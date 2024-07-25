How Chiron Retrograde In Aries Majorly Affects Each Zodiac Sign From Now Through December 29

Chiron retrogrades every year, and in 2024, it is in its retrograde phase from July 26 to December 29 in the sign of Aries.

Chiron retrograde is a transit where Chiron, known as the ‘wounded hero,’ appears to be going backward. When Chiron is retrograde, it can push us to confront issues that lie within ourselves and make us more venerable to others as well as our own mindset. Chiron’s retrograde cycle can bring up old, buried issues within our psyche that we have to re-live once again in order to heal them for good. In the end, however, it can be an intensely healing time for personal empowerment.

How Chiron’s retrograde will affect the zodiac signs from July 26 - December 29, 2024

Aries

Chiron is in your first house, so this transit affects you on a deeply personal level. Obstacles that crop up may cause you to seriously question who you are, what you are doing, and if it fulfills your true purpose. You may need to take steps to shore up your belief in yourself through therapy, spiritual awareness, or some other means.

Taurus

With Chiron in your 12th house, you are feeling the weight of deep-seated issues you perhaps should have resolved long ago. You can only hide your emotions from yourself for so long. Now is the time to get in touch with how you really feel and work on any deep issues that are holding you back. It’s time to get real with your feelings.

Gemini

Chiron is in your 11th house of friends, hopes and wishes. You are in a period where it is important to deal with any unresolved friendships that are holding you back and get in touch with your real hopes and plans. The 11th house also deals with groups and organizations, so if you are having issues with your company, now is the time to ask yourself if it is really them, or if there is something you can do to create some harmony.

Cancer

With Chiron in your 10th house, now is the time to examine your professional goals and objectives and decide if you are where you thought you would be and if not, how you can fix it and move on. This is also the house of the father, so if you have unresolved issues in this area this is the perfect time to get in touch with your feelings about the past and initiate change whether with professional help or own your own.

Leo

The ninth house deals with education, travel, and your personal view on life. Is there some educational opportunity that you wish you had taken? If so, do it now, whether it is formal or informal. Forming a definitive view on life is an ongoing process that is constantly changing, but perhaps you have been awakened to ideas or philosophies that are different from the past and may surprise you. Embrace the new!

Virgo

Chiron is in your eighth house, which rules death, transformation, and other people’s money. Is there a loss you haven’t recovered from? Now is the time for healing. If money has been an issue it is time to get it straightened out and live on a budget if you have to.

Libra

Chiron is transiting your seventh house of relationships. If you are in a relationship, it is time to make lessons from the past work for you. If you are dealing with a broken relationship, this period can generate an intense period of reflection and analysis without allowing yourself to drown in sorrow. Get to the bottom of why things ended, do the work, and you will emerge ready for a healthy relationship.

Scorpio

Chiron is moving through your sixth house of health, work, and service to others. Is there an underlying health issue that worries you? When was the last time you visited a doctor?

You often give a great deal of yourself to others, but at times, you may feel this isn’t reciprocated. It may be time to set boundaries involving mutual respect and how far you allow others to go before cutting them off or allowing them to go no further. In the end, you will be happy you did.

Sagittarius

The wounds you carry from other relationships can affect current or future relationships if you don't deal with them. Are you in a toxic relationship that has little chance of success? Now is the time to get real with your friendships and romantic partners and determine if they are healthy. It’s time to let past relationships go that have affected your self-esteem and move forward in a healthier or more enlightened manner with others.

Capricorn

As Chiron transits your fourth house of home and family, it may bring up episodes from the past that you need to let go of. This house also rules the mother and any issues you specifically had with her can be healed at this time. Take stock of your own home and surroundings now and make it a reflection of yourself and what makes you feel secure and happy.

Aquarius

The third house rules not only immediate family but also how you communicate with others and learn. You aren’t always comfortable sharing your innermost feelings — to do this, you must first get in touch with them yourself. Learning how to communicate your feelings and what you want from others can seem daunting, but if this has been holding you back, now is the time to work on this so others don’t accuse you of being aloof and unresponsive because on the inside, you are full of wisdom and you can attain real joy.

Pisces

The second house deals with not only money and possessions but also self-worth. If issues from the past or the way others have treated you have held you back from being as confident as you can be, now is the time to work on this and realize you deserve to be prioritized the same way you prioritize others. Work on your self-confidence and you will be glad you did.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.