Mercury, the planet of communication, will be stationing directly on August 28th, making this a positive transit since it will calm down the intensity of the mutable energy in the sky. On August 29th, Venus will enter the sign of Libra, making this a very thrilling and electric period because the benefic planets will be in air signs.

Another notable transit is Pluto’s ingress in Capricorn, which helped us reconnect with topics about the house Pluto is in and find solutions if needed. It can also be a major transit that allows us to close an essential chapter before Pluto officially settles in Aquarius on November 19.

This week brings changes, helping us find more alignment. Journaling can continue to help us see through the foggy energy of these mutable transits. Now that Venus will be in domicile, it is also a good moment to manifest what we want to incorporate into our lives.

What the universe will provide for each zodiac sign between August 26-September 1, 2024.

Aries: Power

Mercury, the planet of communication, is now direct. Getting back to basics and reaching out to others can be part of the transit. It may have been a period where you develop better relationships with those you see daily. With Venus in Libra, relationship energy will be magnified for the next several weeks.

Reminding you what you desire in your love life and how to claim it. Pluto will also ingress in Capricorn this week, adding an element of power and control to your career prospects. You may see the areas where you shine through and must be more willing to compromise with authority figures.

Journal Prompt: What have you learned about your ambitions during Pluto’s ingress in Aquarius in the last several months? What parts of school or your career do you enjoy? Are you satisfied with the direction in which you are taking your plans?

Taurus: Victory

Your ruler changes signs this week, making networking much easier, especially if you need to get people on the same page at work or for a project. Developing a new routine that can help you stay on track could be a part of this transit.

It may surprise you how meditation or being more present with your body can keep you motivated. Your ability to connect with others may improve, but you will also be reminded to set boundaries. Mercury stations direct this week as well, adding an element of healing and allowing you to close chapters about your romantic life.

Journal Prompt: How have the people in your circles helped you evolve? What things may you incorporate into your routine to keep you motivated? Are you listening to your body?

Gemini: Pride

The obstacles you have faced during this month are a friendly reminder of how victorious you have been. With your ruler stationing direct, it can feel like a transition period. Venus enters Libra, initiating a cycle where reclaiming the magic you experienced in relationships is rekindled.

Venus adds fun and excitement. It is an opportunity to escape into a different world and tap into your creativity. Pluto is also entering Capricorn again, helping you to metamorphose through these Saturnian transits. Finding your power and feeling pride in yourself comes easier this week.

Journal Prompt: Are you letting go of themes from the past? Do you cling to ideas from the past? How will you develop a closer relationship with yourself during this Venus in Libra transit?

Cancer: Social connection

Venus has entered Libra, creating a new world for you to explore and making it the perfect time to host parties or connect with people. Cardinal energy can supercharge your partnership house as well as your career and vocational sector. Relationships get intense once more, with Pluto ingressing Capricorn on September 1, adding new topics and lessons for you to focus on.

Virgo season is gearing you up for many personal and powerful transformations that will allow you to see your strengths. You are here to evaluate what works for you and not to settle for less. A reminder that you deserve to wear the crown and lead.

Journal Prompt: What exciting plans do you dream of during Venus in Libra? Are you feeling confident in your projects?

Leo: Community

With Mercury now stationing directly, you can evaluate the lessons you have learned during this transit regarding ego and power. Another notable transit is Venus’ entry in Libra this week, bringing a lot more excitement to your projects and helping your social expansion. For creatives, if you experience writer’s block, your mind can feel energized and ready to tackle new things.

Pluto’s ingress in Capricorn once again brings lessons from earlier this year regarding your responsibilities. Think about the areas of your life that need change to bring more efficiency and less stress.

Journal Prompt: What creative projects have you tackled in August? Do you like to accept leadership positions? What have you learned about yourself from the friendships you have made?

Virgo: Reflection

While Venus in your sign taught us a lot about patience, now that it is in Libra, the focus will be brought back to romantic relationships, creativity, and even adding some optimism once Venus makes an aspect to Jupiter. Pluto will ingress Capricorn once more beginning on September 1st, making this a pivotal period for you and your relationships.

The month may have you reflecting on partners from the past and present. With Saturn continuing to bring transformations to your partnership house, Virgo season pushes you once more to find a balance.

Journal Prompt: How have your relationships changed in the last month? Do you think you have learned to be more patient in the previous several weeks? What moments did your resourcefulness and intelligence shine through during August?

Libra: Confidence

A momentous transit with Venus entering your sign, ushering in the potential for a wonderful month ahead, allowing you to experience the optimism and expansive energy from both benefits.

There is a lot of learning to be done while Venus is in your sign, helping you to move forward. But to appreciate the positive moments now, you will be prompted to look to the past through Pluto’s ingress in Capricorn.

With Pluto retrograde, you may feel more connected to who you are and see your purpose. The experiences from the past may be magnified now as you witness your growth and transformation over the last several years.

Journal Prompt: Discuss how you have transformed in the last several years. What makes you a warrior? Discuss the qualities that make you powerful.

Scorpio: Peace

While there may have been changes in your friend group, Mercury Direct will allow you to reconcile and converse with those you care about. The week also has Venus entering Libra, helping you to focus more on self-care and incorporating more calm into your world.

This is where you will be able to stand out. While August has been a potent month where you showed others your talents, this week can feel like a culmination of a major chapter now that Pluto has returned to the sign of Capricorn. But you are ready to receive more accolades and win more praise in September. This is only the first chapter of many filled with success.

Journal Prompt: Are you nourishing your goals and dreams? What moments during August were the most exciting and made you feel happy?

Sagittarius: Friendship

Virgo season can help you make fruitful plans for your career house now that Mercury has been stationed directly. Any blockages you may have experienced will slowly dissipate. Clearing your to-do lists comes a lot easier since you have a lot more patience.

With Venus in Libra, you can win friends and win over enemies with your diligence and charm. Relationship energy can feel enchanting, soothing tensions after these intense mutable transits. Pluto will also re-enter Capricorn, shifting your focus on your value system and allowing you to tend to your needs. You are learning to prioritize and be more loving to yourself with these transits.

Journal Prompt: Discuss the leaders, teachers, or bosses that have inspired you. What would you like to learn from them if you are brought into a leadership role?

Capricorn: Mastery

A lovely period where you have the world at your feet. This can be a time when you understand your aptitude and potential and may feel more confident tackling anything that comes your way. With Venus in Libra, this transit can bring a new light to the highest point of your chart, making things a lot more interesting now.

Pluto’s ingress in your sign allows you to showcase your intelligence, diplomatic skills, and the tactician you can be to others. With Mercury stationing direct, you now have the focus to continue growing your skills without feeling blocked.

Journal Prompt: What have you had to revise during Mercury retrograde? What skills do you hope to master during Virgo season?

Aquarius: Courage

Pluto will leave your sign and enter Capricorn for the next several months allowing you to reflect on how you care for yourself. Your curiosity is sparked now with this week’s transits, which give you the courage to pursue new things that spark your interest. You are not limited by Mercury since the planet of communication is stationed directly, making this an exciting time to explore and learn new things that pique your interest.

Venus in Libra will make an aspect of your sign, adding more passion and focus to your work. Another manifestation of the transit can be that you will be a lot more in tune with your studies and can experience breakthroughs.

Journal Prompt: Are you going to make time to do something exciting during the Virgo season? Discuss what you do to combat stressful situations.

Pisces: Healing

Incorporating more healing can be a theme of the week’s transits. Venus has entered Libra, allowing you to see how your past relationships have allowed you to progress and evolve. It can also be a period where you will be more conscious about those patterns you may be repeating in relationships.

Pluto’s ingress in Capricorn may give you the tools now to break free and start fresh with your current or next relationship. You are open to the wonders that love will bring you for the next several weeks while valuing yourself and knowing your worth.

Journal Prompt: What have you learned from past relationships? Have you learned how to find your strength during those times? What have you learned so far this year?

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.