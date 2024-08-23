Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 24, 2024

Saturday is a busy day. Mercury sextiles Mars, bringing an element of optimism. Overall, August has been a cosmically jam-packed month, so today offers a chance to take a breather and reflect on how you’ve navigated it so far.

Your zodiac sign's horoscope for August 24, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If you’ve been more busy with social invites and a higher than usual workload, this is a great time to recharge as you can have more insights into the root of how you feel, and how your routine and schedule have been affecting your physical and emotional health. You can come to a greater understanding of the emotions that are underneath the surface that would usually be more elusive to you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Instead of simply working through your to-do list, you’re likely to review the development of the structures and foundations in your life. This is a great time to explore what changes could make you feel more secure and grounded. You might discover that your current foundations need to be adjusted to facilitate your growth and development in new ways. Conversely, if your foundations are aligned with your goals, you may naturally see them strengthening.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This is a good time to be mindful of your mind-body connection, as you may notice what has or hasn’t been functioning optimally in terms of your nutritional habits. Research new supplements that could help you feel more energized, and review your sugar and salt intake. Overall, you’ll become more aware of how your body feels. This is an excellent opportunity to understand patterns in your daily habits and identify what needs to change to create a positive shift.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When we create projects and ideas from an authentic place, we pour our love into them, allowing them to flourish. However, if we work on tasks without the love and attention we’re capable of giving, it can feel incredibly depleting - as if we’re trying to get blood from a stone. Check in with yourself and consider which aspects of your work might need to be placed lower on your priority list, especially if you don’t feel inspired to invest your creative energy into them just yet.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If you’ve been feeling low on energy, this period is likely to boost your ambition and drive to succeed. You'll probably focus more on your long-term vision rather than just chasing short-term gains. Take things in stride, avoid putting too much pressure on yourself, and be patient as you navigate through this time. It’s an excellent opportunity to become mindful of perceived mental obstacles that have limited you from accessing your true power.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is a good time to reorganize and replace old habits with rituals that will serve you in the long run. Sometimes our daily rituals no longer align with our current lifestyle. Be mindful not to be too critical if you don’t feel like you’re fully there yet. Consider asking yourself: "What thoughts are taking up too much space in my mind?" or "What do I need to prioritize in my life to help me feel more grounded and present?"

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today you may pay more attention to the beauty and art in your surroundings. This is a good time to put down the distractions and discover the intricate nature of art that exists in all things. When you open yourself up to beauty, you understand how precious each moment. Presence allows you to rely less on futuristic thoughts, and find wisdom in the here and now.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your mind may be more focused on your relationships and how they contribute to your personal growth. Consider how your relationship values help you nurture your connections and whether you feel that this effort is being reciprocated. Align yourself with people who are mutually invested in what you desire from your relationships. This is an excellent time to establish clear boundaries without feeling the need to over compromise just to keep the peace.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This is a great time to connect with art through your senses and ground yourself in the present moment. For example, you might consider taking a sculpting or aromatherapy class. Engaging your senses enhances your connection with the world, allowing you to interact more deeply. When we trust our senses, we don’t need to overthink how to be or worry about how others perceive us.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today you may feel compelled to focus on the smallest details of your ideas and long term plans. You may feel as though you’ve had a breakthrough to move closer towards your mission and purpose, which gives you more security to know that you are following a path that feels right on all levels. This is a great time to objectively work through any fears or doubts that you may have, as you’re able to detach from what may cause you anxiety on how to move forward.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You may have an inner transformation that you may not be able to put into words, but you can feel as though something has shifted within you that takes you further to commit to your goals without feeling indecisive. This is less about taking risks, and more about affirming you’re on the right path. Life has its ebbs and flows, and honoring each point allows us to reflect on how far we’ve come in terms of our self love journey.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Naturally, you’re a master of daydreaming, which is a vast source of your creative power. You might now have random insights that feel as if they’re falling from the sky, showing you which ideas you can tangibly bring into reality. However, first review your current obligations to ensure you’re not stretching yourself too thin. If you have the space to start something new, this is a good time to give it structure without placing too many expectations on it.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.