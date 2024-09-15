Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope From September 16 - 22, 2024

Strength and resilience can go hand in hand or be poles apart when it comes to love horoscopes the week of September 16-22, 2024. Here are the general love messages for everyone.

First of all, things will come to a head in the romantic sphere early this week with the Full Moon Partial Lunar Eclipse on September 17. With this moon in Pisces, the energy is all about creating a love connection that uplifts at a soul level and enables the partners to positively impact the collective through their areas of interest and goals. Just remember to honor the eclipse while you are at it. This period can bring up unhealed wounds from the psyche, calling you to be brave and heal yourself. Only then can you embrace life to the fullest and love similarly.

The weekend will be a period of celebration, too, with Libra season beginning on September 22. As the official first day of autumn and the day Venus enters Scorpio this year, your love life will thrive when you are more outdoorsy and sociable. Let new adventures draw you out of your shell!

Now, let's take a look at the weekly love horoscopes for every zodiac sign for September 16-22, 2024.

Aries

Best day for love for Aries: September 17

Aries, the energy of love for you this week urges you to find the truth at the heart of your connection to whoever you love. Is it a simple physical attraction gone wild? Is it a karmic bond from a past life that comes back to haunt you? Or is it something that brings out the best in you and vice versa and reveals forests of green flags daily? You can journal your feelings to get more clarity.

Also, now's a good time to purge any old wounds or baggage holding you back from experiencing true love. You can do it solo through books and resources or with the aid of a therapist, but the outcome will only bring light to the dark for you.

Taurus

Best day for love for Taurus: September 19

Taurus, it's time for you to immerse yourself in the chaotic, wonderful energy of the world and find love (or deepen it) through engaging experiences. That's the message for you this week. Every time you step out of your comfort zone, you will find yourself closer to the ideal you seek. After all, even a mighty tree rooted in one spot never ceases to grow branches or roots.

You are also encouraged to balance chaotic immersion with restful activities and self-care. That will anchor you within and prevent you from becoming complacent in love. Your creative side will benefit from this push-and-pull energy too!

Gemini

Best day for love for Gemini: September 20

Gemini, the energy of love this week for you has a stern quality. It reminds you that love will never try to manipulate you into doing what's detrimental to your well-being. Nor will it rest on stereotypes to take advantage of you. That's not love; that's a hidden agenda.

So trust your gut, and it will guide you true. As long as you set healthy boundaries and keep practicing saying no when you feel something is wrong, you will dodge the unsavory in the sea and find the hidden gems that can engage with you honestly in love.

Cancer

Best day for love for Cancer: September 22

Cancer, the energy of love this week urges you to shed all toxic beliefs within yourself that are stopping you from finding true love. Whether this is a deep-rooted belief of not being good enough or needing to prove your “usefulness” before you can be loved, you must steer away from such spaces, even within yourself. The hard work in this arena will pay tremendous dividends.

The flipside is being highlighted here too. Don't let terms like “high value” and “low value” dehumanize connections or spoil interactions for you. True love doesn't need to look down upon random people and demographics to feel worthy. Instead, true love becomes a shining beacon of hope for others who also want to experience true love.

Leo

Best day for love for Leo: September 21

Leo, the energy of love this week is divided down the center for you. One part will stir you to find your individuality and retain independence even when you are engaging with someone romantically. The other part will urge you to deepen your bond through camaraderie and closeness that may blur your personal space.

The right balance between these two is what's called for here. That natural push and pull will ground your relationship while stirring up the flames of your attraction. If you feel called to, think of activities for you and your partner (or date) to do both over the week.

Virgo

Best day for love for Virgo: September 18

Virgo, you are very practical in love, like any other earth sign. But the message for you this week is to be more watery and tune into your intuition. It may not make logical sense to you, but if you trust those nudges, you will eventually realize why you were being guided in such a manner towards a person or away.

If you feel called to, maintain a journal where you write about these odd experiences and intuitive nudges. Over time, you will recognize the pattern or see the subtle red and green flags you may have missed in the heat of the moment. After all, love can be a heady experience and blur even the boundaries that may come naturally to us in other situations.

Libra

Best day for love for Libra: September 17

Libra, the energy of love for you this week is once again highly focused on the individual experience of love, which can often feel more like an Aries thing than a Libra thing. If you lean into it, though, you will know what is truly in your heart and won't allow people-pleasing tendencies or indecision to get the better of you.

If you feel called to, now's a good time to do a love manifestation ritual (whether you are single or not) that allows you to tap into those desires and intentions and helps you bring them to life. Use a red or white candle for this with your wish carved into the body. Then, let the full candle burn with intention.

Scorpio

Best day for love for Scorpio: September 16

Scorpio, sometimes love can be the most overwhelming experience, especially new love. You must find a way to ground yourself, whether through meditation, focused breathing, journaling your thoughts, or even yoga or calisthenics, so you know what's aligned with your heart and what feels off. That's your message in love for this week.

If you feel the need, set better boundaries and ask for space. Self-care will lighten your soul and enable you to bring better energy and attention to the relationship once you feel ready.

Sagittarius

Best day for love for Sagittarius: September 16

Sagittarius, the energy of love this week urges you to make solid memories when you are out and about with your partner or date. So, let your creative side be free! Then, watch as magic unfolds.

Whether you do this through setting up a creative date, randomly deciding to go on a long drive out of the city, trying a hobby that your partner is crazy about (or vice versa), or just taking Polaroid pictures to hang around your bedroom when strolling in the park, let this week be all about forging a true connection and making memories. You can also create a scrapbook of your experiences to peruse and smile together in the future.

Capricorn

Best days for love for Capricorn: September 17 & 18

Capricorn, the energy of love this week urges you to step out of your comfort zone. If you are already in a committed relationship, this will help you get out of complacency or bring new fire into the dynamic. If you are single, it will open your horizons and lead you to where you will find true love.

If you feel called to, seek the help of your friends on this journey, too. Sometimes, wingmen/women are the best in smoothing the way, especially if you get anxious or shy around people or in new situations.

Aquarius

Best day for love for Aquarius: September 22

Aquarius, if you have ever doubted an ex in the past only to be proven right about your instincts, now's the time to remember that and trust those intuitive nudges some more. Some of you have found your soulmate but may be scared of opening up further out of fears of getting hurt. Trust that inner knowing, and you will land on your feet and in the arms of a beloved.

If you feel called to, now's also a good time to do more outdoor activities with your partner or date. It will forge a stronger bond between you and maybe even inspire you creatively as you go along!

Pisces

Best day for love for Pisces: September 21

Pisces, the world is your oyster this week in matters of love. If you are single, this will manifest as choices and options. So exercise your free will, know your heart and mind, and go where true love can be forged. The cosmic currents and eclipse energy favor you in this arena.

If you are in a relationship, this message urges you to go on a trip with your partner, even if it's just an overnight trip to a nearby camping ground, so you can gaze at the stars and chat about life and love. Camaraderie and team spirit are called for here. Then watch as magic unfolds!

