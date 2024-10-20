How Scorpio Season Affects Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign From October 21 - 27, 2024

We have a major astrological shift on October 22, when the Sun transitions to Scorpio and Scorpio season begins, bringing more passion to each zodiac sign's love horoscopes the week of October 21 - 27, 2024. Expect people to express their deeper needs in love at this time, even if they never did so in the past or were scared to.

Those who engage with this horoscope positively will find true love and ground their relationship in something genuine and robust. But some will realize they were pouring their heart and love into an illusion. Scorpio Season shall give you the power to change that dynamic and regain your power.

The end of the week has another astrological transit of note for lovers and romantics. We have Vesta entering Libra on October 27. So, private goals and romantic goals may suddenly overlap. Or people may wish for an overlap even if one did not exist before.

Whether this manifests as a desire to start a business with your life partner or the need to engage in a romance only when you feel supported at all levels about your goals.

Be more open about your true wishes for the future as an individual and a couple; Vesta in Libra is a positive relationship horoscope if you lean into its blessings. Now, on to the weekly love horoscope for each zodiac sign.

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for October 21 - 27, 2024:

Aries

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Aries: October 23

Aries, if you want to start something new, your fertility is hitting a peak. The horoscope of love for you is all about leaning hard into the language of flowers, as they symbolically represent how love grows. Whether you use them to represent your romantic wishes and dreams or to communicate symbolically to your partner, something is intriguing in store for you on this path.

For example, if you want to have a child and start a family with your soulmate, you can place a small vase of baby's breath on your bedside table. You are only restricted by your imagination here, and you can use this for passion projects if you're single, too.

Taurus

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Taurus: October 25

Taurus, every day will be a new opportunity for you to make the most of love. You will be allowed to grow in new directions and outgrow bad habits. You will also be permitted to engage meaningfully with whomever you are attracted to. Let your heart lead you, and you will be golden.

Those who struggle with talking too much are encouraged to try hard and be a better listener. You'll see how dramatically that improves your love life and relationship and makes your partner feel seen and heard.

Gemini

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Gemini: October 25

Gemini, the horoscope of love will touch your life lightly and glide away. Almost as if it wants to see what you truly want in love. If you are not interested in a deep commitment, this astrological period may not fulfill your need for light companionship and fun. There are too many heavy energies concentrated in the skies right now.

So, if that's the case, focus on other areas of life that are your bigger priority. But if you truly want love, this is your time to prove that you are in it to find your soulmate. The cosmic forces will conspire in your favor in that case. This message will apply to both singles and those in relationships and situationships.

Cancer

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love: October 27

Cancer, the horoscope of love has a steady but subtle quality for you. It will stoke your intuitive gifts and show you the path to true love. But whether you walk on it or not is something only you can decide. After all, if you are nudged to confess your feelings but choose not to, you may just miss out.

You are also encouraged to be true to yourself and not become a love chameleon, adapting to all the wishes of your partner or date. The movie "27 Dresses" handled this theme beautifully from both perspectives. After all, people in love always want to know everything about their partner. So, a lack of curiosity may indicate incompatibility or mismatched intentions.

Leo

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Leo: October 27

Leo, the horoscope of love for you is about merging your romance with family time. It's time to introduce your partner to your parents or friends! If that makes you anxious, that's perfectly understandable. But blending your lives and creating a healthy community beyond just you and your significant other is necessary.

The same applies to meeting their parents, family, and friends. Just make sure to watch out for red flags. With many outer-planetary retrogrades in motion right now, some of you may experience something eerily similar to another romantic relationship in your past.

Virgo

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Virgo: October 24

Virgo, the horoscope of love for you is about accumulating knowledge and then utilizing it to build a beautiful relationship. Whether you are single or not, lean hard into the energy of Mercury. It will bring the best results to you in love.

For some of you, this knowledge may require working with a therapist, especially if you have a lot of relationship trauma to deal with. You can find true love, but let healing be your priority. If you feel called to, work with Chrysocolla or Aventurine to increase your well-being in love.

Libra

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Libra: October 22

Libra, you are your own greatest champion or your biggest enemy in love. That's because you are at a crossroads right now. With the Libra Season ending on October 22, you will feel a strangeness in your heart that wants to continue to grow and thrive in love. Don't let the idea that love has passed you by sabotage your hopes.

If you engage and believe in your manifestation abilities, the cosmic forces are still in your favor. Working with Orange Calcite is indicated to help spark your creativity in love.

Scorpio

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Scorpio: October 21

Scorpio, the energy of love is more lonesome than usual. This is great for those of you who are singles, as it will give you a chance to ground yourself within yourself and know that your self-worth is not tied to whether you have a partner or not, no matter what anyone may say.

However, those in a relationship are also encouraged to lean into this horoscope, make time for personal pursuits and fulfill the needs or goals that may have gotten swept aside because of your relationship goals.

This is an introvert's path but will bring you deep insights. Plus, self-love is where every love story begins, so don't be surprised if you find your soulmate or deepen your connection with the right partner through this, too.

Sagittarius

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Sagittarius: October 21

Sagittarius, the astrology forecast of love is all about recognizing what you consider beautiful within you and knowing that the right person will recognize that, too.

This is also a call to identify red flags because you are a mutable sign and often find yourself going with the flow and being open-minded in romantic interactions.

While this can make you a great partner for others, others may not be great if they are unwilling to bring the same energy and meet you where you are. Journaling or creating a vision board can help you lean into this and improve things in your love life.

Capricorn

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Capricorn: October 21

Capricorn, your family, values, and traditions are strongly highlighted for your love life. Whether you are single or not, let these be your yardsticks for knowing the potential of a connection.

Some of you may benefit from doing some plant manifestation, especially if you just got into a new relationship and want to ground it in positive energy.

Plant a seed and let it sprout. Let this be the representation of this new relationship in your life. Magic shall unfold as your plant grows.

Aquarius

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Aquarius: October 21

Aquarius, the time has come for you to recognize what you truly want in love and not allow peer pressure or societal judgments to hold you back. If that makes you unconventional, that's okay. It will enable you to figure out how such an engagement may work.

Just remember: toxicity can increase in all spaces, conventional and unconventional. So watch out for red flags and try to root them out from within you, too, if you observe any.

Now's the perfect time to let go of bad habits and conditioned beliefs so you can embrace true love. Some of you may be polyamorous or in other unconventional romances that are not yet known in the mainstream.

Pisces

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Pisces: October 22

Pisces, the horoscope of love, has strong, cozy vibes for you. Lean into this, and you will bring smiles, laughter, and delight to your relationship or dates. If this influence makes you want to light more scented candles than usual or cook up a storm in the kitchen for a Halloween party, go for it!

Your creativity's limits restrict you. Plus, your positive astrology forecast will positively impact your partner, too, bringing out their inner creativity. Working with Aquamarine or Labradorite can benefit you for the same reasons.

