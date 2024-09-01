September 2024 Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign

Love is the only thing that matters! That's the theme and message for the collective for September 2024. But before we look at the love horoscopes of each zodiac sign, here are the general love messages for everyone.

First of all, we begin the month on a powerful note with Mars entering Cancer on September 4. Mars is not known to behave efficiently in water signs (except Scorpio, which it rules alongside Pluto). But the message here is to look deeper than surface-level stereotypes. One cannot always be in go-go-go mode. Mars in Cancer urges us all to take it easy and be more steady in our approach to love. To let our affections speak for us.

September 9 whispers of another important change in the romantic sphere. Mercury will re-enter Virgo on this day (after its excursion backward during Mercury Retrograde last month). We are once again reminded that deviousness may only seem charming at first, but it gets tiring very soon. True romance can develop from the meeting of minds when the act is rooted in practical concerns, a desire to understand the world and each other, and not condescend what is unknown or dissimilar.

Finally, Libra season will have a definite impact on our love lives when the Sun enters Libra on September 22. If you are passionate about someone by then, you will find extraordinary opportunities to deepen that love or confess your feelings.

Now let's take a look at the monthly love horoscopes for every zodiac sign for September 2024

Aries

Best days to go on a date: September 17, 20, 30

Sweet days are ahead for you in September, Aries! In terms of love, the first half of the month will be about engaging your curiosity and building bonds through shared activities and interests. Whether this is with a new date or your significant other, the key to love here is to lean into what you love and share those delights with each other.

The second half of the month will demand more from you. Think about the long-term and your deepest needs in love. True compatibility is often revealed when one meditates on such matters. Genuine incompatibility can be also revealed this way.

Taurus

Best days to go on a date: September 3, 5, 9, 12

Taurus, the month of September for you in love will be all about expressing your care and affection through acts of service. Whether you do this by tending to your romantic partner in a bout of illness or surprising them with a bucket-list vacation, is up to you. The idea is to ask yourself what would make the other feel loved and then try your best to do so.

Just remember: love is a two-way street. So make sure you receive love and affection too in return. A big sign of incompatibility or unsavory intentions is the complete lack of regard for the other when you do something heartfelt for them.

Gemini

Best days to go on a date: September 7, 17

Gemini, your month in love in September comes with terms and conditions attached. If you are able to stay true to your deepest needs in love in the first half of the month, you will discover genuine companionship and tenderness in the second. Think of your partnership from a long-term lens. Would you introduce this person to your best friends and family? Can you see yourself raising children or traveling the world together for years on end?

The important thing to remember is to seek someone whose interests and intentions match yours. So if you want only a fun romance with no strings attached, look for someone who wishes the same. The same if you wish for something deeper and lasting. A mismatch can create issues in the near future.

Cancer

Best days to go on a date: September 18, 20

Cancer, the best thing you can do for yourself in September in matters of the heart is to abandon all need to impress people who express through their actions that they think very little of you. Love cannot grow where contempt exists. Neither can it take root when one or both individuals have no respect for the other, their goals and dreams in life, or even their cultural identity and unique differences.

Don't try to brush anything under the rug or ignore the red flags. Not allowing the wrong person to take up space in one's life is the most loving thing you can do for yourself. It frees you up to manifest your true soulmate.

Leo

Best days to go on a date: September 23, 24, 25

Leo, the month of September will be a fabulous period for you in love! When you are not having fun with laughter, parties, and genuine moments of tenderness, you will find yourself surprised by the wisdom love can bring into your life. Some of you may even find yourself inspired creatively!

Just remember not to ignore any misgivings in your heart while you experience all this. Sometimes one can have the best moments with a new date or in a new relationship but still feel an inkling inside that they are with the wrong person. Journal your thoughts if you experience this or meditate to get to the heart of it all. Doing so may reveal unhealed wounds or other matters that must be addressed for love to thrive.

Virgo

Best days to go on a date: September 27, 29

Virgo, the first half of September for you in love will be all about stepping out of your comfort zone. Can you do that? You are urged to be your own best friend while you are at this. Not every experience may appeal to your senses or personal values, but that's okay! Setting boundaries where you need to and being open to new experiences in other places is the balance to strike.

The second half of the month may not focus so heavily on love. Use this time to blend your other priorities with your love life and see if they are able to work well together. That's the key here!

Libra

Best days to go on a date: September 18, 23

Libra, not everyone you love will love you back. That does not mean you are unloveable or that there's something wrong with you. Not at all! It only means that different people have different needs in love and it's okay to meet someone amazing whose desires don't match yours. The ability to experience that disappointment without taking a hit to your self-esteem or growing disgruntled is the message for you for September.

The opposite applies too. If someone cannot accept rejection gracefully and respect your boundaries and lack of consent, that is not a person you can ever fall in love with. Those are serious red flags.

Scorpio

Best days to go on a date: September 25

Scorpio, sometimes the best thing you can do for yourself in love is truly listen to what your heart is saying. For example, if you return from a beautiful day with someone (maybe a new date or your significant other) and still have a “yes, but...” moment, that may be a sign of some unexplored incompatibility or a need to dig within your subconscious for what's triggering you.

Working with a therapist can help you answer these questions more fully. But sometimes having a chat with a friend can help too.

Sagittarius

Best days to go on a date: September 27, 30

Look for three instances of repeated behavior in your romantic encounters this month. It will reveal the truth of who you are with, whether it's a new person or someone you have been with for a while. Then ask yourself if you are okay with that behavior pattern.

Now's not the time to brush anything under the rug or underestimate red flags. But now's also not the time to ignore a true blessing if you are with someone who is kind, gentle, caring, and all things good. They don't need to be a PowerPuff girl built from sugar, spice, and everything nice, but they do need to be your personal bottle of sunshine!

Capricorn

Best days to go on a date: September 5, 6, 18

Capricorn, September will be a period of rest and reflection in love. Or rather, that's what you are recommended to lean into. The cosmic currents are more sedate for you at this time so you will benefit from discovering yourself outside of your romantic inclinations and relationships.

This message will apply to those of you who are in a committed relationship, too. Don't lose your personal identity in love or feel pressured to do so. True love will embrace you and your uniqueness.. It won't force you to conform to the other person's ideals of love as if you as a person don't matter as much as their romantic fantasies.

Aquarius

Best days to go on a date: September 6, 7, 13, 20

Aquarius, the month of September will be truly fabulous for you in love! Expect only the best, especially in the first half of the month. You are also encouraged to let your heart take the lead so you can have the most fun on this journey, whether that's by updating your wardrobe, booking a couple's retreat, or treating your significant other to a Michelin-star date!

The second half of the month will build upon this, but there will also be questions about the future and whether you see long-term potential with the one you are with. Be honest with yourself and journal your feelings if you need to gain more clarity.

Pisces

Best days to go on a date: September 14, 17, 23, 24

Pisces, the time has come for you to be honest with yourself. Do you truly want love and romance? Or do you wish to take a break and just enjoy your singlehood? The right answer will always be the one that brings you peace and allows you to experience love without feeling rushed.

Whatever the answer is, focus on aligning yourself with that during September. If you want more romance, be proactive in that pursuit. If you want a break, be proactive there too. If you feel called to, scrapbook your experience as a keepsake for your future self!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.