5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes From Now Through September 8, 2024

Between September 2-8, 2024, set your sights on what you want, know you can accomplish anything you set your mind to, and then make it happen! There's power in our weekly horoscopes, and now that Mercury retrograde is over, the chance to ground yourself in an impactful way has arrived.

We begin the week on a powerful note with the New Moon in Virgo on September 2. Then, on September 4, Mars will leave Gemini and enter Cancer. With all this going on, don't be surprised if you don't want peer pressure to distract or confuse you anymore. You'd rather spend that time on a meaningful pursuit, whether in love, your career, a personal project or hobby, or something else.

Pallas enters Sagittarius on September 8. So your decisions this week will have a crossover effect on the following week. You may also need to travel more to gather knowledge and understand strategies to combat similar problems in foreign lands (be it about climate change or something else). It's time to expand your horizons.

Of course, five zodiac signs will experience the best horoscopes under this influence, but the rest are urged to be sure-footed, too! Let's focus on Leo, Pisces, Aquarius, Virgo, and Aries.

Five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for September 2-8, 2024.

1. Leo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Best zodiac sign for Leo to partner with: Aries

Best day of the week for Leo: September 6

Leo, you tap into your inner strength this week and watch pure magic unfold. The first half of the week will be compelling. So don't let anything unnecessary distract you. Focus on what you truly want to help you bring ideas to reality.

The second half of the week will be more relaxed, but that's OK. It will be the perfect opportunity to recharge and rejuvenate yourself. After all, balance is important in life. This enables you to fly faster toward goals in the next few weeks.

2. Pisces

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Best zodiac sign for Pisces to partner with: Aries & Aquarius

Best day of the week for Pisces: September 7

Pisces, be strong but not self-conscious. In the first half, you are urged to pick up speed and execute your plans as you have envisioned them. Don't second-guess yourself! The cosmic forces have got your back, without a doubt.

The second half will be mellower and more family-oriented for you. Spend time with your loved ones and socialize with your best friends. Beautiful adventures and conversations await you. Also, now's the perfect time to throw a weekend party and invite all your peeps! Let's get the music started.

3. Aquarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Best zodiac sign for Aquarius to partner with: Leo

Best day of the week for Aquarius: September 8

Aquarius, trust your counsel this week above all else, more so in the first half of the week. Your star is shining all week, which will draw the ire and jealousy of those who are not at the same level as you or don't want to put in as much effort as you have put in behind the scenes. The cosmic forces have got it all tallied up, though. So, move forward with strength, and know you have support in your corner!

The second half of the week will blend with the first, leaving no room for any doubts. Push yourself further than ever before because such windows of opportunity don't come around often. A little extra effort now will pay big dividends later.

4. Virgo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Best zodiac sign for Virgo to partner with: Leo

Best day of the week for Virgo: September 8

Virgo, know who you are, what you want, and which path is right for you. The New Moon is in Virgo on Monday, and you can shine when you don't second-guess yourself or allow others to tell you you are not good enough. You are! One hundred percent. It's time to shed beliefs that hold you back.

The second half of the week will depend on your actions and decisions in the first half. If you choose yourself and avoid negative peer pressure, you will shine. The alternative will only waste the cosmic blessings there to support you.

5. Aries

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Best zodiac sign for Aries to partner with: other Aries

Best day of the week for Aries: September 7

Aries, you have an important week ahead of you, so pay close attention to the signs and synchronicities you observe as you go about your days. If you tap into your inner authority and act from a place of courage and confidence, you will find the path ahead easier. That's your cosmic blessing this week.

The second half will build upon the first, so keep up the pace or increase it more if that feels right to you. Just make sure that you aren't forgetting your loved ones and important occasions to build core memories together in the middle of all the big moves. That right balance is also the key.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.