5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Weekly Horoscopes From September 9 - 15, 2024

Powerful forces are at play for our weekly horoscopes, including several outer-planetary retrogrades that hold everyone in their tight grasp. Yet, five zodiac signs have the best astrology forecast the week of September 9 to 15, 2024. We begin the week with a major astrological transit on September 9 with Mercury entering Virgo. Don't be surprised if you find yourself being more inquisitive than usual and coming up with ingenious solutions to problems plaguing the people around you.

The Moon will also influence the week as it transits through the zodiac sign of Scorpio to Aquarius. This transition will make your focus more bird's eye-like and long-sighted. You may also wish to travel more during this period or immerse yourself in conversations, experiences, and opportunities that help you grow more worldly. Lean into this and steer clear of too much personal drama. The world is your oyster if you wish it to be so.

The five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for September 9-15, 2024.

1. Cancer

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Best zodiac signs for Cancer to hang out with this week: Aries & Leo

Cancer's best day of the week: September 13

Cancer, this week's horoscope is about exploring beyond your comfort zone, learning new things, and making headway toward a brighter, more peaceful, and blessed future. You will be intuitively nudged where you need to go, thus transforming your life. The second half of the week will be even more potent for you — any goal you set your mind to will manifest. So make sure you aren't focusing on negative thoughts or fears, as those may come true, too! Let your heart guide you, whether eating your favorite cheat-day meal, rewatching a beloved movie, or just soaking in the tub with good music in the background.

2. Scorpio

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Scorpio to hang out with: Leo

Scorpio's best day of the week: September 13

Scorpio, this week's horoscope is bold and ready for you to bring your wishes to life. Be mindful as you go about your days! The first half of the week calls on you to be fierce and confident. You will surpass your wildest dreams and expectations of yourself this way. That's your cosmic blessing. The second half will be more relaxing, but it will also offer opportunities for growth and deepening connections in the romance arena or your relationships with your family and dear friends. Choose what's important to you and lean into that hard.

3. Aries

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Aries to hang out with: Pisces

Aries's best day of the week: September 12

Aries, this week's horoscope is all about you knowing what you are made of and then striding forward with renewed strength and self-belief. The first half of the week will present opportunities to shed your fears and write your destiny. You may also have the chance to reach a new level and a higher stratosphere. The second half will be more introverted, though. Instead of socializing, spend more time on personal pursuits. Journaling and letting your creative side run free will also benefit you.

4. Taurus

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Taurus to hang out with: Cancer

Taurus's best day of the week: September 10

Taurus, it's time to own your talents and lean into the spirit of confidence! The first half of this week calls for you to be proactive and more social. This will open new doors and bring fresh opportunities. Many of you will expand your social circle and learn about many fascinating things while enjoying new adventures. The second half, though, urges you to be more mindful as you engage with people. Be more generous and kind wherever you can. Be the light that brings hope, even if you can only aid one person. This will have a strong ripple effect on your life. Each drop makes the ocean.

5. Pisces

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Pisces to hang out with: Aquarius

Pisces's best day of the week: September 9

Pisces, this week's horoscope is all about healing and uplifting yourself. You are urged to be more introverted than usual and focus on unhealed wounds that may require your attention. The task will be difficult and may not be done in one week, but it will substantially impact your future, especially by removing blocks to your good fortune. The second half of the week urges you to flip the script and be more outgoing. Everything you learned in the first half will make you more confident and sure of yourself.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.