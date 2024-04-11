According to astrology, there are clues in the birth chart that can help you piece together who your soulmate is. Looking at the different house placements, it's possible to uncover not only when you're most likely to meet your soulmate, what they look like and where you're most likely to meet them, but also information on what the person who's meant for you does for a living.

Derivative astrology involves measuring the houses in a chart from a point other than the ascendant for the purpose of matters relative to someone else or someone else’s perspective. Using this technique, if you want to discover what your future partner's career path involves, look at the fourth house in your natal chart, which is 10 houses (because the 10th house rules career) away from your seventh house, which rules your partner.

What your soulmate most likely does for a living, according to astrology

Aries / Mars-ruled 4th house

If the fourth house is Aries or has Mars in it, your spouse could be an entrepreneur as Aries is a pioneering sign. They could also be involved in an action career that involves sports in some way, or they could work in law enforcement as an emergency responder or the military as these careers are ruled by Mars. Aries is also a sign associated with leadership positions.

Taurus / Venus-ruled 4th house

If your fourth house is Taurus or ruled by Venus, your future spouse could work in a field related to art or another creative field, musician, graphic designer, fashion designer, hair stylist or some other Venus-ruled career that involves beauty. They could also work in banking or the financial industry.

Gemini / Mercury-ruled 4th house

If your fourth house is Gemini or ruled by Mercury, your spouse could work in sales, commerce or some type of information technology. They could also be a writer, reporter, educator or work in another Mercury-ruled type of career, such as a teacher.

Cancer / Moon-ruled 4th house

If your fouth house is Cancer or ruled by the Moon, it will be likely that your future spouse works in food, hospitality, home goods or design or with women. Since the Moon rules the emotions, they could work in a career that concerns the emotions such as psychology. Lastly, they could be a house wife or the glue that holds the family together in an unpaid position.

Leo / Sun-ruled 4th house

If your fourth house is Leo or ruled by the Sun, your spouse’s career could be in the entertainment industry in some way. They could be an agent, PR person or someone who works with entertainers — or they could be an entertainer themselves! Whatever the career, it will entail being the center of attention in some way, such as politics or journalism.

Virgo / Mercury-ruled 4th house

If your fourth house is Virgo or ruled by Mercury, your spouse could be a writer, reporter, novelist, analyst or work in a field that involves communication. They could also work in the health arena.

Libra / Venus-ruled 4th house

If your fourth house is Libra or ruled by Venus, your spouse could work in PR or some other field that involves people, such as the entertainment industry. They could own or work for a dating service or be a marriage counselor. Venus also rules the arts so they could be creative or work with fashion or beauty.

Scorpio / Mars-ruled 4th house

If your fourth house is Scorpio or ruled by Mars, your partner could work in an action-oriented career such as sports, the military or police. They could be a detective or researcher, or work in crisis management or medicine in some manner. They could be an investigative reporter or work in some form of investigation.

Sagittarius / Jupiter-ruled 4th house

If your fourth house is Sagittarius or ruled by Jupiter, your spouse could be a lawyer, doctor, attorney or educator. They could be a judge or CEO. They could also work in travel, the law, be a professor, coach or entrepreneur, marketing specialist or any job that involves travel.

Capricorn / Saturn-ruled 4th house

If your fourth house is Capricorn or ruled by Saturn, your spouse could be involved in the building industry or someone who works with properties in some way. Capricorn is also connected to the earth and careers such as mining, land clearing, farming, construction and the like. They could also be a business person, architect, entrepreneur or CEO. Capricorn is associated with many leadership roles.

Aquarius / Saturn- or Uranus-ruled 4th house

If your fourth house is Aquarius or ruled by Saturn or Uranus, your spouse could be associated with construction or jobs connected to the earth. Conservative positions such as a CEO, manager or leader are also indicated here. Alternatively, they could be involved in unique career choices of some type, such as aircraft, AI, or technology. They can work in a type of cutting edge technology or industry.

Pisces / Neptuned-ruled 4th house

If your fourth house is Pisces or ruled by Neptune, your spouse could be in the creative arts or in a spiritual track such as spiritual counselor, minister, preacher, nurse or psychic. They could work for a nursing home or in a job that is of service to others. They could also be a social worker, photographer, musician or artist or work in these fields. They could also be in a career associated with the water such as fishing, boats, marine biology or something else associated with oceans.

