Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 20, 2024 — The Sun Squares Uranus

Your daily horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for each zodiac sign in astrology this Tuesday. The Sun in Leo is currently in a square aspect to Uranus in Taurus.

This planetary combo could bring dramatic shifts in our personal identity, revealing layers of ourselves we hadn’t previously recognized. You might feel a strong urge to rebel if you've been suppressing your authenticity to fit into certain environments.

Your zodiac sign's horoscope for August 20, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)



It’s time to break out of any creative procrastination tendencies. You can actually gain a lot of momentum today if you let go of what hasn’t been working and focus on what truly feels right. If you've been dwelling on unmet expectations, don't let that define you. Feel the loss, and then let it go, the quicker you can do this, the more you’ll be able to tune into the ‘right’ methods that work for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)



Consider this a checkpoint to assess how you’ve been designing a life that feels authentically yours. This is about doubling down on the lessons of letting go of the old so that you can step into an even bigger spaciousness of your self expression, without following societal scripts of what it means to live a fulfilled life. The clue is to do the opposite of what everyone is telling you to do.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)



You may experience sudden realizations about how you want to share your creative ideas with the world, but first, you must strip away the voices in your mind telling you that you're not good enough. You might realize just how much these voices have been limiting you from taking new risks that could propel you towards your innate potential.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)



Today, you may reevaluate your friendship values, which can help you see which connections you want to deepen and which ones contribute to your long-term growth. This might even help you understand how to invest in your friendships in a more wholesome way that nurtures mutual growth. So, look around, and feel into who makes you feel like you can expand vs intuiting when you feel like you need to contract.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If you've been too casual about your creative gifts and vision, this will be a wake-up call to put your full effort and drive into making them happen. At the same time, this cosmic energy might reveal what isn’t necessary, allowing you to focus on the things that could bring more aligned and potentially quicker results. What changes could you make to streamline your efforts and eliminate distractions that don’t serve your creative goals?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It’s time to break free from the limiting beliefs that may be stunting your creativity. When we think we can’t shift into different modalities, especially when we feel we've outgrown one, we place unnecessary boundaries on our self-expression. Every day is a new day, and we change with it. In what ways have you outgrown your current creative modality, and how can you embrace new forms of expression?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your vision may be due for a revision, possibly involving others to help take it to new heights. Look around—who inspires you? Who can introduce you to new perspectives? How do they live by their own philosophy? By observing them, you might find yourself opening up to things you once closed yourself off to. Keep an open mind today, this is how you can see the gold in the corners where no one has the eyes to see.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You might feel it's time to innovate in your career, whether that means creating a new method within your field or letting go of old projects that no longer satisfy your creative taste. Go inward and tune into what you're being drawn toward lately. Give yourself the chance to experiment and find clues about what this new venture could be. The possibilities are endless.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you might take a deeper look at how your beliefs are shaping your routine, from the way you care for your body to how you execute your work—it’s all interconnected. Ask yourself whether these daily choices come from an empowered place, or if they’re influenced by self-doubt, past failures, or disbelief in the natural synchronicity of the universe. Your faith is your compass.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You can take your creativity to new heights, but you need to break through self-imposed restrictions on what you thought you were incapable of. Are you ready to explore new creative landscapes? Everyone feels like an imposter when trying something new, but that’s just it—you’re simply new to the environment, not an ‘imposter.’ How have past experiences shaped your beliefs about what you can or cannot achieve creatively?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You may consider changing how you connect with your collaborations to align more closely with your own ethos. Just make sure you have the right conversations to ensure you’re on the same page, and if not, figure out how to adjust to these newer needs that may have suddenly emerged. Perhaps it’s a good time to ask yourself, "How can I balance staying true to my own ethos while remaining flexible to the changing dynamics of collaboration?"

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

If you've been hiding behind your work out of fear of how your industry peers will perceive you, today is the perfect day to break through these insecurities. One way to do this is by facing your fears head-on and platforming yourself to allow your voice to be heard. What message or perspective do you feel compelled to share with others, despite your fears?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.