes and learn from them. They are able to contain their egos and think in terms of "we."

Because they are secure in themselves and have human fallibility, they are able to freely share their power. This makes them much more influential as a result. True humility empowers others.

If you checked the boxes on this list, you're way ahead of most leaders because you honestly understand the concept of true leadership.

Even if you're part of a collaborative team or partnership, leadership is required to move the goals of the group forward. Employees, especially, need someone to look up to, just like kids need someone to emulate.

Everyone needs someone to steward the execution of the vision. In short, the purpose of leadership is to inspire action to get things done.

Because you're such a good, true leader, the people around you will happily go on the journey with you, and they will strive to become better people and thriving contributors.

But if you don't naturally possess these qualities, the good news is that you can always sharpen your growing edges and become a better leader with coaching and mentoring.

Consider whether leadership is for you — and it doesn't have to be for everyone! What motivates you to become a leader and whether you're willing to commit to the greater self-awareness, practice, and feedback necessary makes all the difference.

Lisa Petsinis is an ICF-credentialed life and career transition coach. Her bylines have appeared on Psych Central, The Good Men Project, Parade, Prevention, The Minds Journal, PopSugar, and All4Women, as well as many others.