Being a parent is an inherently hard role to inhabit. Parents are constantly balancing expectations, navigating emotions and guiding their children to uncover their own identities.

Learning your child’s inner world is one way to ease the challenges that parenting can bring. If you find yourself butting heads with your child often, it may be because they're one of the most difficult zodiac children to raise, according to astrology creator @astrologybro.

Understanding your child’s unique astrology can help you interpret various parts of their personalities, especially when it comes to learning how to manage (and even come to embrace) those traits that may be considered less desirable.

5 zodiac sign children that are the most difficult for parents to raise

1. Taurus

These fixed earth signs are grounded, yet they can also be stubborn, unmoveable and completely focused on what they want and what they want only. Their desires can be very intense and it’s hard to sway them away from their intended goals, as Taurus kids have “very strong ideas about how things should be and that’s not always going to square with reality,” @astrologybro explained.

Despite the negative connotations that Taurus' bull-headedness holds, it also means that Taurus kids are loyal, especially to their families — but they can also be tough to parent in adolescence. Because Tauruses tend to be stubborn, it’s important to teach them strong values so that their inner moral compass guides them away from harm.

2. Aries

Spontaneous, sensitive and impressionable, Aries kids embody what it means to be a fire sign. They’re not afraid to tell you exactly what they feel. They’re direct and don’t hold things in. Parents of Aries children can expect tantrums, outbursts and anger that seems to come out of nowhere. Aries kids struggle when life doesn’t go according to their expectations, or when people don’t see the world from their particular point of view.

While these bold personalities can be a lot to handle, it’s their fiery spirit that makes them so passionate.

3. Sagittarius

When they’re in a good place, Sagittarius children are warm and bright. Yet they also have an independent streak, along with strong ideas about what they want. They’re bound to push back against rules and restrictions, especially as teens. Parents should prepare themselves for limits to be pushed against and for curfews to be broken.

As parents, setting clear, direct boundaries with Sagittarius kids is super important, even if they fight you on it.

4. Scorpio

Water signs can be hard to stay connected to, especially in their teenage years. Kids who fall under these signs are brooding and thoughtful, with a lot on their minds. As they enter adolescence, they’re likely to change from being very connected to their family to feeling more isolated, as they keep a lot inside, and can be very hard to read.

For Scorpios, their inner intensity will seem like it’s coming out of nowhere. As they say, still waters run deep, meaning that these kids have a deep inner nature that they might not be upfront about. This intensity can feel scary, both for Scorpio kids and their parents. Make sure to reassure them that having big feelings is totally okay.

Keeping open lines of communication and creating a space where Scorpio kids can share how they feel, even when they’re deep in their more complex emotions, is crucial.

5. Pisces

Pisces teens are always working to figure themselves out. They seek to know their own boundaries, their identities, and where they fit into the world. Sometimes, this means they rebel against their parents and the expectations placed upon them. Their process of becoming can be uncomfortable, until they settle into who they truly are.

The best thing that parents can do for their kids is to remain present and meet them where they’re at.

Knowing the challenges that lay ahead for these specific zodiac children can serve as a guide for parents in rockier moments, along with the knowledge that all rough journeys eventually come to pass.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.