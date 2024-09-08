Weekly Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign From September 9 - 15, 2024

Big and beautiful love is predicted in our weekly horoscopes for romantic relationships from September 9 - 15, 2024. If you're dating, engaged, married or single, there's a good astrology forecast here for your zodiac sign.

Since communication is essential to romantic relationships, you'll benefit from Mercury entering Virgo on September 9. Virgo Mercury awakens the need to be more practical in romance alongside being playful. It's the balance between the two that creates beautiful love.

The Sun in Virgo is still a significant player, reminding us that love is not a feeling; it's an action that must be committed to every day so you and the one you love can build something valuable in your lives. It's an earthy way of expressing love.

Finally, Venus and Lilith retrograde in Libra reminds us that love is not a stereotype where one form of expression is superior to another. Whether you are straight or queer, love has many facets and many forms. Only those who respect it as a strength can experience it in all its pure glory. Now, let's look at the weekly love horoscopes for every zodiac sign for September 9 - 15.

The September 9 - 15, 2024 weekly love horoscope for each zodiac sign:

Aries

Best day for love for Aries: September 13

Aries, the energy of love for you this week has a tinge of melancholia attached. You will benefit from engaging with your soul and bringing out the deep wounds hiding in your psyche. Whether these wounds were created in childhood or past experiences in love or otherwise, they all significantly impact your love life. Heal yourself, or at least begin the journey, and you will see the rainbow hiding behind the storm clouds.

Engaging with childhood favorites, like candy, games, books, and more will also help. So trust the process, and soon you will know why this is the indirect way to true love.

Taurus

Best day for love for Taurus: September 13

Taurus, the energy of love for you this week is all about knowing what's in your heart and going after it with full conviction and inner strength. Because, why not?

To each their own in matters that are so deeply personal. Love is a journey, and what you need must be guided by your present and not by considerations of who people want you to become in the future. The latter is the easiest way to get trapped in an energy vampire situation where you are the only one doling out love.

You are also encouraged to maintain a “journal of romantic musings” (or name it whatever feels right to you). Let it be your companion on this journey. Plus, it will help you see more clearly why you consider certain actions loving and others not.

Gemini

Best day for love for Gemini: September 15

Gemini, love cannot grow without effort. That's your message for this week. If something feels effortless initially but fizzles out quickly, it is never love but a physical attraction. Love can grow from such beginnings, too, no doubt. But, once again, effort and a commitment to growing that love are necessary from the partners.

This week, you are encouraged to consider your youthful dreams and goals. They may or may not have any direct connection to your love life, but they will open you up to remembering what you have always held as sacred within your soul. This will eventually translate to love, too.

Cancer

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes / Canva

Best day for love for Cancer: September 15

Cancer, the energy of love for you this week may feel transactional, but it is here to remind you that love cannot sustain itself without effort to create a life together. That will naturally raise questions about housing, healthcare, retirement, children, extended family, etc. An open conversation will reveal your actual compatibility. After all, why waste anyone's time if it becomes evident that your needs in love are not aligned?

You are also encouraged to counterbalance this practical essence with light-hearted displays of affection, fun dates, and some silliness! Love needs both to thrive.

Leo

Best day for love for Leo: September 12

Leo, the energy of love for you this week is all about knowing when to move forward and reach for love and when it's best to take a step back, cocoon yourself in a safe space, and allow yourself to heal from old wounds. In the latter's case, it's braver to admit you need a break or to heal yourself because it actively thwarts the fear that the other person will leave if you reveal your actual needs and vulnerabilities. How else will you know if you have found your soulmate?

Those who feel the former will benefit from socializing more and letting your heart guide you into being open. A meet-cute may also bring some of your love. In short, the natural ebb and flow of love is highlighted here for you this week.

Virgo

Best day for love for Virgo: September 10

Virgo, the energy of love for you this week is all about knowing your heart and never giving up on that inner need. Whether single or not, this will lead you to true love and away from stereotypes and fake love.

You are also encouraged to be courageous in your expression in matters of the heart. Whether this takes setting up a private date for you and your partner, meeting the parents, being open about wounds from your past, or dealing with a challenging situation in your present, you will find joy and success when you let go of your fears in love.

Libra

Best day for love for Libra: September 9

Libra, the energy of love this week is all about resting and relaxing with your partner or date in a manner that brings peace to you and the connection. Sometimes, the mundane is the very thing that lights a spark or brings magic into a relationship, like cooking food together or chilling on the couch on a lazy Sunday.

You are also encouraged to look beyond the surface regarding love. Your soul craves depth, and the only way to reach that is through conversations aimed at reaching the depths. It always feels strange when you discuss such things for the first time with a partner or potential partner, but then the courage pays off.

Scorpio

Best day for love for Scorpio: September 9

Scorpio, the energy of love for you this week is sweet but strong, like a cup of good tea that invigorates the spirit and delights the taste buds simultaneously. Lean into it, and you will have experiences that become your core memories. Steer clear of anything that does not evoke such a feeling within you.

Also, it may be September, but some of you are itching for Halloween to come around already! Lean into that, too, and let your creative side come out. Whether you discuss couples' costumes and start constructing them right away or plan a collaborative project of turning the backyard into something straight out of Beetlejuice, a lot of fun adventures exist on that side.

Sagittarius

Best day for love for Sagittarrius: September 9

Sagittarius, the energy of love for you this week urges you to listen to your heart and take a step back from love if you need to. The cosmic currents will bring up old memories and wounds from past experiences. If you choose to, you can heal yourself and set yourself free. But it will require courage and conviction to get to the other side where true love exists.

Also, now's a good time to indulge in self-care, whether through a vacation or a change of scenery. It will be the counter-balance to all the heaviness involved in healing yourself. For some, you will find your soulmate on such a journey, too.

Capricorn

Best day for love for Capricorn: September 10

Capricorn, the energy of love for you this week is so strong and fabulous it will leave you starry-eyed by the end of the week! Whether this means endless partying or endless cuddles depends on your personal definition of a good time in love. Because, the cosmic currents will bring you exactly what fits that inner need.

Also, now's a good time to ask yourself who the people in your life truly love and care for you the most. This recognition will impact your romantic future, especially when you receive advice from those who genuinely care for you and have wisdom to share.

Aquarius

Best day for love for Aquarius: September 12

Aquarius, the energy of love this week calls on you to take a chance on yourself and put yourself out of your comfort zone in the most dramatic manner possible. This will mean something different to each of you.

To some, this may mean joining a dancing class or trying a hobby with your partner. To others, this may mean being more open about your feelings or taking pains to create something with your hands instead of purchasing something with fastrack delivery that requires little effort.

You are also urged to be aware of red flags while you push yourself to grow. Those who support your growth and those who do not will impact your life differently. That's why they say actions speak louder than words.

Pisces

Best day for love: September 14

Pisces, the energy of love this week is sweet and tender for you. Ground yourself in this, and you will discover the most amazing experiences, almost like a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. You are also encouraged to bring other people into this experience alongside your partner or date, like your friends and family. So maybe it's time to be more social.

Remember: the heart wants what it wants; your desires don't have to match someone else's. As long as true love is at the heart of your interaction, concerns about you not being a good fit may be a relic of discriminatory thinking or ingrained stereotypes. You will thrive when you choose love always.

