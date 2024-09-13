Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For September 16 - 22, 2024

Chinese zodiac weekly horoscopes for September 16 - 22, 2024 are a reminder to do what you love and go where you feel trust.

The I Ching hexagram of the week is Lake over Wind (#28) changing Wind over Fire (#37). It reminds us that no matter how strong and individualistic one may be on the inside, it's still important to live in harmony with one's surroundings and community. Whether you are exceptionally wealthy and fortunate or striving to improve your circumstances, no one benefits from reckless greed and/or short-sighted motivations. Not even those who believe they will be spared.

So find that inner fire and stoke it in a manner that helps you become a force for positive change and transformation in the world. Let your inner light shine wherever you go. Something magical will occur when you do.

Let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for September 16-22, 2024.

Rat

General Overview:

Rat, the energy this week for you has a heavy quality to it. If you feel the need to pull away and go into introvert mode, trust that instinct and let your heart guide you.

Lucky Day in Love: September 17

In love, you will win when you choose yourself and your well-being. True love will support you in your endeavors and also make space for what you may not have known you needed.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 22

Your social life will not bring you too much joy this week because of the cosmic heaviness, so try to steer clear of obligations and set healthy boundaries in this arena.

Lucky Day for Career: September 22

As for your career, the energy is potent here. If you put your mind to it, you can manifest exactly what you want, including a promotion, a pay raise, or even a fresh opportunity to learn and expand.

Ox

General Overview:

Ox, the energy this week for you has a mellow but subtle feel to it. The more observant you are of your surroundings during this period, the more nuggets of hidden wisdom you will glean from the world.

Lucky Day in Love: September 22

In love, you are encouraged to be your cuddly self and reach out through physical touch to deepen your bond. If that makes you uncertain, maybe an unconscious belief is blocking you from experiencing the most beautiful and caring aspects of love. It's time to dig deep if that's the case.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 18

Your social life will be good, especially if you have an invitation to a party this weekend or will be throwing your own house party. Look forward to some good times!

Lucky Day for Career: September 17

Your career is also on the right trajectory. Don't mess up anything by being impatient right now! The time for big moves and expansion will come later.

Tiger

General Overview:

Tiger, the energy this week for you is all about love, both romantic and platonic. Lean into this and you will feel your heart expand and be absolutely sparkling!

Lucky Day in Love: September 17

Your romantic life will benefit from a much-needed vacation. So let your creative side out into the open and make plans with your bae! If you are single, traveling will bring love to you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 16

Your social life may be a hit-or-miss this week, mainly because some of you have allowed false friends to accumulate in your circles. Now's the time to know who's in your corner and who's secretly not wishing you well.

Lucky Day for Career: September 16

The energy around your career is pretty good too at this time. Let things progress as they are. You'll benefit more from focusing on other pressing areas of life right now.

Rabbit

General Overview:

Rabbit, the energy this week for you is strong, sweet, and extraordinary! Lean into it and you will find friends in the most unexpected places.

Lucky Day in Love: September 16

In love, you are urged to be your true self and not back down from what you know is right for you in your heart. If someone doesn't fit that need, be at peace. You will find true love.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 16

The energy around your social life is strong right now. Make the most of it and you will have the spotlight shining on you in the best way possible. Some of you will find new opportunities through the grapevine too.

Lucky Day for Career: September 19

Your career is not being highlighted this week because other areas are more prominent. As long as you remain mindful and let the routines continue as usual, you will be golden.

Dragon

General Overview:

Dragon, the energy this week for you is all about knowing your strength and where it originates from. Does it come from your lineage? Yourself? The talents you have cultivated? Journal your thoughts to find your answers.

Lucky Day in Love: September 20

In love, you are very close to finding your soulmate (if you are single). Trust those intuitive nudges. They will lead you where you need to go.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 22

As for your social life, there's an uncertainty here. The decisions you make this week will have a direct impact on this area of life, so be mindful of this too!

Lucky Day for Career: September 19

Your career will progress as usual. As long as you can stay patient and remain on top of your responsibilities, you will do just fine.

Snake

General Overview:

Snake, the energy this week for you is all about knowing where your heart is and chasing that call. Your life path has a few side quests, and this will lead you to them.

Lucky Day in Love: September 22

Trust yourself and don't let peer or family pressure sway you into making a mistake. No one can cultivate love out of incompatibility, but love can grow when one is patient and allows the cosmic currents to lead them to their destiny.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 22

Your social life will be really good this week... if you choose to be more social. This is especially indicated for community events that bring people together. If you feel called to, now's the time to prepare some tasty dishes and share them with your neighbors and friends to grow the bonds within the community.

Lucky Day for Career: September 21

As for your career, trust yourself and you will shine. You are an incredibly capable individual and it's time to shed the negative self-talk and allow your talents to take center stage.

Horse

General Overview:

Horse, the energy this week for you is all about being cozy, comfortable, and seeking pleasure through food and entertainment. Lean into this and let joy fill your life!

Lucky Day in Love: September 20

In love, you are encouraged to be true to yourself and not think something or the other is weird about you. That's a subjective term at best and judgmental at worst, so live and let live and you shall find your perfect match.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 19 & 20

Your social life will be solid gold this week. Wherever you go, you will find something that will delight you or bring something positive into your life in a roundabout way. So step out of your comfort zone and experience it all.

Lucky Day for Career: September 21

In your career, you are urged to be creative but also observant and a good listener. Great ideas and solid inspiration will be coming your way at this time.

Goat

General Overview:

Goat, the energy this week for you is super sweet and delightful! Lean into your relationship with your family and only the best outcomes will be yours.

Lucky Day in Love: September 22

In love, you are urged to ask yourself if the person you are with (or dating) can one day be good friends with your friends and family. If the answer makes you pause, there's something here that needs to be addressed.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 22

Your social life will be abundant this week, especially if you have a party to attend or a weekend getaway ahead of you. Make the most of the moments!

Lucky Day for Career: September 19

The energy around your career is steady but slow right now. Let the seasons flow at their pace, the cosmic currents will become swift once more in a few months.

Monkey

General Overview:

Monkey, the energy this week for you is all about love, but more from the perspective of healing your heart and knowing that you absolutely deserve love and never deserve ill-treatment.

Lucky Day in Love: September 21

If you have deep wounds from your romantic history, you are urged to focus exclusively on yourself and your well-being at this time. A therapist can be a best friend on such a journey and recommend books (and workbooks) that may help you take this one step at a time.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 20

Your social life depends on you this week. If you wish to socialize, the energy will be good. If you wish to stay indoors and just enjoy some time by yourself, the energy will flow positively here too.

Lucky Day for Career: September 22

Your career at this time is not highlighted. The cosmic currents are more focused on helping you become strong from within so you can defeat any and all challenges that will unfold in the future.

Rooster

General Overview:

Rooster, the energy this week for you is all about making choices that bring you joy and delight. Whether that's in your own company or with friends, choose happiness and let your soul soar!

Lucky Day in Love: September 21

In love, you are urged to bring out your cuddly and lovable sides to the fore. True love will cherish these facets of you. Plus, isn't it fun to just let loose and be a little goofy sometimes?

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 20

Your social life is not being highlighted here, so you will most likely not experience anything significant here. Focus on other areas that are more of a priority for you.

Lucky Day for Career: September 16

The energy around your career is also steady and grounded. So be at peace and you will do well here too.

Dog

General Overview:

Dog, the energy this week for you is all about the choices you make and the decisions you take. So ground yourself and be sure that you truly desire what you choose. Practice makes perfect even in the arena of decision-making!

Lucky Day in Love: September 16

In love, you will discover delights when you and your partner or date allow yourselves to be cute with each other and just enjoy cuddles and sweetness. Let the energy grow organically between you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 17

Your social life is not highlighted at this time. So you will benefit more from focusing on your private projects or simply engaging in self-care.

Lucky Day for Career: September 19

As for your career, the time is now to make some solid moves. Don't be shy or afraid of change! You've got this!

Pig

General Overview:

Pig, the energy around your life this week is all about knowing what you truly want in your heart and going after it relentlessly. You will succeed when you believe in yourself!

Lucky Day in Love: September 18

In love, you may want to take a step back this week. Let your heart heal if you suffered wounds in the past. True love will find you when you are ready. There's no rush.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 18

Your social life is big and bold this week even if you are usually introverted. Take advantage of this flow and let new opportunities and connections come to you. A little extra effort will go a long way!

Lucky Day for Career: September 20

The energy around your career is good at this time. Let things progress as they are but be on the lookout for creative inspiration. You may just strike a gold mine idea!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.