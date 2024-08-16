5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Weekly Horoscopes From August 19 - 25, 2024

Weekly horoscopes for August 19 to 25 have a supernatural quality of the best kind. Five zodiac signs experience the best week under this influence, but the rest are encouraged to trust the nudges from within, too. We begin the week on a beautiful note with the Full Moon in Aquarius on August 19. Also called the Sturgeon Moon, the energy during this full moon period will be wise and plentiful. The desire to move into the future with confidence will help you receive the blessings of this full moon.

Advertisement

Next, on August 22, the Sun will transition out of Leo and into Virgo, kicking off Virgo Season. It's time for a fresh start for the collective and also a call to focus on your health, personal projects, professional commitments, and other responsibilities. You will be richer for it if you can channel your focus in these areas. August 24 brings in another important astrological transit: Vesta will enter Virgo. Expect the weekend to be more heartful. The lesson here is to find joy in the small details of everyday life. What does your heart say? What does your intuition whisper? Listen closely.

Advertisement

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for the week of August 19-25, 2024.

1. Aries

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

The best zodiac signs for Aries to spend time with are Pisces are Virgo.

The best day of the week for Aries is August 24.

Aries, this week is going to be terrific for you! Set your sights on what you want because the universe is here to conspire in your favor, especially over the weekend. The first half of the week won't be insignificant, though. You will also discover the rewards of grit, resilience, and never giving up. Just make sure to get proper rest and sleep. Burning out will help no one, least of all you.

Advertisement

2. Leo

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

The best zodiac sign for Leo to spend time with is Cancer.

The best day of the week for Leo is August 23.

Leo, the cosmic blessings in store for you this week are all about healing your soul and freeing yourself from unnecessary burdens. It can feel counterintuitive, but working through the suppressed desires and healing those unseen wounds will ultimately transform you into a brighter, more extraordinary version of yourself. Just remember: life can be about broad strokes and grand gestures, but it's mainly about simple routines and the mundane everyday. Make the latter the best, and you will unlock the secret to perpetual happiness.

Advertisement

3. Cancer

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

The best zodiac signs for Cancer to spend time with are Scorpio and Pisces.

The best day of the week for Cancer is August 20.

Advertisement

Cancer, the energy this week for you is sweet but also resilient. It urges you to never throw in the towel and always be your own cheerleader. You will discover joys and happy surprises throughout the week. Just be careful of who you socialize with over the weekend, especially if they are known for pettiness and jealousy. Now's also a good time to start working with crystals and add new habits to your life that will enable you to be mindful and strong within. Clear Quartz is a great crystal to start with.

4. Virgo

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Advertisement

The best zodiac signs for Virgo to spend time with are Leo and Virgo.

The best day of the week for Virgo is August 19.

Virgo, prepare for victory because no one can stop you from having it all this week! Once you decide, the cosmic forces will remove all obstacles from your path. The weekend will be especially powerful in this regard. You are also encouraged to live with more mindfulness and consciousness now. The former will help you find your answers and make good choices. This week will open your eyes to the signs and secret messages from the cosmos all around you. It's an adventure only you can choose to embark on.

Advertisement

5. Pisces

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

The best zodiac sign for Pisces to spend time with is Virgo.

The best day of the week for Pisces is August 19.

Advertisement

Pisces, it's time to make your move! Don't be afraid and don't let self-sabotage get the best of you. The first half of the week will bring opportunities to your door and even the chance to collaborate with interesting people. Just know that if you ignore red flags initially, the ending may not be as satisfactory as expected. Now's the time to shed old habits or add something new to old routines in your life. A little step out of your comfort zone will energize you beyond your imagination!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.