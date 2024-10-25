Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For October 28 - November 3, 2024

Weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign reveal how inner strength shall bloom from the intersection between patience and effort between October 28 - November 3, 2024.

The I Ching hexagram of the week is Thunder over Mountain (#62), changing to Wind over Water (#59). It reminds us that when we have expended a lot of effort to learn something effectively and grow, our responsibility is to pass on valuable knowledge to the next generation.



Of course, striking the middle ground between how much you want to share and when to share it can only be learned with time and wisdom. But the teacher's path shall always be the responsibility of those who come before us.

Advertisement

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for October 28 - November 3, 2024:

Rat

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Rat, your zodiac horoscope this week is about recognizing the love around you because you will feel an outpouring of kindness from people and places you would have never imagined coming through for you.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love for Rat: October 29

In love, you are encouraged to observe and express accordingly. Not everything needs to be on the table all at once, but neither should you hide parts of yourself that are essential for love to grow and thrive.

Lucky Day in Friendship for Rat: November 2

Your social life, on the other hand, maybe a little tricky. Some may become envious of all the love coming to you from various sources. So pay attention when that happens, and don't ignore red flags!

Lucky Day for Career for Rat: November 3

Advertisement

As for your career, things are good here and will continue as they have been. If you get new ideas over the week, write them down so they don't disappear.

Ox

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Advertisement

Ox, your weekly horoscope points at an important crossroads where a decision needs to be made. For some of you, this is related to whether you should continue being friends with someone or not.

Lucky Day in Love for Ox: November 3

In love, the same energy will be apparent, especially if your social circle and romantic relationship are entwined. Don't ignore red flags, especially if someone is hitting on your partner in your presence.

Lucky Day in Friendship for Ox: October 31

As for your social life, most of you may not be interested in socializing this week. Focus on self-care instead and create the space to start the next week well.

Lucky Day for Career for Ox: November 2

Advertisement

The energy around your career is good and steady. You'll be golden as long as you stay on top of your routines and responsibilities.

Tiger

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Tiger, your horoscope this week indicates a need to look within yourself and recognize the hidden talents and gifts that are still untapped. For some of you, this is strong intuition or even psychic sensibilities.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love for Tiger: October 31

In love, look for a partner who allows you to be yourself without needing to justify your existence or choices. After all, there are diverse ways of expressing oneself and diverse personalities in the world that are not toxic.

Lucky Day in Friendship for Tiger: November 1 & 2

Your social life may be a hit-or-miss, though. If you have fake friends in your circle who envy you or want you to conform to their perspective of the world without making space for you, then something needs to change here.

Lucky Day for Career for Tiger: November 2 & 3

As for your career, you are encouraged to be more creative and take personal initiative wherever possible. Lone-wolf energy will benefit you more at this time.

Advertisement

Rabbit

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Rabbit, the zodiac energy surrounding you at this time is highly significant for the coming weeks. So pay attention to the things that happen this week because they will have a rolling impact.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love for Rabbit: October 28 & 30

In love, you are encouraged not to ignore red flags. If you are in a partnership that does not feel like a partnership, now's the time to end a burden and close a chapter so a new one can begin.

Lucky Day in Friendship for Rabbit: November 1

Your social life will be really good this week. As long as you lean into the love and support of your best friends and let them uphold you and your heart, you will continue to flourish.

Lucky Day for Career for Rabbit: November 2

Things are looking strong and steady for your career. Your leadership skills will be called to the fore at this point, so have confidence and win them all!

Advertisement

Dragon

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Dragon, this week's horoscope pertains to a life situation that may be a hit-or-miss because something within you needs to be reconciled first.

Lucky Day in Love for Dragon: October 30

Advertisement

In love, you are encouraged to consider your personal needs and then find a partner who is compatible with them (and vice versa). The message here is not to put the cart before the horse.

Lucky Day in Friendship for Dragon: October 28

Your social life may not bring you as much joy at this time, mainly because certain elements need to be changed or a circle needs to be expanded beyond what it is currently. Put yourself out of your comfort zone at least once weekly to make this happen.

Lucky Day for Career for Dragon: November 3

Your career is really good, but now is not the time to start something new. If you get fresh ideas, write them in a journal to incubate them properly.

Advertisement

Snake

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Snake, the zodiac horoscope for the week is all about love, whether platonic or romantic. Prioritizing the relationships in your life will bring you the best results.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love for Snake: October 31

In the romantic sphere, you are encouraged to be proactive and creative. This will help nurture the loving relationship between you and your partner.

Lucky Day in Friendship for Snake: November 3

Your social life will be really good this week, especially if you have a brunch or dinner date planned with your friends. Now's also a good time to throw a house party and hype each other up!

Lucky Day for Career for Snake: November 1

Your career's energy is slowly growing once more. Plant new seeds at this point so they can sprout later. Trust yourself, and you will be golden.

Advertisement

Horse

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

General Overview:

Horse, your week's horoscope urges you to find the middle ground between cultural traditions and novel ideas. This is from the perspective of positive growth, though, so journal your feelings if you feel something needs to change because of stagnancy or toxicity.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love for Horse: October 29

In love, the ideal relationship for you will be the one that allows you to be true to yourself while bringing something new to the table (and vice versa). If you have found such a relationship, treasure it because it's rare!

Lucky Day in Friendship for Horse: November 2

Your social life may not be very significant this week, but that's okay. You can use the time to focus on self-care and personal growth and development.

Lucky Day for Career for Horse: November 3

You are encouraged to be more creative in your career. "Nothing lost, nothing gained, nothing tried, nothing failed" is your entrepreneurial mantra.

Advertisement

Goat

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Goat, your horoscope this week has a calming and meditative quality. If you've been thinking of going on a meditation retreat or a peaceful vacation, alone or with your partner, now's the time.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love for Goat: November 2

In love, speak your mind, but speak with compassion. When you do, only good things will emerge.

Lucky Day in Friendship for Goat: October 31

Your social life may be a little tricky at this time. If you have fake friends in your circle, you are encouraged to start a new chapter and steer away from them, as they will hurt you in the long run.

Lucky Day for Career for Goat: November 2

As for your career, things are good in this area, but you are encouraged to keep trying new things so your creative side can continue feeling inspired and fuelled.

Advertisement

Monkey

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Monkey, the zodiac energy for you this week is potent! Some of you may have to deal with toxic forces at this time and overcome the challenges that come your way because of it. Don't give up or second-guess yourself! You be fine if you believe you will be.

Lucky Day in Love for Monkey: October 30 & 31

Advertisement

The energy around your love life is not very significant at this time. So take a break if you need to and set healthy boundaries. Self-care is the name of the game right now.

Lucky Day in Friendship for Monkey: November 1

Things are looking up for your social life, especially if you are adventurous and have made some new friends. Step out of your comfort zone to embrace all the good here for you.

Lucky Day for Career for Monkey: November 2

In your career, you are encouraged to speak your mind and also constantly learn new things. The energy here is picking up right now. This will enable you to make the most of the cosmic shifts.

Advertisement

Rooster

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Rooster, your horoscope this week is tinged with melancholy. Some of you may feel deep-rooted emotions and wounds come to the surface to be addressed and released.

Lucky Day in Love for Rooster: November 3

Advertisement

You are encouraged to create a space between action and reaction in love. This will allow you to communicate better and also know that the current person is not a reflection of your past.

Lucky Day in Friendship for Rooster: November 3

Your social life will be really good, too, especially if you have friends who are always there to support you emotionally. Lean into this support when you need it, and you will be golden.

Lucky Day for Career for Rooster: November 2

As for your career, the energy is growing in this area. Plant your seeds and water them well. You will have a good harvest very soon when you do.

Advertisement

Dog

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Dog, this week's horoscope indicates a need to create strong boundaries between yourself and those who have never honored your needs and requests. This is a crossroads for you and a rite of passage to the next stage of life.

Lucky Day in Love for Dog: November 2

Advertisement

You are encouraged to speak your mind from your heart in your love life. Be open to what the other person has to say too. Something beautiful will grow out of this space if you can do this.

Lucky Day in Friendship for Dog: October 31

Your social life is not highlighted very strongly at this time. You may benefit more from focusing on self-care or updating your wardrobe for the season.

Lucky Day for Career for Dog: November 1

Things are strong and steady in your career. Trust your gut, and you will be golden!

Pig

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Advertisement

Pig, something new will happen this week that will strongly impact the coming weeks. So be observant this week and take action appropriately.

Lucky Day in Love for Pig: November 1

In love, you are encouraged to be sweet and romantic. An open-hearted approach, even if it feels cheesy at first, will draw you and your partner together in the most beautiful ways.

Lucky Day in Friendship for Pig: November 3

Your social life is not highlighted very strongly now, but that's okay. You can create opportunities if you want or choose to cocoon away from people and just focus on self-care. It's truly up to you.

Lucky Day for Career for Pig: November 1

The energy around your career is strong right now, but you are encouraged to expand your knowledge and find inspiration in unconventional spaces. Surprisingly, a trip to the museum will do this for some of you!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.