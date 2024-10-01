2 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Experience Abundance In October 2024

In September 2024, a lunar eclipse in Pisces brought transformation to many. But that eclipse was merely the opening act of this fall's opportunities for change and fruition, especially throughout October.

October continues 2024's fall eclipse season with a solar eclipse in Libra on Wednesday, October 2. And as any dedicated astrology devotee knows, eclipses bring shake-ups and big changes, both cosmically and personally — and they almost always bring the closing of chapters in our lives.

Whereas lunar eclipses are about finality and endings, solar eclipses are about bright new beginnings. Pair that with Venus transiting through Scorpio and October is set to bring major impacts on all of us — especially for two zodiac signs in particular.

Two zodiac signs are likely to experience abundance during the eclipse and transits of October 2024.

Venus is now in Scorpio until October 17, 2024, and for all of us, it's all about partnerships — whether with family, colleagues, or perhaps especially in relationships. The solar eclipse on October 2 may well open doors in this regard, presenting opportunities for new relationships or new chapters in those already established.

This time won't be without its stumbling blocks, particularly toward the middle of the month when interpersonal hiccups might come to the fore. But it's all a chance to deepen, strengthen, and expand our bonds. And for two signs in particular, the leveling-up is about to get real.

1. Libra

This is your time, Libra! As astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim puts it, October is your moment to "marry beauty with power" — and maybe even spin that into gold with which to line your pockets. Why? The month's transits mean you'll likely find communication more of a breeze than usual and an expansiveness that makes you open to new opportunities if you seize them.

And with the solar eclipse in your exact sign, October is truly your moment to shine. Launching new partnerships and alliances can reap major dividends in your life — and it's maybe even a better time to find a new paramour.

If you're already in a relationship, seek out new opportunities to deepen and transform that partnership — although you might not even need to seek them out, they could just plop in your lap, particularly concerning conflicts being resolved. So keep your eyes, heart, and mind open to receive what comes your way.

2. Taurus

October's transits and celestial goings-on might bring a bit of tumult for Tauruses — there just may not be any way around it. But once the dust settles, Taurus can expect some truly satisfying gains.

Dealings with your partner or family members might hit a small rocky patch. But as always, after the darkness comes the dawn — those tensions are likely to give way to a new feeling of comfort and stability that will be deeply satisfying.

Similar patterns are likely to arise in other areas of life, like your work, finances and social life, especially as Venus moves through Scorpio until October 17. It won't be without its challenges, though. Expect emotions to run high — that's just part of this transit for Tauruses, as well as other fixed signs. It's a time for being confronted by realities and fears that, as astrologer @codingastrology put it, may be "holding us back or preventing us from truly connecting to others."

But staring down the darkness in our lives always leads to change, transformation, new beginnings, and most importantly: answers. So if you're feeling particularly passionate this month, just go with it and ride the wave — it's leading you to something beautiful!

John Sundholm is a news and entertainment writer who covers pop culture, social justice and human interest topics.