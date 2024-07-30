3 Zodiac Signs Will Become Unstoppable Despite Previous Hardships In August 2024

The following signs have endured plenty of challenges in the last year with Saturn’s ingress in Pisces, which has shown them how to be more accountable for their actions and more structured and methodical when tackling responsibilities.

However, the mutable energy that has permeated their lives will intensify in August because these signs will receive challenging aspects from planets in their modality.

Advertisement

The Mutable T-Square may be overwhelming and hard to navigate. But not everything is gloom and doom; these signs have the tools, experience, and knowledge to face the obstacles ahead. It is all a matter of approaching these hurdles with a sense of optimism and not focusing on defeat. Mutables need to be prepared. Stay focused, and don't lose sight of your dreams.

Advertisement

In August, these three zodiac signs face their greatest challenges and overcome them.

1. Gemini

Ennona_art, sololos from Getty Images signature | Canva Pro

Having Saturn at the helm of your chart is a recipe for frustration. But with both Mars and Jupiter in your sign, this can prove to be an interesting period. Saturn has already instructed you on what to expect and now this will be a potent test to see how you can apply those lessons over the last year.

Advertisement

You have a vision of where you want to go but things can get nebulous with Mars and Jupiter receiving the square from Saturn. A way to combat this will be changing up your plans and learning how to adapt to it.

As a mutable sign, this concept will be easy for you, but the application may be tough. You are easy to adapt to the flow of the environment, but the speed that Saturn wants you to go in may conflict with your interests. When Venus in Virgo squares your sign, be more willing to receive support from those you respect. Edit your work and look back.

Take pride in your work and give it your all. Limit your projects to a manageable number, and don’t go overboard. After all, you are here to win, so do not drown yourself in unnecessary tasks that slow you down.

Advertisement

2. Sagittarius

primipil

Relationships now will feel frustrating as you try your best to understand friends and romantic partners with Saturn squaring Mars and Jupiter in your house of partnerships. As the T-square pushes mutable placements to advance, you may see yourself desiring to argue more.

Here is where you need to take a few steps back and go with the flow. Saturn will have you focusing more on how you can be a teacher for others, and to accomplish this, you will have to be more of a mediator now, with Jupiter in Gemini giving you the lesson plan.

Advertisement

Think back to how Saturn has supplied you with the tools needed to expand and become more of the teacher you were meant to be when it was in your sign. Venus in Virgo will make a triumphant entrance this month but will also be pulled into the T-square drama later on.

The transit can help you connect with others and provide guidance to those who request it in your career or academia. You may also see how your hard work will pay off in the career sector. You are here to share your knowledge and insights with others, and for that, you need to be willing to evolve and mature.

3. Pisces

Ennona_art, sololos from Getty Images signature | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You could be the star of the show, with the Mutable planets in transit receiving the challenges from Saturn in your sign. This could also mean that you have the edge and may hold the power because you are already receptive to the lessons from Saturn, and now you are thrown into yet another test. The goal now is for you to maintain your pace, keep up, and master what you know. The opportunities presented during this period may allow you to elevate further and receive some optimism.

A blessing in disguise can be your ruler, Jupiter, connecting to your sign and reminding you of your objectives. Jupiter is enabling you to shine a light on your dreams and to make them a reality, even if you know that there will be a lot of hard work to do in the long run. With your ruler in conjunction with Mars, you will go full speed ahead.

Saturn wants you to not rush and take breaks. When Venus in Virgo opposes your sign and Saturn, this will be a period of compromise. Be patient with yourself and those you work with. The same applies to your romantic relationships.

Advertisement

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.