What Each Zodiac Sign Should Know About Their Weekly Horoscope From October 28 - November 3

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope has the Moon traveling from Virgo to Scorpio while Mercury, Mars, and other planets support us all week. The week of October 28th begins with a riveting Virgo Moon, helping us be more conscious of our choices. This moon helps us with planning and focus and allows us to find our drive.

When the Moon enters Libra on October 29th, it can be a good moment to channel the Venusian energy of the transit for the next several days. Things settle down with the Moon in Scorpio beginning on Friday, October 31st. The Moon will be in conjunction with the Sun, adding more innovative energy for work and personal life.

Mercury enters Sagittarius on Saturday, November 2nd, and the Moon follows suit the next day. The weekend closes with Mars entering Leo on the 3rd, adding more fire energy to the sky to prepare us to embrace the upcoming week.

Weekly horoscope for each zodiac sign from October 28 - November 3, 2024:

Aries

Designing your path comes easily now, with the Moon in Virgo opposing Saturn. When the Moon moves in Libra, you can heal and reconcile with those who may have wronged you. The Sun in Scorpio continues to energize and allows you to tap into the dormant Martian energy.

Once the Moon in Scorpio conjuncts the Sun, it will enhance your focus, motivation, and drive. Sagittarius energy closes the week, adding inspiration and love to the weekend.

The Moon and Mercury remind you what having a vision and dream feels like. Mars enters Leo on the 3rd, making this a good transit to work hard on what you desire.

Taurus

Your heart could be racing with the Virgo Moon early in the week, rekindling your excitement for the prospect of love. Share romantic words with your partner or channel this energy into your creative projects because the Libra Moon will continue the same message.

The Moon in Libra also helps you to bring back focus and self-care. Once the Moon enters Scorpio, especially the Sun and Moon conjunction in the same sign, brilliant insights can help you adapt to the flow of these connections.

Gemini

Mutable energy kicks off the week with the Virgo Moon helping you build a sturdier foundation, and Jupiter and Venus are giving you a good playbook. The Moon in Libra makes you more comprehensive and emboldened to see love in your work.

Once the Sun and Moon in Scorpio connect later in the week, it is a good time to shift the energy and focus on what you need. Mercury moves into your relationship house on the 2nd, and the Moon will be in the same sign the next day, focusing on building stronger connections with your partner and being more honest.

Cancer

With the Moon in Virgo, your friendships can help you find clues about your drive and motivation for the next several months. As the Moon moves into Venusian waters, the Libra energy allows you to channel your creative energy.

Create without limiting yourself or forcing edits on your work. Scorpio Moon’s energy will bring new insights to your romantic life.

Mars moves away from your sign, giving you a few weeks of rest before the planet retrogrades. Embrace the excitement this week’s transits will bring to your relationships.

Leo

With the Moon in Virgo, you can work harder and smarter since you will be a lot more methodical for the next several days. It can feel like Leo season once again once the Moon moves into Libra, helping you catapult your social life.

People will see how magnetic you are when Venus makes a trine to your sign. Relationship energy can feel potent now.

With the Moon in Scorpio, you can give love and healing to people around you. As the weekend concludes, Mercury and the Moon in Sagittarius bring potent energy to your relationships, pushing you to focus on elevating the connections you have now.

Mars enters your sign on the 3rd, initiating a new cycle where you will focus more on acquiring achievements and success.

Virgo

You can feel a lot more romantic this week with the Moon in Virgo, making your relationship with yourself clearer. Treat yourself, root for yourself, and don’t be afraid to pour the love you need onto you, especially once the Moon enters Libra.

Sun and Moon will meet up in Scorpio towards the middle of the week, allowing you to have breakthroughs with your thinking process.

Sagittarius energy intensifies on Saturday and Sunday as Mercury, Moon, and Venus will help you to focus on better planning to get closer to your dreams.

Libra

Planetary shifts will occur this week, but first, the Moon in Virgo will be a good period for you to take things slower and not take on too many projects.

Analyze what you can handle to prevent burnout. As the Moon moves in your sign on the 29th, you will see how the charm you have can help you create more harmony in your immediate environment.

You are willing people over with Venus in Sagittarius, speaking your zodiac sign. The Moon in Scorpio will join the Sun towards mid-week, bringing buoyant energy to the mix. And the Sagittarius Moon will join Mercury on Sunday to help you be more comfortable in the spotlight.

Scorpio

You will feel enthusiastic and courageous during your season as planets move into Sagittarius. The week begins with the Virgo Moon reminding you of your solid circle of friends and how they continue to motivate you.

As your weekly horoscope progresses, the Moon in Libra can be a moment to catch up with friends or simply do things on your own. The Sun and Moon in your sign will be a good moment to collaborate with others since they will appreciate your insight and brilliance.

As the Moon in Sagittarius and Mercury in the same sign close the week, you may feel confident in your progress during October. Congratulate yourself for what you have achieved.

Sagittarius

Planets are moving in your sign, probably making you more optimistic as we prepare for November. With the Moon in Virgo early in the week, you can bring healing energy to your work or school environment.

You are learning it’s better to play well with others and avoid drama. The Moon in Libra may remind you of Jupiter and Venus's opposition, helping you to bridge those gaps needed to make more powerful moves with career or academic goals.

Scorpio energy is a reminder to rest and ask for help if needed. You can expect your confidence levels to rise once the Moon and Mercury join in your sign.

Capricorn

Earthy energy makes the beginning of the week feel enchanting, alluring, and fascinating. The Moon in Virgo helps you to connect with your emotions positively, sharing this love with others.

Venusian energy through the Moon in Libra is a recipe for releasing those old relationships that did nothing to help you evolve. Once the Moon and Sun meet in Scorpio later in the week, you may be more open to socializing, networking, or attending exciting events with friends.

On the 3rd, Mars will move out of your relationship house, making this a potent era where you will be more pensive about the lessons you learned during the last several months before the planet of war goes retrograde.

Aquarius

Virgo energy starts this week; you can show more patience and compassion while pushing yourself to reflect and slow down. With the Moon in Libra, the trine to your sign can feel like a positive push that helps you feel more confident with your learning process and philosophy.

As the Moon moves to Scorpio, it will meet with the Sun, making this an epoch of joy, power, and learning to handle authority. Another potent transit for you is Mars entering Leo on the 3rd. You will learn how to incorporate balance into your connections for the next several weeks to promote harmony and prevent misunderstandings.

Pisces

Romance becomes much more intense during this Scorpio season, with the Moon in Virgo kicking things off this week, making you more attentive, caring, and willing to compromise with your partner.

The Moon in Libra makes you feel more encouraged and empowered with the things you have learned because you can apply them when the Moon in Scorpio kicks in.

The Sun and Moon conjunction can feel revitalizing and optimistic as you plan your next steps. Once the Moon in Sagittarius meets with Mercury on Sunday, you can work on tasks that require a lot of mental energy.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.