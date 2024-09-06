3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Their Relationship Challenges Between September 9 - 15, 2024

While the astrology for the week of September 9 - 15, 2024, includes some transits that tend to cause stress, three zodiac signs will overcome any relationships challenges this week may bring.

Mercury retrograde is over and on September 9, Mercury leaves Leo and reenters Virgo. We experience a crisis or tension in our relationship as the Virgo Sun squares Jupiter in Gemini on Wednesday, September 11. Then, the North Node aligning with the Capricorn Moon on Thursday, September 12, creates a turning point in your relationship.

Depending on what you choose will determine where this turning point will lead. Reflect on your relationship, and be willing to take accountability if work, family, or life has distracted you from seeing your partner and consistently investing in the relationship.

Three zodiac signs overcome their relationship challenges from September 9-15, 2024

1. Sagittarius

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

You are entering an exciting time in your career, Sagittarius, but is it negatively impacting your relationship? Sometimes, focusing on different areas of life more than others is customary. When it comes to love and your romantic partner, you can’t assume they’ll be there once you decide you have more time to spend with them.

Balance is key for you, so be proactive in conversations with your partner; some may feel like a divine test from the universe. With Pluto moving back into Capricorn, your communication sector, you could backtrack into old habits. So don't stop communicating with your partner, thinking they will understand. They may not see why you spend so much time focusing on work.

On Wednesday, September 11, the Virgo Sun will square off with Jupiter in Gemini, creating friction between your career and romantic life. While this relates to the time you have been working or applying to new jobs, just be wary if any office romances are brewing because your secret may soon be out.

The Virgo Sun will encourage action and focus in your career. Check to see if you’ve directly opposed what you desire in your relationship. You can have a successful career and a loving relationship, but uphold professional boundaries to avoid uncomfortable situations you can’t get out of.

2. Pisces

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

You must be mindful of what you devote your time to, Pisces. Otherwise, you could end up pushing away a perfectly good connection. There have been so many positive developments in your romantic life recently, especially with a new relationship, but then suddenly, it seemed like everything stalled.

You tried to process your feelings and remain open during this time, but you may have fallen back into an old pattern. While your home and family will always remain important to you, you have to decide if the themes present in that area of your life are preventing you from pursuing this romantic connection or if you’re finding excuses because you’re scared.

Jupiter in Gemini has been and will continue to bring growth, expansion, and even a possible move into your domestic life. Because Jupiter governs over luck and abundance, it’s also safe to trust that all of this will be positive and even help you accomplish more of your dreams.

On Wednesday, September 11, the Virgo Sun will bring about a harsh point of reality as it aligns with Jupiter in Gemini. You need to decide if matters at home are genuinely restricting you from cultivating more of a love life or if you are hurt by the connection stalling out.

While you are a romantic at heart and have been doing your best to have a healthier approach to love, your only distraction when it comes to relationships is your fear. Try to be honest and recognize that you can go as slowly as needed. You can’t continue to hide out at home, so expect that great love to show up.

3. Cancer

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

You are destined for greatness this year, Cancer, but you’re not feeling as fulfilled as you’d hoped. In the past, you have always sacrificed your dreams to build a relationship, home, and even life centered around your emotional fulfillment. But that also meant you often put others ahead of yourself.

As you’ve been shifting gears and learning that your dreams matter, you have been making great progress in your career. However, now it seems you’re overthinking matters and not necessarily feeling connected to your partner. This doesn’t mean you’ve been wrong for the time you’ve been investing in your dreams, but you need to pause and ask yourself the true root of these feelings before you sabotage your career or relationship.

The North Node in Aries has been providing opportunities to help you further your professional success, and you will continue to see positive developments in this area of your life into 2025. On Thursday, September 12, the North Node in Aries will create a tense alignment to the Capricorn Moon, making you feel even more disconnected from your partner and likely questioning your recent choices.

Instead of understanding that you are in the process of acclimating to this new and more balanced life, you might instead feel that your relationship is holding you back. Your relationship in this scenario is not the enemy. So it’s better to take some time to process how you feel or even suggest an evening together than think that the solution is to end this connection altogether.

Be mindful of making rushed decisions you won’t be able to take back once you’re finally seeing the reality and not simply past wounds resurfacing.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.