Weekly Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign Feel Significant Effects Of The Full Moon In Aries From October 14 - 20, 2024

We have a Full Moon in Aries on October 17 influencing every zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope between October 14 - 20, 2024. This Full Moon will be a middle-of-the-week extravaganza in terms of manifestations and love wishes, so have your intentions ready.

We also have another important astrological transit on October 17 when Venus enters Sagittarius. As a light-hearted and fun-loving energy, Venus in Sagittarius will draw out our desire to have fun and do more interactive things with our romantic partner. You are only restricted by your imagination, so give it wings and watch it soar high!

Advertisement

Weekly love horoscopes for October 14 - 20, 2024:

Aries

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Most loving day of the week for Aries: October 15

Aries, the energy of love this week for you is really good! You will be the flames that all the moths are drawn to (if you are single). If you are in a relationship, your partner won't be able to stay away from you. The magnetism is about to be earth-shaking and world-tilting... just saying.

Advertisement

So be confident, dress to the nines, tune into body positivity, and be yourself. If anything goes wrong... well, it won't. Cause you will land on your feet like a cat with nine lives. Working with Citrine or Raw Quartz is indicated for you this week.

Taurus

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Advertisement

Most loving day of the week for Taurus: October 17

Taurus, self-love is the name of the game this week. After all, those who are nourished within are the ones who can engage fully with a romantic partner or a date. So take a step back and focus on yourself for now. It may sound counterintuitive to your quest to find love, but it will be the very thing that draws people to you (if you are single) or your partner irresistibly.

As for what you can do this week to nurture this love? Anything that feels good to you counts. So make a list that you can reasonably get to throughout the week, and then start checking things off on this quest for joy. Working with Citrine and Tourmaline (any color will do) is indicated for you here.

Advertisement

Gemini

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Most loving day of the week for Gemini: October 20

Gemini, let your mischievous side come out and play this week. You've got big fish to fry! So be ambitious in love. Of course, each of you will have a different definition of ambitious love, so don't worry about what other people think. Go after the ideal that speaks to you, even if it's an Instagram aesthetic or a travel vlog lifestyle. Everything sounds cliche to those for whom it's not built. Let your love be exactly as you want it to be, rom-com vibes and all.

Advertisement

Working with pink-colored crystals is indicated for you this week. Just make sure to pick a stone that energetically resonates with you when you think of love.

Cancer

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Most loving day of the week for Cancer: October 16

Advertisement

Cancer, your love life this week will set your soul free. The outer-planetary retrogrades are about to bring up issues you may have suppressed. Now's the time to engage with them directly and heal. After all, how will you find true love if you are not willing to release the pain from your past experiences?

This is not about forgetting or forgiving what cannot be forgotten or forgiven. This is about radical self-care where you acknowledge, learn, grow, and thrive. Meditating with Amethyst can help you find deeper clarity too at this time, or just bring you peace if you sleep with it close to your pillow.

Leo

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Advertisement

Most loving day of the week for Leo: October 15

Leo, the energy of love this week will bring out something strong and extraordinary from within you. You are done with the games in romance, especially if you are tired of the dating apps and people flaking. So use the cosmic currents to narrow down on what you truly want in love. Then, make up your mind to not get distracted by anything else, whether it's beauty, peer pressure, or something else. Working with Citrine or Sandstone will be beneficial for you this week in this regard.

Virgo

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Advertisement

Most loving day of the week for Virgo: October 19

Virgo, you are beautiful, strong, kind, and capable. But you have areas where you can grow in love, whether that's your communication style, listening skills, or stepping out of your comfort zone. The energy this week urges you to focus on these realities so your self-esteem and confidence remain strong while you proactively engage with your romantic partner to build your love connection.

Try just one change this week and see if you get results. Thinking like a scientist is often your strongest suit, so why not do the same in love? Working with Citrine, Chrysocolla, and Aventurine (any color will do) is indicated for you this week for the same reasons.

Advertisement

Libra

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Most loving day of the week for Libra: October 20

Libra, this is a fabulous week for you in love! It's also the last week of Libra season as we will shift to Scorpio season on October 22. So make the most of this cosmic gift and either go full-out when searching for love or in your romantic relationship with your partner.

Advertisement

Quality over quantity is the theme here. But quality + quantity? Now that's like getting hit over the head with the most rom-com-esque love ever! You may benefit from working with Citrine, Chrysocolla, or Green Aventurine this week to help you tick off all the boxes in love.

Scorpio

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Advertisement

Most loving day of the week for Scorpio: October 20

Scorpio, your manifestation powers are through the roof this week in the realm of love! So make a list of all that you truly want in love... and then everything that you don't. Yes, the latter is also important for this manifestation technique because we are done with blinding ourselves to red flags. Once you are done, carve out some time to meditate on what you don't want in love, and release that fear from your body.

Once you feel at peace, look at the list of things you want. Sometimes faith requires the knowledge that you won't sabotage yourself. Plus, this may reveal hidden blocks to love. Addressing those will help you truly manifest your wishes! Working with Citrine is indicated for you this week.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Most loving day of the week for Sagittarius: October 18

Sagittarius, your love life will blend effortlessly with all the other areas of life this week, including work, family, and social engagements. How? You'll have to wait and see as the cosmic forces don't want to reveal their hand.

Advertisement

Just know that Neptune is here to create the romantic fantasy while Saturn will guide you to see whether there's any long-term potential or not... if that's what you want. If you feel called to, do at least one craftsy thing this week that makes you think of love. Working with Amethyst is indicated for you here.

Capricorn

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Advertisement

Most loving day of the week for Capricorn: October 20

Capricorn, the energy of love for you this week is all about acknowledging the abundance you have in your life and realizing that love is not just romantic. When you express gratitude for that, whether it's a beloved pet, an affectionate family, or a partner who is always there for you, you will suddenly open the floodgates for even more love to come into your life. You will benefit from working with Clear Quartz too this week.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Most loving day of the week for Aquarius: October 20

Aquarius, the energy of love this week for you is all about acknowledging the most counter-intuitive way to find love — by taking a step away from it. Focus on yourself and build yourself up from within. If you have unhealed wounds from past experiences in love, now's the time to start healing those too. Working with a therapist can definitely help here, especially if you have anxiety problems or more sensitivity because of PTSD. Working with Citrine, Larimar, or Chrysocolla can help, especially when paired with meditation.

Advertisement

Pisces

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Most loving day of the week for Pisces: October 19

Pisces, the energy of love this week for you has a fighting edge to it. Lean into it and it will keep all the energy vampires away while strengthening you from within to find your true love. After all, you may be stereotyped as an empathic sponge, but that doesn't have to be a life sentence.

Advertisement

Saturn retrograde in Pisces is here to help you engage with your natural abilities and personality in a manner that helps you instead of hinders you when you cross with the rest of the world, including in love. Working with Chrysocolla is definitely indicated here for you.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.