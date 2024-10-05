Weekly Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign From October 7 - 13, 2024

Your weekly horoscope and astrology forecast is here for October 7 - 13, 2024 with a powerful message for each zodiac sign. The Sun is in Libra this week and the Moon will bring attention to work, our social life, and our desire to learn and grow.

The week begins with the Moon in Sagittarius on October 7th, a much-needed transit that awakens us and brings us the inspirational spark we may have searched for. The work week will pick up once the Moon moves into Capricorn on Wednesday the 9th.

Advertisement

It's the perfect time to plan a new project or start job hunting to switch careers; if you want to move up the corporate ladder, see what openings are posted at your job. The Moon intensifies the energy in the sky as Pluto, the planet of transformation, gets ready to officially leave Capricorn in the next several weeks and never return during our lifetime.

On Friday the 11th, the Moon will enter Aquarius, the same day Pluto stations direct. Mercury enters Scorpio, and the Moon enters Pisces on the 13th, closing the week with the power of Jupiter, bringing more optimism to our horoscopes for the upcoming week.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign from October 7 - 13, 2024:

1. Aries

D GraPX & gengdev | Design: YourTango

With the Moon in Sagittarius earlier in the week, motivation comes easy as you feel ready to take on new challenges. It is the perfect time to focus on projects that stimulate your thinking as the energy of the archer has you exploring and learning.

When the Moon moves in Capricorn on the 9th, the transit can be where your energy peaks. You can implement new productivity hacks for work mid-week through the weekend to get any pending work done easier since Saturn grants you discipline.

The Moon in Aquarius on the 11th brings a lot of potential to socialize, and the connections you make can recharge you after the eclipse’s effects. With the Moon in Pisces on the 13th, joining Mercury in Scorpio, the messages now involve transformation and patience for the next several weeks.

Advertisement

2. Taurus

D GraPX & gengdev | Design: YourTango

Now that the Moon is in Sagittarius, it can be a good period for you to release and heal. These are messages from the eclipse that can continue to resonate. As the Moon moves into Capricorn on the 9th, the trine to your sign can make this a fruitful experience that can help you connect and learn from others.

The week closes with the Moon in Aquarius beginning on the 11th, at the highest point in your chart, helping you to build on your goals and dreams. Once Mercury enters Scorpio on the 13th, it sets the stage for a new chapter connected to your relationships for the next several weeks.

Advertisement

3. Gemini

D GraPX & gengdev | Design: YourTango

Starting things off, is the Moon in Sagittarius making an opposition to your sign? Your social calendar gets a lot more interesting as Jupiter’s influence makes you a charmer and networker. The Moon in Capricorn on the 9th can be a defining period where you can find your inner courage and strength.

Cosmic signs can help you better understand what motivates you. As Aquarius energy enters on the 11th, you will feel more passionate about learning something new that can allow you to grow in your academic or potential career path.

Advertisement

4. Cancer

D GraPX & gengdev | Design: YourTango

The Sagittarius Moon early in the week can provide you with guidance when it comes to managing your relationship energy. You can also be much more willing to help others at school or work during the transit.

With the Moon on the 9th entering your partnership house, the Martian influence can make it tough to reach a common ground with your partner. Nevertheless, you are still feeling more cooperative, with Venus in a fellow water sign helping you work it out.

The Moon in Aquarius, starting on the 11th, can bring surprises, healing, and release. Now that Pluto in Capricorn has been stationed directly, this is a period when you can see Pluto in Aquarius’ lessons return.

5. Leo

D GraPX & gengdev | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius energy brings a lot of love, potential, and self-expression the first half of the week. When the Moon enters Capricorn on the 9th, Pluto also stations directly on the same day, and the transit can assist in your planning process by discovering new ways to bring structure and order to your day-to-day life.

As the Moon moves in Aquarius on the 11th, this transit may echo what Pluto wants to achieve in your relationship house beginning next month. On the 13th, the Moon enters Pisces, and Mercury enters Scorpio, making this a defining transit for healing and incorporating grounding. Go slow, take it easy, and enjoy the rest of the weekend.

Advertisement

6. Virgo

D GraPX & gengdev | Design: YourTango

During this period, you may be a lot more focused on planting seeds that will allow you to take your career and dreams to a new level. When the Moon moves into Capricorn on the 9th, the trine is going to be a beneficial period because it may feel like a pleasant and comforting transit where you will feel a lot more willing to open your heart.

Luna in Aquarius on the 11th gives you the vital tools to help strengthen your bonds. On the same day, Pluto stations direct, making this a powerful moment to reflect on previous relationships. The Moon in Pisces closes the week on the 13th, the same day Mercury enters Scorpio making this the perfect time to show your romantic partner (or yourself) love.

7. Libra

D GraPX & gengdev | Design: YourTango

Transforming through these transits has given you wisdom and patience. The Moon in Sagittarius offers you serenity and calm, an essential transit, especially after enduring the Full Moon in your sign. With the Moon entering Capricorn on the 9th, you can get back to yourself and receive the therapeutic and restorative energy that home provides during this transit.

On the 11, the Moon enters Aquarius making a trine to your sign. The flowing transit imparts valuable lessons connected to your need to find a balance between work and home. Mercury enters Scorpio on the 13th along with the Moon in Pisces, adding cheerfulness and hopeful energy for the upcoming week.

Advertisement

8. Scorpio

D GraPX & gengdev | Design: YourTango

With the Moon in Sagittarius, love can be inspiring, fulfilling, and an opportunity to feel more liberated. You are more connected with your emotions and are willing to move forward. The Moon enters Capricorn on the 9th and gives you self-assurance.

You are evolving through these transits and the Moon in Aquarius starting on the 11th can enhance the themes of love. You may be more willing to surround yourself with people you care about during this transit. Mercury in Scorpio on the 13th initiates a new cycle that makes you shine around others.

9. Sagittarius

D GraPX & gengdev | Design: YourTango

Things feel fresh and doable with the Moon in your sign, making you a lot more confident with your journey. As the transit moves to the Saturn-ruled Capricorn Moon on the 9th, the transit can feel like a lot of new messages are headed the way that help to empower you.

The Moon in Aquarius beginning on the 11th, makes you a lot more content with your journey and learning experiences. With Mercury entering Scorpio on the 13th, you may see the benefits of researching and learning.

Advertisement

10. Capricorn

D GraPX & gengdev | Design: YourTango

Luna in Sagittarius can be a period where you may assume your role as a leader. After the Solar Eclipse a few weeks ago, you may see how you may have more responsibilities or are just being more responsible with your work. As the Moon moves in your sign on the 9th, it can allow you to continue on the lessons from early in the month since structure will be essential now.

On the 11th, the Moon in Aquarius gives you clarity and empowers you right before Mercury enters Scorpio on the 13th initiating a cycle where you have the potential to make new friends or discover new mentors.

11. Aquarius

D GraPX & gengdev | Design: YourTango

A strong start this week with the Moon in Sagittarius making you feel much more in your element, helping you to discover new things and learn from others. A time to get a creative project to flourish with the assistance of your muses. The Moon in Capricorn on the 9th may be a period where focusing on your foundation can bring good rewards.

As the Moon moves in your sign beginning on the 11th, your philosophy may evolve as you uncover new topics that spark your curiosity. More of your curious energy is in motion with Mercury entering Scorpio on the 13th, the same day joining the Moon in Pisces.

Advertisement

12. Pisces

D GraPX & gengdev | Design: YourTango

With the Moon in Sagittarius bringing more structure, the energy for the next several days can be a good way for you to feel more optimistic after the eclipse. The Moon in Capricorn on the 9th will help you focus on yourself and prioritize your needs. You will be more mindful of how you spend your energy during this time.

Once the Moon is in Aquarius on the 11th, you can add more self-care through rest and meditation. Mercury enters Scorpio on the 13th, intensifying communications for the next month, and the Moon enters Pisces on the same day right before the next week begins.