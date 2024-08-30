3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Their Relationship Challenges Between September 2 - 8, 2024

Three zodiac signs find a way to overcome their relationship challenges the week of September 2 - 8, 2024. Mars in Gemini squares off with Uranus in Taurus, sparking the question of whether you are avoiding relationship issues to keep situations the same.

As much as this can be a normal reaction to realizing your love does not make you or your life better, it also comes with the reality that you can’t forever ignore what you are destined to deal with. Because when the Sun in Virgo opposes retrograde Saturn in Pisces on Saturday, September 7, you will no longer be able to face the karmic lessons in your relationship.

You are being guided to be honest with yourself and face the truth in your connection so that you can have an active role in what happens next. There is no rule that the length of time together represents the healthiness or love of a relationship; instead, it comes down to the simple truth of whether it is helping to make you and your life better.

Three zodiac signs that overcome their relationship challenges starting September 2, 2024

1. Sagittarius

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

You need to embrace positive changes in your relationship if you want to save it, dear Sagittarius. As much as you are a natural explorer, you sometimes resist specific changes in your romantic life as you often prefer this area to remain the same. But changes aren’t always negative; in this case, it’s all about helping you create a healthier connection.

Be mindful of what you choose, though, especially if you are finding yourself torn between a current partner and a new romantic prospect. The energy of the week of September 2 could also signify that a healthier relationship is possible; it’s just that it would occur within a new connection.

On Monday, September 2, Mars in Gemini will square off with retrograde Neptune in Pisces, creating a discord between your romantic relationship and what you want for yourself. You might finally feel as if you are seeing matters of the heart clearly, and because of your healing, you no longer want to repeat generational patterns or wounds.

This will help you ultimately attract and create a healthier relationship, but you are approaching it as your best self and embracing the changes that arise. Instead of ignoring any issues, if you want your current relationship to last, it’s best to address anything immediately and be honest about the kind of connection you now desire.

2. Virgo

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

You should never feel like you are doing all the work in the relationship, Virgo. You have taken on the sole responsibility of your romantic connection and, in many ways, have led the relationship. While you are skilled at planning and bringing certain events to fruition, at this point, you’re just exhausted because it feels like while you’ve been doing everything, you’re not feeling your partner has done anything.

Part of this is that instead of looking at your relationship as a partnership in which your lovers’ views, desires, and beliefs are as valuable as yours, you’ve solely focused on creating your dream. You can’t create a healthy, amazing romantic relationship by only making your dreams come true, not your partners.

As the Virgo Sun opposes retrograde Saturn in Pisces on Saturday, September 7, you will face the consequences of your choices. This will help you realize that the most loving thing you can do is try not to do it all in your relationship or even take the lead in where you think it should go.

Sometimes, the most loving choice you can make is to understand that to have a partnership, you do need to operate as partners and that you feel so depleted and even resentful at this time because you’re insisting on doing it all. Try not to take out how you’re feeling on your partner, and instead take a step back, ask their opinion, and realize that to have the kind of relationship you are craving — you also need to let your partner show up for you.

3. Gemini

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

You have a great deal going on in your life now, Gemini, especially within your home and family. You have been doing your best to manage everything and even make the decisions for which your future self will be grateful. However, it seems there is a bit of restlessness setting in. This means you are frustrated with the course of events or how slowly they are progressing.

While this is natural in relationships, it might be the final straw in how committed you feel to your current connection. Of course, you can always make a different choice, but it’s one that you will have to make; otherwise, you could see all the work you’ve been doing go up in smoke.

Asteroid Pallas governs wisdom, which you are in absolute need of now. However, as Pallas enters Sagittarius on Sunday, September 8, you may also seek connection, adventure, and romance outside your current relationship. Of course, if it’s time to transition out of your connection, you should take advantage of it. But if you’re feeling frustrated or even constrained, you need to talk about it with your partner instead of seeking validation elsewhere.

The future of this current connection is not yet determined, which means you can still change it if you desire, but it needs to begin with you letting go of old coping mechanisms and the belief that you can find the love you want with just anyone.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.