Astrologer Reveals The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Most Billionaires

According to Forbes 2024 'rich list,' there are 2,781 billionaires in the world. While many factors are at play as to what can catapult someone into billionaire status, many astrologers would argue that certain astrology placements play a role in just how much wealth someone can accumulate throughout their lifetime — which is why three zodiac signs have the most billionaires, according to astrologer Jason Hou.

The 3 zodiac signs with the most billionaires

1. Capricorn

If you're a Capricorn, then congratulations — you place number one! In a TikTok video, Hou pointed out that both Capricorn's discipline and drive make them the wealthiest out of all the zodiac signs.

Capricorn is "Never satisfied with the status quo," Hou explained, adding that "you're always striving for higher goal."

You always have high expectations for yourself and will never settle for mediocrity. Capricorns are known to be hardworking, ambitious, and determined, and as astrologer Lauren Ash explained in a TikTok video, "obsessed with stability."

"For a lot of Capricorns, the quickest means to that end of stability, security and predictability," Ash continued, "is a good job that pays good money."

Combined with Capricorn's amazing planning skills and foresight, is it any wonder you take the number one spot?

2. Taurus

Taurus is a practical and realistic sign, according to Hou. They are known to make great investments. However, that is not all Taurus brings to the table.

"Tauruses in particular are very stubborn about what they wanna get done," Ash explained, adding that this Venus-ruled sign also prioritizes quality, which may come off as them being "bougie."

According to writer Liza Walter, Taurus are known to be hard workers.

"When they set their minds to it, it gets done," Walter has written. "If they want to succeed at something, they will put in all the effort they have and more."

And as Ash explained, if Taurus is going to spend all that time working so hard, they're gonna be sure to rake in the dough.

Taurus is also known to be both organized and a bit of a perfectionist. Combined with their determined (often stubborn) nature, it's no surprise that they place number two on the zodiac signs with the most billionaires.

3. Virgo

Hou explained that because of Virgo's meticulous nature and analytical capabilities, they can make the best career moves possible, which in the long run helps them to achieve great success.

But, that's not all! According to writer Lani Akingbade, Virgos are both responsible and reliable, with the intelligence to back it up.

She continued, "Virgo will go through all possible elements of thinking before making a decision. They do not like to mess up, which is why they will look at all sides before giving a solution to a problem."

With this level of thinking, it shouldn't be surprising that they place number three on this list.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.