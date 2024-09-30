What Each Zodiac Sign Has To Look Forward To In October 2024, According To Monthly Horoscopes

Monthly horoscopes for October 2024 predict overwhelming change for each zodiac sign, especially since this eclipse season intensifies with the New Moon solar eclipse in Libra on October 2, 2024. During this period, we're focused on our relationships, including those that are romantic, platonic, and business-oriented, with the goal of understanding how independent and confident we truly are.

Jupiter will station retrograde on October 9, making this a potent period for mutable signs. Nevertheless, we need these transits for further introspection and personal evolution. Pluto will station direct in Capricorn on the 11th, another pivotal transit since it will be the last several weeks that we'll experience the planet in the sign in our lifetime.

On October 13, Mercury's ingress in Scorpio makes our communication more emotional. This is a time to face the past so we can move forward with more confidence. Scorpio energy wants us to do the work to become more trusting and empowered.

On October 17, the Full Moon in Aries adds another wave of emotions, bringing us back to the April 8 solar eclipse. But things might feel more gentle and manageable since Venus, the planet of love, enters Sagittarius on the same day, adding more optimism, hope, and harmony.

Finally, the Sun enters Scorpio on October 22, initiating the vibrant Scorpio season that will allow us to learn and grow as we continue our transformation.

October 2024 monthly horoscopes for each zodiac sign

Aries

Throughout October, you are healing and transforming and will see just how resilient and courageous you really are.

The New Moon in Libra on October 2 provides potent opportunities for you to focus on repairing friendships and connections. You will see the importance of the people you have in your life and cherishing your friends and partner may feel easier in the next six months.

Jupiter stationing retrograde on the 9th adds an element of surprise since it can allow you to gain success in things you worked on. Editing, reviewing, and researching could help you take more pride in the work you have done, whether it is a creative or scholarly project or your usual workload.

The Full Moon on October 13 is in your sign, Aries, adding topics from the eclipse back in April during period when a story most likely connected to your relationships and independence concludes. On the same day, Venus enters Sagittarius, allowing us to elevate and find more joy in love. The fire energy can feel medicinal and more optimistic. When Scorpio season begins on October 22, more themes from Mercury’s ingress in the same sign earlier in the month resurface.

Taurus

October encourages you not to be afraid of vulnerability or asking for help and reminds you to treat yourself whenever you can.

While eclipse season has been a moment of growth and self-discovery, the New Moon in Libra on the 2nd helps you find yourself. Jupiter retrograde on the 9th encourages you to take care of yourself and be mindful of your energy. Pluto direct on the 11th will allow you to cherish what you can accomplish on your own, but also remind you to ask for help when needed.

With Mercury entering Scorpio on the 13th, you can see how you can elevate the bond you share with your partner or friends since you will be more communicative and emotionally available for those you love.

The Aries Full Moon on October 17 brings topics from the April eclipse back to the picture, finally allowing you to turn the page before the Sun enters Scorpio on the 22nd, adding potent energy to your relationship house once more. You will see how Saturn in Pisces has transformed you and how you are willing to incorporate these lessons into your romantic life.

Gemini

October is here to bring you love and self-care.

The New Moon Solar eclipse in Libra on the 2nd makes this a fantastic time to get back to basics since the energy will make a friendly aspect to your sign. Over the next six months, your romantic life will transform. Jupiter will station retrograde on the 9th, making this an introspective and fun transit as people or creative projects from the past resurface.

Pluto will station direct on the 11th, reminding you to focus on the minor details, prepare your to-do list, and get the inner work done before Pluto moves to Aquarius for the next 20 years.

The Full Moon in Aries on the 17th is a fantastic period to reconnect with the people you respect and appreciate. This is also a good period to strategize and ground yourself if needed. Venus will move into your relationship house on the 17th on the same day. Together, these transits provide a moment to connect with the people you love or to pour love back into yourself.

Cancer

The month encourages you to play the game and be disciplined and methodical about your moves, but it also wants you to have a lot of fun and experience love the way you want to.

Your career and ambition take center stage this month, especially with the Solar Eclipse in Libra on the 2nd bringing the balance you need to achieve to continue on your mission into view. More power dynamics come to light with Pluto stationing direct on the 11th, helping you to conclude pertinent chapters focused on partnerships, especially those business partnerships or collaborations you have with friends.

Mercury enters Scorpio on the 13th, showing you the different aspects of love and romance allowing you to connect on a deeper level with your partner as things get more exciting once the Sun enters Scorpio on the 22nd.

The Full Moon in Aries on the 17th will occur at the highest point in your chart, a moment to see the results of your hard work and efforts.

Leo

October brings you back to your element. Tap into your inner light and show it to others. Do not limit your light and positive energy for those who may feel insecure around you.

As the eclipse season intensifies, the New Moon Solar eclipse in Libra on October 2 will help you find your group or meet new people you are more aligned with. You may feel supported and empowered by the connections you can make during the next six months.

Pluto will station direct on the 11th, making this a time to focus on balancing work and self-care. When Mercury enters Scorpio on the 13th, you feel ambitious and set your sights on the prize. You are in it to win it.

With Venus entering Sagittarius on the 17th and the Full Moon in Aries occuring on the same day, the trine to your sign makes this a powerful period for taking action and meeting new people. You feel quite optimistic as you continue shining brightly.

Virgo

After the eclipse in Pisces last month, the Nodes will be active once again with the October 2nd Solar Eclipse in Libra. You may feel more aligned now with your goals and motivations.

Pluto will station direct on the 11th, allowing you to heal your relationships from the past and close those chapters for good as the planet prepares to enter a new domain in a month.

The Full Moon in Aries on the 17th and Venus in Sagittarius on the same day are enlightening transits that help you consider your career goals and path. If you are in school, this can be a moment where you may feel curious about learning new things or solidifying what topics make you passionate about learning. For those searching for their career goals and dreams, this transit can bring a lot of optimism to the search.

Libra

A solar eclipse in your sign on October 2 sets the stage for a new chapter that involves yourself, your ambitions, and how confident you feel about traversing these new landscapes. Your relationships present clues about you since the energy can feel like a mirror effect. After this cycle, you may have a new understanding about the types of people you want to connect with and who can be deemed as toxic.

Pluto will station direct on the 11th, bringing understanding and clarity to your career path. It is also a period of grounding and preparation.

The Full Moon will be in Aries on the 17th, reminding you that you are a leader and at times, even a warrior as you think back on how much more independent you've been over the last six months. Once your ruler, Venus enters Sagittarius on the 17th, it will be a time to step up and see how you have evolved as a leader under the fire energy wants you to be more present for yourself and take the lead when needed.

Scorpio

The month of October might feel like a love story, ready to give you so much more and allow you to find your confidence. It begins with the New Moon solar eclipse in Libra beginning on October 2, a potent cycle that can bring about the concluding chapters to this North Node story.

On the 13th, Mercury ingresses your sign, making you more curious and communicative. Researching becomes a joyful hobby, making this a time to read more, study some topics for free online, or dive into a course — you'll surprise yourself with what you discover. Expect to use your brainpower for good. The Full Moon in Aries will be on the 17th, setting the stage for more learning and growth before the Nodes shift to new signs next year.

The month concludes with the Sun in your sign on the 22nd, making you feel bold and more willing to take on the spotlight. Your birthday season can be a wonderful time to spend with people you love and enjoy the vibes.

Sagittarius

October is a month of growth — as long as you trust the process.

The year has certainly not been without its challenges but the eclipse on October 2 will be a moment where you feel content with your work, the progress you have made and the plans you may have conjured earlier this year. Your efforts are paying off and you'll receive the praise you deserve during this cycle.

Your ruling planet Jupiter stations retrograde on October 9th, making this a time filled with more reflection. You'll be more diplomatic with friends, family and your romantic partner.

The Full Moon in Aries on the 17th brings playful energy, but this can be a moment when you're more content with working on your own as you concentrate on making your projects take off. You are feeling industrious and ready to build, create and expand. Venus will enter your sign on the 17th, boosting your confidence and making you more social and willing to meet new people.

Capricorn

October will push you to the limit, reminding you that in order to be victorious, you need to be willing to learn about your strengths and weaknesses. With Pluto currently in on your sign, you will be more understanding as to why these changes need to happen. The month will show you how much of a leader you can be both at work and home.

The solar eclipse in Libra on October 2 will be the Solar Eclipse in Libra, adding more changes to your house of career. This is a time for you to see the fruits of your labor as you adapt to the changes ahead. Pluto stations direct on the 11, making things feel a lot more manageable as you wait for the planet of evolution to move into a new sign in the next month.

The Full Moon in Aries on the 17th will allow you to connect with your family to uncover pieces of the past and grow together. The cycle that began six months ago may conclude as you experience healing before the month ends with the Sun in Scorpio, a vibrant period that will continue to focus on friendships and family.

Aquarius

This eclipse season may feel supercharged since the collective is pushed to transform this month, and during this month, you will see your strengths and power shine through.

The month begins with the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra, making this a potent period when learning and uncovering truths are on the horizon for the next several months. Pluto stationing direct on the 11th helps you close some pivotal chapters while also admiring your power. You are seeing a new side to yourself and may enjoy this transformation.

Mercury will enter Scorpio on the 13th, making this another powerful transit that helps you take control and learn how to enhance your communication in the public sector.

On the 17th, the Full Moon in Aries closes a chapter that we all started six months ago when the eclipse occurred. Reflect and see how your friends have provided encouragement, love and support during this time, as Venus in Sagittarius on the same day allows you to reconcile with others and be more willing to listen to those in need. You may feel more compelled during this transit to help and reach out to others as well.

Pisces

Since we experienced the partial eclipse in your sign in September, October will be a period to learn to fall in love with who you are. Jupiter, your ruler, will station retrograde on October 9, adding more elements of surprise as you continue adapting to the curveballs Saturn may keep throwing your way. Nevertheless, with Mercury entering Scorpio on the 13th, you can feel more optimistic about what you learn and how you adapt to and incorporate the lessons from these transits.

The Full Moon in Aries on the 17th will be a good way for you to find your strength and evaluate your personal transformation in the last six months since the last Aries eclipse. Once Venus enters Sagittarius, you can feel a lot more empowered and prepared to continue thriving, learning and growing since this will be a visible aspect that can make others become more enamored with your charm. The Sun in Scorpio on the 22nd makes this another exciting transit that can make you feel more adventurous and courageous.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.