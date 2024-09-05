Your Relationship Has A Love Number — Here's What It Means

Just as every individual has a life path number, according to numerology, each relationship has its own love number. As an astrologer named May explained in a TikTok video, this love number can reveal "exactly what could unfold within your relationship."

“The first step to getting your relationship number is by taking every single digit of your birthday, adding it up until you arrive at a single digit. And take your partner’s birthday and add up every single digit until you arrive at a single digit, which is essentially your life path number,” began May.

So, for instance, let’s say you were born July 31st, 1980. You would do 0+7+3+1+1+9+8+0= 29. Because it's not a single digit, you would add those numbers again, until they give you a single digit. Meaning, 2+9+11 and then, 1+1=2.

After you get your life path number, the next step is to get your partners. Then, May explained, you add these two life numbers together to get your relationship number, also known as your love number.

What your relationship love number means, according to numerology

Knowing your relationship love number is useful in any relationship, including friendships and family relationships. It can better prepare you for the journey ahead — and the challenges you’ll face along the way, making it much easier to overcome any difficulties that stand in your way.

Love number 1

If you have love number one, you're in luck. According to Taime Doucette, a spiritual guide, this relationship is excellent for building a business. In a TikTok video, he explained that this couple is a known power couple that works together beautifully. Because of this, it's unsurprising that this couple will garner plenty of wealth within their time spent together.

Love number 2

Two is the “number of intuition,” said May. This number has to do with caring and emotions. And because of this, it might feel like you both know each very well, sometimes without any words even being exchanged. This number can also mean you have a psychic connection, meaning your bond is likely strong.

Love number 3

"The three is a really fun energy," numerologist Brearna Hayden said in a TikTok video, explaining that relationships with love number three are full of playful banter and jokes. She added that this couple is able to make just about anything fun. Even if they're doing boring tasks like washing the dishes or cleaning up their bedroom, they find a way to bring joy to their relationship.

So, if your love number is three then congrats, you found your best friend in this person.

Love number 4

Numerologist Diana Stetter explained that those with a love number four need to put work into their relationship. In a TikTok, She said that although this relationship "is intense and one of a kind," these partners tend to have a "different point of view in life."

Because of this, arguments can happen if you're not careful. So, be willing to keep an open mind in this relationship and find ways to compromise.

Love number 5

"This relationship is about accepting the change. How each of you are growing and changing into different people," Stetter has said. Growing together, you'll be able to bring out the best in each other — if you can accept each version of each other.

Stetter added that you must be able to decide things together as a couple. Everything must be a team effort, otherwise there's room for resentment to build.

Love number 6

Now, if you're looking for true friendship, you're in the right place. Stetter explained that this love number is all about happiness and peace.

That said, this couple should steer clear of bringing negativity or criticism into the relationship, as this is the fastest way to say 'bye-bye' to an otherwise healthy relationship dynamic. So, be affectionate with your partner and avoid full-blown arguments. Try to keep things positive and you will see this relationship thrive.

Love number 7

Love number seven is indicative of a super spiritual relationship. All about development, you both are constantly looking for ways to develop and improve as individuals.

Stetter also mentioned that this couple prefers to be isolated from society. And although there's nothing wrong with alone time, too much isolation is not good for your mental health.

Love number 8

If your relationship's life path number is eight, this shows abundance in your relationship. This could come in the form of money, power, or success. Because of this, your relationship with your partner will be pretty unbreakable.

Yet, May explained, the number eight is also representative of karma, showing that “this relationship holds a lot of past life karma.” What this boils down to is having karmic debt from a past life or past lives.

And like with anything in life, life path number eight also has its drawbacks. May said, “There could be a power struggle in this relationship.” Making it harder for you two to connect.

Love number 9

If your love number is nine, be prepared to live a lavish lifestyle. This couple is predisposed to gain lots of popularity and fame together.

This relationship will be a business relationship that's less focused on romance and more focused on finances.

